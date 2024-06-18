The Best High Yield Bonds Today

Max Zolotukhin

Summary

Investing in individual high yield bonds can outperform high yield bond funds.

The key in selecting high yield bonds that can outperform is to examine reward to risk.

This article analyzes current high yield bonds and presents a list of high yield bonds with the highest reward to risk.

High Yield Bond Background

I have been investing in high yield bonds for about 5 years. It started when I bought a BB rated Southwestern Energy Company bond in August 2019. That bond had a 7.5% coupon, matured in 6.6 years, was priced at 86 cents to the dollar, and had a 11.2% Yield to Maturity. I sold that bond 1 ¼ years later for a 36% total gain which worked out to a 29% annual rate of return.

In total I have purchased 31 different high yield bonds. These bonds ranged from A- rated to CCC- rated bonds. Maturities ranged from 0.41 to 8.45 years. Coupons ranged from 4% to 11.8%, yields from 4% to 24% and Yield to Maturity when bought ranged from 4% to 106%. Of the 31 bonds, 14 were called early, 12 were sold, 2 matured and 3 defaulted. The table below shows the weighted average characteristics of the bonds I purchased.

Purchased Bonds Averages (Author)

Including the defaults, the bonds returned an average of 13.3% over the 0.93-year average bond holding period which works out to an average annual rate of return of 14.4% over the five years I have been buying high yield bonds. This is superior to any high yield bond fund. For example, the Vanguard High-Yield Corporate bond fund (VWEAX), only returned an average of 3.6% annually over the last 5 years, the Metropolitan West Strategic Income (MWSTX) returned 2.5%, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond (JNK) returned 3.0% and Morningstar’s 5 star rated Artisan High Income (ARTFX) returned 5.7%. Another fund favored because of its high yield – Pimco Dynamic Income (PDI) - only returned 2.2% annually over the last five years.

Thus, investing in individual high yield bonds can outperform high yield bond funds. There are several reasons for this. The key to superior bond investing is identifying and buying bonds with superior return to risk potential. An individual investor can limit buying to only the best of the best bonds – those that are superior return to risk investments. Bond funds cannot do that. They have Billions of dollars to invest and must buy hundreds of bonds to satisfy investing requirements. The Vanguard High-Yield Corporate bond fund, for example, owns 869 bonds worth $24B. There may be only a handful of truly superior bonds, too few to satisfy fund investment requirements but a small enough number for an individual investor to buy. An individual investor can also just purchase bonds with short enough maturity that they can be held to redemption thus the investment becomes insensitive to the impact of interest changes. Bond funds at times are forced to sell bonds to meet withdrawal requests which can negatively impact the funds’ return if it occurs during times of rising interest rates or economic downturns. And an individual investor does not need risky leverage to achieve superior returns.

This article analyzes current high yield bonds and presents a list of high yield bonds with the highest reward to risk - the best bonds to buy right now.

Bond Selection Approach

The bonds I analyzed came from two sources. I used the Vanguard bond screener to identify promising senior bonds. I also examined baby bonds – those that are bought like stocks and have unique symbols. The baby bonds came from Innovative Income Investors list of baby bonds Baby Bonds

I first examined bonds of different credit ratings and did a cursory analysis of their Yield to Maturity (YTM) versus credit rating. I developed a list of bonds that appeared superior from a YTM to credit rating standpoint. I limited bonds to those that mature in five years or less, which is short enough that I could contemplate holding them to redemption. I then used S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s websites to determine the credit outlook of the senior bonds and used that to further window down the bond list. That resulted in a list of fifty-nine different bonds from thirty different companies. I examined each company’s trailing Earnings Before Income Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) and future earnings estimates and developed an estimate for future (2025) EBITDA. I did this because some companies are estimated to have increasing earnings and some decreasing. Future EBITDA is a better indicator of future bond risk than EBITDA in the past. Combining EBITDA with company net debt gives the important Debt/EBITDA ratio. Finally, I developed an estimate of the default probability of each bond and used that to estimate the return of each bond versus its default probability.

