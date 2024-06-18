Olivier Le Moal

Overview

When it comes to funding an early retirement, dealing with the tax consequences of early withdrawals or high dividend yielding funds can be a burden. The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) offers investors a way to mitigate this burden by distribution an 8.4% yield to investors in a tax friendly manner. Just for some context, HTD operates as a closed end fund that provides exposure to dividend paying companies across different sectors. The fund is able to provide tax friendly distributions because of its focus on preferred stocks of holdings that qualify for favorable long-term capital gains taxes.

Data by YCharts

HTD has an inception dating back to 2004, and we can see that the price has remained in a very consistent trading range over the last two decades. This price consistency makes it a great long-term income focused holding. We can see that through the continued high distributions, the total return since inception sits above 403%. The current dividend yield sits at 8.4% and the distributions are paid out on a monthly basis, which may be more ideal for investors that depend on the income generated from their portfolio to fund their expenses.

This unique closed end fund caught my attention because of the current valuation. Since HTD operates as a closed end fund, the price can vary from the actual net asset value of the underlying assets within. As a result, we have the opportunity to start a position while shares trade at a relative discount to their net asset value. HTD has total net assets amounting to $771M and an expense ratio at 1.96%.

Strategy & Holdings

HTD's clear strategy is to focus on first generating high levels of after tax income, followed by also capturing capital appreciation when possible. The fund is actively managed by Manu Investment Management. They achieve this by investing at least 80% of the fund's assets into dividend paying securities. In order to achieve the tax advantaged income, HTD also maintains exposure to securities that may qualify for more favorable long-term capital gains tax rates, such as preferred stocks. While this may be outdated, we can refer to the most recent 2023 annual report to see the breakdown of its exposure to these kinds of securities.

HTD 2023 Annual Report

Exposure to preferred securities is beneficial when it comes to income generation because of the way tax treatment works. If a long-term position in a preferred security is held for over a year, any realized capital gains are taxed at a lesser rate than short term capital gains. Additionally, the income received from preferred securities is typically seen as less risky because preferred stockholders have a higher claim on the dividends than common shareholders.

We can see that the largest bulk of the fund is within common stocks, accounting for nearly 60% of the weight. This where we can locate the top ten holdings, including a majority weight in BP (BP) sitting at 3.92%. This is closely followed by American Electric Power Company (AEP) making up 3.73% as well as Verizon (VZ) accounting for 3.58%.

Holdings % Of Net Assets BP 3.92% American Electric Power Company 3.73% Verizon 3.58% Kinder Morgan 3.48% Duke Energy 3.39% AES Corp 3.13% Entergy Corp 3.03% AT&T 2.93% The Southern Company 2.87% NiSource 2.84% Click to enlarge

We can also see that a lot of these top tens lean towards the utilities sector. Utilities make up the largest slice of the exposure, sitting above 51%. This is followed by financials, making up nearly 31%. HTD also has some minority exposure to other sectors such as energy, communication services, consumer discretionary, real estate, and consumer staples. While the intention here was to maintain a weighting towards more 'dividend consistent' industries, I believe this presents some vulnerabilities within the current market conditions.

HTD Factsheet

The idea around having a majority exposure to utilities is supported by the fact that these businesses offer services that are considered essential. Water, electricity, and gas are something that we all require in our personal lives, but also something that many businesses rely on. Therefore, companies in this sector typically have very predictable and steady streams of income that can translate to a reliable source of dividends. However, as we sit in a higher interest rate environment, it has presented some vulnerabilities.

Vulnerabilities

As seen below, the Fed started to aggressively hike interest rates around the start of 2022. As the Federal Funds rate continued to rise, the price of HTD started to fall in the opposite direction. Since HTD is made up of mostly utility and financial exposure, the same inverse price relationship played out when comparing the utilities sector (XLU) or the financial sector (XLF) against the federal funds rate. Conversely, we can see that the price of HTD rose when rates were cut to near zero levels in 2020.

Data by YCharts

The most common reason that utilities are so affected by higher interest rate is that this translates to a higher cost of borrowing. For example, American Electric Power currently has over $44B in debt, and this is typically used to fund different areas of business operations. Utility companies generally rely on access to cheap debt so that they can fund expansion efforts, new developments, capital expenditure, and other infrastructure related improvements that can fuel growth.

