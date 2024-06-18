PhonlamaiPhoto

Investment Thesis

Today, AI sits on the cusp of metamorphosing into its next stage of evolution in its development cycle. Until 2022, the direct implications and scale of how AI could be a part of an economy’s gross output were generally confined to whitepapers and theoretical analyses. However, the launch of ChatGPT demonstrated the readiness of AI for the world, laying the cornerstone for rapid spending on deploying infrastructure to scale AI applications.

In my inaugural coverage of the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AIQ), I mentioned how a “huge appetite for increasing corporate spend on AI projects, are[were] bound to provide strong tailwinds” for the AIQ ETF. Since my coverage, the fund has delivered ~20% returns, beating the markets, as shown in Exhibit A below.

Exhibit A: Performance of the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (sa)

Moving forward, I see AI evolving into the initial stages of commercialization as expectations move away from the volume of investments made in AI to the return of those investments as we cycle through the year.

I recommend a Buy rating on SMH.

About the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

According to Global X, the NYC-based ETF arm of Mirae Asset Financial and asset manager of the AIQ ETF, the goal of the fund is to provide investors exposure to a wide range of sectors and industries that are positioned to benefit from the deployment and utilization of AI in the array of products and services offered by companies.

The fund achieves its objective by tracking the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data index, which is designed to track the performance of “companies engaged in applications of AI, including but not limited to: AI developers, AI-as-a-service (“AIaaS”), AI hardware, and quantum computing.”

In Exhibit B, I observe the top 15 holdings vs. breakdown of the fund’s assets by sector and other factors.

Exhibit B: Top 10 holdings for the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (etfdb, fact sheet)

Peer Comparison

Comparing AIQ to its peers, the fund dominates its peer group on a performance basis as well as by assets managed, as can be seen in Exhibit B below.

Exhibit C: Comparison of funds that may be focused deploying capital towards the AI narrative. (sa)

To compare AIQ to its peers, I looked at competing ETFs that could also see some possible benefit in the next leg of AI, which I explain in further detail in the macro section. The Robo Global® Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) is a direct peer to the AIQ, while I also selected the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) since some investors want to focus purely on the software side of AI’s next chapter.

Most AI and robotics-focused funds tend to be expensive for investors, as seen by the relatively higher expense fees in AIQ and ROBO. AIQ is still priced lower than ROBO while easily delivering strong capital appreciation over most investment horizons. AIQ also has one of the best sets of fund compositions, as noted in Exhibit B, while managing concentration risk at the same time, as noted in Exhibit C, with just ~37% of stocks in the fund’s top 10 positions.

AI Commercialization leads the next leg leaving AIQ as the beneficiary.

In my previous coverage, I mentioned how the first stage of commercial AI since the launch of ChatGPT, was all about rapid spending on scaling & deploying infrastructure related to AI. In the past year, companies were rewarded for raising their capex investments and deploying capital to scale data center infrastructure while upgrading GPUs/CPUs, networking components, switches, data center racks, and other essential components of the data center needed for processing LLMs. The spending is expected to be even higher in 2024 as tech firms ramp up spending. Companies are expected to increase their spend in the data center by 10% in 2024 after raising data center spend by 3% in 2023. Semiconductor companies such as Nvidia (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), and hyperscalers such as Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), and Alphabet (GOOG) have been leaders in this first leg of AI, laying out the building blocks.

However, companies have started to ship out their AI-enabled products to end users starting this year, which is expected to provide a further boost to components in this fund. For example, the recent launch of AI-enabled smartphones and AI PCs is expected to be shipped later this year to users. IDC expects AI PCs to grow as a market by single-digit compounded growth through FY28, while the market for AI smartphones is expected to grow even faster. Until 2023, global shipments of PCs and smartphones were declining. This bodes very well for names such as Qualcomm (QCOM) and even Apple (AAPL), which until last month did not participate in the wider market bullish sentiment. Since the announcement of Apple's Apple Intelligence vision in the iPhone, Apple has already jumped 12% since the launch of Apple Intelligence in the iPhone.

The commercialization of AI into different end-user markets, as I pointed out earlier, positions AIQ as a strong contender for investor capital, in my opinion.

AIQ seems undervalued given momentum and macro

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings system has upgraded the ETF to an A+ on momentum from three months ago. At the same time, Quant Ratings maintains a Buy rating on the fund, which I agree with given the macro tailwinds that continue to persist and broaden out.

Exhibit D: Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (SA)

Alternatively, Morningstar’s research indicates the fund is valued at ~22x earnings, as shown in Exhibit E below. This is lower than the category average of ~28x. At the same time, the long-term earnings growth of ~21% for companies in AIQ is projected to outpace the historical earnings growth of ~12% by almost twice the pace. Given these projections, a valuation of 22x seems very reasonable.

Exhibit E: AIQ fund is undervalued at its current valuation multiple (Morningstar)

Risks & Other factors to look for

A couple of risks may pose headwinds for companies in the AIQ. The first is that any deterioration of the macro outlook would put pressure on the revenue and earnings outlook for companies in the AIQ fund. The second is that valuation may be deemed marginally elevated for a few components in AIQ’s fund basket, in addition to the perception that the recent run-up in many stocks may make investors nervous. Nvidia just toppled Microsoft as the most valuable company in the world after its meteoric rise this year alone, rising 166% already this year. Risk-averse investors looking to enter the fund could wait for a pullback before entering the fund.

Takeaways

The next leg of AI puts the AIQ fund in an extremely advantageous position as AI becomes commercialized with the launch of AI smartphones, PCs, and other consumer-facing applications. The fund is undervalued given the forward earnings projected for AIQ, and I continue to recommend a Buy rating on AIQ.