Bond Yield to Risk

I will use an analysis of a Blackstone senior bond to illustrate bond reward to risk analysis.

The Blackstone senior bond, CUSIP 09261HAC1, was issued by the Blackstone Private Credit Fund. It has a 2.63% coupon. The price of the bond on June 16 was $91.52. Par value, like all senior bonds, is $100. Its current yield (to cost) is 2.63% *$100/$91.52 = 2.87%. It will be redeemed at par value - $100 – when it matures in 2.5 years on December 15, 2026. If you purchased it today and held it to maturity, you would receive 2.5 years of interest plus the par value when it matures.

Total gain = coupon * par value * Maturity in years + (par value – purchase price)

Total gain = 2.63%*$100*2.5 + ($100-$91.52) = $6.58 + $8.48 = $15.06

Total Return = Total Gain / Purchase Price = $15.06 / $91.52 = 16.45%

Yield to Maturity = average annual gain = 16.45% / 2.5 years = 6.57%

Both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings give the bond a BBB- equivalent credit rating. That puts the bond at the lower end of investment grade. S&P Global Ratings assessment is that the credit outlook for the company is stable. Moody’s assessment is that the credit outlook is positive meaning there might be an increase in the bond credit rating in the future.

Financial data comes from the FASTgraphs website. Blackstone’s net debt (Debt minus cash or cash equivalents) at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was $9.02B. EBITDA at the end of the 2023 fiscal year was $3.49B. 2023 adjusted operating earnings per share was $3.95. Estimated 2025 earnings per share are $6.02. Earnings are increasing and EBITDA should follow. An estimate of 2025 EBITDA = 2023 EBITDA + increase in EPS * total number of shares. There are 752M Blackstone shares.

2025 EBITD = $3.49 + ($6.02-$3.95) * 752M = $5.04B

Estimated 2025 Debt/EBITDA = $9.02B/$5.04B = 1.79

The table below summarizes the senior bonds. The bonds are ordered first by credit outlook then the company whose bonds have the highest Yield to Maturity then Yield to Maturity. EBITDA is not available for banks and some financial entities (KeyBank, Morgan Stanley).

Senior Bonds Characteristics (Vanguard, FASTGraphs, S&P Global, Moody's, Author)

The table below summarizes the baby bonds. Baby bonds are typically issued by smaller companies. The market caps of all the companies shown are $600M or less. Neither Moody’s nor S&P Global ratings rate the bonds. These bonds were rated by Egan-Jones and the Egan-Jones rating can be found on the Innovative Income Investor website mentioned above. There is no credit outlook for the companies. The bonds are ranked by the company’s bonds with the highest Yield to Maturity then Yield to Maturity.

Baby Bonds Characteristics (Innovative Income Investors, FASTGraphs, Egan-Jones, Author)

One measure of reward to risk is Yield to Maturity versus credit rating. I converted the bond credit rating to a numeric scale. AAA is 1, AA is 2… CCC is 7. I plotted Yield to Maturity versus credit rating shown below. The symbols are the different credit outlooks of the bonds. I put a notional trend line on the chart. The dashed line is BBB- credit rating which defines the lower limit of investment grade bonds. In a perfect world you would like the bond to be investment grade. That said, non-investment rated bonds may be good investments if their yield to risk (credit rating) is superior.

Bond Yield to Maturity versus Credit Rating (Vanguard, Innovative Income Investor, S&P Global, Moody, Egar-Jones, Author)

Another measure of risk is YTM versus Net Debt/EBITDA. YTM versus Net Debt / 2025 EBITDA shown below. Credit rating plus maturity length tells you the bond’s probability of default while Debt / EBITDA tells you how close the company is to default. The dashed line is Net Debt/EBITDA = 5 which I think is a good indicator of low risk of default. I would like bond investments to have a Net Debt to EBITDA under 5. I might be willing to invest in bonds with Net Debt to EBITDA over 5 if their YTM are much higher than the trendline so their reward to risk ratio is superior. One can accept a little higher Debt to EBITDA if the bond’s credit rating is investment grade or better and/or the credit outlook for the company is stable or better. AMC would not be one of those bonds. B- credit rating, Stable to Negative credit outlook, debt to EBITDA over ten is a bridge too far.