If we continue to navigate through a 'higher for longer' interest rate environment, we may see the price of HTD continue to remain suppressed. As a result of this vulnerability, I can also see some weakness when looking at the most recent annual report for 2023. Taking a look at 2023, we can see that net investment income amounted to $0.78 per share while there was a net realized loss on investments of ($2.78) per share. The total distribution for the year was $1.68 per share, which means that HTD's investment performance was unable to efficiently cover the full distribution amount. If we look back at 2022, we can see that the distribution was not able to be fully covered as well, but the only difference was that the strong performance of 2021 resulted in left over cash that could make up the difference needed.

HTD 2023 Annual Report

In 2023, there was not a surplus of cash that could be tapped to cover the difference. As a result, HTD implemented the use of return of capital to help fund the distribution. This is a normal practice for closed end funds, but there can be issues with extended use of return of capital. The return of capital classification can mean that investors are quite literally getting their principal returned to them out of the fund's net assets.

Extended use of this can deteriorate the fund's net assets over time if it is unable to increase its value through realized gains and net investment income. We see this play out over the last year with 2022's NAV amounting to $22.70 per share, while 2023's NAV decreased down to $19.02 per share.

Dividends

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.138 per share, the current dividend yield sits at about 8.4%. The dividend here has been very reliable when you consider that the current monthly rate has not been decreased since 2016. On the flip side of that, HTD has also not increased the dividend since 2016 so if you are an investor that is looking for a steadily growing distribution, you should probably look elsewhere. Especially when we consider the previously mentioned use of return of capital, I believe there is a minimal chance of seeing the dividend being increased any time soon.

However, the lack of dividend growth doesn't necessarily mean that you can't experience dividend growth. With a long-term outlook and consistent contributions, the steady distribution received can actually grow over time. In order to visualize this, I decided to run a back test using Portfolio Visualizer. This graph assumes an initial investment of $10,000 back in 2015 and a fixed monthly contribution of $500 per month throughout the entire holding period. It also assumes that all dividends received were reinvested back into HTD.

Portfolio Visualizer

We can see that in 2015 your dividend income would have only totaled $900 for the year. Fast forwarding to 2023, we can see that the dividend income amount would have grown to nearly $7,000 annually. According to the latest 19-a notice, it looks like 69% of the distributions issued YTD up to March were return of capital. This gives a bit of an indication that HTD is struggling to cover the distribution through its internal performance of holdings through net investment income and realized gains.

HTD 19a-Notice

As a result, there's certainly a possibility that prolonged use of return of capital can result in both a lowered distribution as well as the share price of HTD falling as the NAV continues to decrease. On a more positive note, however, the use of return of capital means that the income received has more favorable tax treatment since return of capital typically isn't taxed the same as ordinary or even qualified dividends.

Valuation

Since HTD has been subject to the vulnerabilities of higher interest rates, this has opened the door for an attractive entry point. HTD has historically traded at a very consistent range but since it operates as a closed end fund, the price can vary from the actual NAV. At the moment, HTD trades at a discount to NAV of 9.33%. For reference, HTD has traded at an average discount of 4.5% over the last three-year period, which means that the current discount is twice as attractive than normal. As a result, we get the chance to initiate a position at an attractive discount that we have not seen since the start of 2021. Looking at the graph, we can see that HTD quite frequently traded at a smaller discount than this.

CEF Data

HTD still trades below its pre-pandemic price level closer to $25 per share. I think that when interest rates finally do begin to get cut, this could serve as a catalyst for a price recovery back to these levels. As interest rates get cut to lower levels, this would make the borrowing environment more favorable. Additionally, this may also reduce the interest rate expenses within utilities which would increase margins and profitability. This serves as prime conditions for companies to start allocating more funds to different growth initiatives that can increase revenues through acquisitions, expansions, and new developments.

It seems like rate cuts are on the horizon too. The Fed left rates unchanged at their last meeting as they await more economic data to roll in around inflation, consumer spending, and the employment market. However, I believe that the tide is starting to turn as inflation begins to cool, and the unemployment rate slowly starts to creep above the 4% mark. With these economic factors starting to align, there's an increased probability that we see HTD's price start to improve.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I think that HTD presents a unique opportunity to lock in some high-yielding income from an utilities-based fund. While performance has been a bit lacking over the last two years, this is understandable when we take into consideration how HTD is sensitive to interest rate changes due to its holdings makeup and sector exposure to industries that are vulnerable to rate changes. However, this presents an opportunity to obtain shares at a higher discount to NAV than usual and lock in a higher income level as the share price remains suppressed below its pre-pandemic levels. Future interest rate cuts can serve as a catalyst to a price recovery, and the consistent price range of HTD instills confidence that they will be able to improve performance once macro conditions become more ideal. Therefore, I rate HTD as a buy.