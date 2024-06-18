Phillips 66 (PSX) J.P. Morgan 2024 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 18, 2024 6:07 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX) Stock
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) J.P. Morgan 2024 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference June 18, 2024 10:55 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Lashier - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

John Royall - J.P. Morgan

John Royall

All right. So, why don't we get started? We're happy to introduce Mark Lashier, Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. Mark's been in the role since July of 2022. Prior to that, most recently, Mark ran the CPChem business and started his career, I think, with Phillips Petroleum in the late ‘80s.

Mark Lashier

That's it.

John Royall

So, Mark, thanks very much for joining us today.

Mark Lashier

Thanks, John. Appreciate the opportunity to be here. It's a great conference. It's great to be here with everyone. Phillips 66 is a leading diversified, integrated downstream energy provider. We believe that we offer a differentiated and attractive investment opportunity, and it's because of the way we've got the differentiated assets integrated together. We've got midstream. We've got refining. We've got chemicals. We've got marketing and specialties. And that portfolio of businesses really position us for value creation across the economic cycles. We've got very stable earnings from our midstream and our marketing specialty businesses that supports the more volatile business in refining and petrochemicals. And if you look across that business, we expect to grow our EBITDA from our base in 2022 by $4 billion to $14 billion by 2025. And most of those growth opportunities are outside of refining. We've got a great refining business. We are making it better every day, but the growth is focused more on midstream petrochemicals marketing and specialties since about 75% of that growth is in those other segments. And we have a compelling returns to shareholder story. We've been returning over 10% distribution yield and committed to returning more than half of our operating cash flow to shareholders as part of our disciplined capital approach. So, that's who we are. That's why we're here today to