Bond Yield Versus Default Probability

The biggest risk to a bond holder is the risk of default. A bond holder wants return of their money as much as or perhaps more than return on their money. The risk that a bond will default goes up with decreasing credit ratings and increasing time to maturity. The impact of credit rating and time on default rates is shown below.

Bond Default Rates (S&P Global Ratings)

If you set an arbitrary acceptable default rate, say 5%, the worse the credit rating, the shorter the acceptable maturity. There is a dramatic difference in default rates of BBB and B rated bonds versus time as shown below.

BBB versus B bond Default Rates versus Time (S&P Global Ratings, Author)

I calculated bond default rates based on interpolating the table above. Before doing that, I adjusted the bond’s credit rating based on the company’s credit outlook. If the credit outlook was stable, I used the bond’s current credit rating. If the outlook was positive, the credit rating will most likely be adjusted upward in the future, so I increased the credit rating up 2 slots. PBF’s credit rating for example went from BB-/BB to BB+/BBB-. If the credit outlook was negative, I adjusted the credit rating downward by two slots. MPW went from B+/B to B-/CCC+. If the credit outlook was Stable/Positive or Stable/Negative I changed the credit rating +1 or -1 slot respectively. None of the baby bonds had credit outlooks. They are all small companies. I adjusted the credit ratings of all their bonds 1 slot downward for calculating default probabilities. Thus, the default probability calculation has all the information available on the bond – its credit rating, maturity, and credit outlook.

Using the Blackstone bond as an example. Its current credit rating is BBB-. The credit outlook is Positive/Stable. For calculating default rates, I upped the credit rating one slot to BBB as one of the agency’s expects the credit rating to go up in the future. The maturity of the bond is 2.5 years. The default probability of a BBB bond in 2.5 years is 0.55%.

Yield to Maturity versus Probability of Default for all the bonds examined is below. I put a trendline on the chart. Bonds above the trendline are those with superior return to risk. All the baby bonds I selected are above the line.

Yield to Maturity versus Probability of Default (S&P Global Ratings, Author)

The plot below expands the scale to better see the bonds with default probabilities under 10%. Both plots show bonds with similar YTM’s but significantly different default probabilities. The bonds with lower default probability for the same YTM or higher YTM for the same default probability would be the ones with superior reward to risk potential.

Yield to Maturity versus Probability of Default expanded scale (S&P Global Ratings, Author)

Bond Expected Returns

A key question is, is it worthwhile to invest in a bond with significantly higher YTM (like SLM) that has a higher probability of default?

Holding a bond that defaults is never a pleasant experience. That said, bond defaults are not the end of the world and defaulted bonds usually end up returning some cash or other compensation to bond holders. One of my more lucrative buys was a B- rated Talen Energy bond which defaulted and entered Chapter 11 two months after I bought the bond. I purchased the bond at a considerable margin of safety - $31.2 a bond - and was able to sell the bond while the company was in Chapter 11 for $53.9 a bond. That trade netted a 73% gain which gave a 396% annualized rate of return.

To help answer the above question, I calculated the most likely return of each bond given their default probabilities. The approach is this: If you purchase a bond one of two things will happen. It will be either be redeemed at par value or it will default. If the former, your return will be the Yield to Maturity. If it defaults you will usually receive some value from your bond when the bankruptcy proceedings are concluded. S&P Global published an article and concluded the mean recovery for senior unsecured bonds that have defaulted was 44.8%. Corporate Default Rates

I personally recovered an average of 42% of par value on the three bonds I bought that defaulted. The most likely – the return you should expect from the bond – is the default return * probability of default + non default return * probability of non-default (1-default probability).

My experience is that a company defaults on paying interest when it cannot make an interest payment. The last payment due (1/2-year worth of interest) is forfeited. So, the defaulted return = interest payments to date minus the last one due + (default recovery value – cost of the bond).

We will use the Sallie Mae (SLM) bond to illustrate the calculation.

The SLM bond matures in 5.01 years. Its current price is $83.77. It has a 6% coupon and a 7.16% yield on cost. Its YTM is particularly good at 11.03%. It has a BB-/B+ credit rating and a stable credit outlook giving it an estimated 11.1% default probability.

Non default gain = coupon* par value * maturity + (par value – cost)

Non default gain = 6% * $100 * 5.01 + ($100 - $83.77)

Non default gain = $30.06 + $16.23 = $46.29

If it defaults, gain = coupon * par value * (maturity – 0.5) + (recovered value – cost)

Default recovery value = 44.8% of par value from S&P Global Ratings

Default gain = 6%*$100*(5.01-.5) + (44.8% * $100 - $83.77)

Default gain = $27.06 -$38.97 = -$11.91

Expected gain = Non default gain * (1- probability of default) + default gain * probability of default

Expected gain = $46.29 * (1-11.1%) - $11.91* 11.1% = $39.83

Return = $39.83 / $83.77 = 47.5%

Average annual return = 47.5%/5.01 years = 9.49%

So, factoring in the probability of default reduces the return from the 11.03% Yield to Maturity to 9.49% most likely return.

The two tables below rank all the bonds by most likely return given their probability of defaults. Negative data are noted in red.

Bond Most Likely Returns - Top Tier (Vanguard, Innovative Income Investor, S&P Global, Moody, Egan-Jones, Author)

Bond Most Likely Returns - Second Tier (Vanguard, Innovative Income Investor, S&P Global, Moody, Egan-Jones, Author)

Best High Yield Bonds Today

Based on this analysis, my recommendation for a portfolio of high yield bonds with the best reward to risk is below. It is a portfolio of ten bonds from eight different companies. Those bonds are labeled in blue in the previous charts so you can see how they performed on reward to risk on all the criteria examined.

B. Riley's baby bond (RILYG) has the second highest YTM and Most Likely Return. I like it better than its highest return bond because it has almost the same returns but significantly shorter maturity. I like shorter maturities when buying high yield bonds. Sachem Capital's baby bond (SCCD) is the Sachem Capital bond with the highest returns. I cannot recommend the next highest potential return bond from AMC because of the company’s high Debt to EBITDA ratio. I added another baby bond from both B. Riley (RILYM) and Sachem (SACC) as they will boost overall bond portfolio while having short maturities under a year and negligible default probability. The highest return bond from the next company is SLM Corporation (SLM) bond followed by Harrow’s (HROWM) and Newtek’s (NEWTI) baby bonds. I cannot recommend PSEC’s bond due to its negative EBITDA. Icahn’s (IEP) 2027 maturing senior bond is the next highest return from a different company. I like the Sasol (SSL) bond, but it only offered for sale in quantities of just under $200K worth of bonds. Kohls (KSS) and Blue Owl Capital Owl Rock Technology (OBDC) bonds round out the list of recommendations.

High Yield Bond Recommendations (Author)

The portfolio average is shown at the bottom of the table. The 10.4% Yield to Maturity is excellent especially when coupled with an investment grade BBB- average credit rating. Average default probability for the portfolio is 3.6%. I performed the same analysis on the Vanguard High-Yield Corp bond fund – one of the safer bond funds out there. Vanguard’s bond portfolio has a lower average credit rating, lower yield, lower YTM, longer maturities and significantly higher default probabilities than the portfolio I recommend.

The bonds above are the best high yield bonds to buy today. I own the top eight bonds and am considering buying the remaining two.