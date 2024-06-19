Looking Forward: A Macroeconomic Synopsis Useful For Portfolio Positioning

smshoot/iStock via Getty Images

Cash Flow Club provides members an occasional macroeconomic article we call "Looking Forward" to help with overall portfolio positioning. Our last publicly released version was published on Seeking Alpha in September 2020. In it, we suggested things like-- "macroeconomics are improving", "market indicators are bullish", "Our society is going to come back stronger [from Covid]", "[there] will likely be a long-term increase in inflation", and "[SPY's RSI] at 36 hints which way we should be leaning". Here, we once again provide our latest update to the public in the hopes it helps readers improve their own portfolio positioning.

Macroeconomics

Consumer sentiment dropped from 76.5 a quarter ago to 65.6 in June. Considering the variety of challenges currently apparent: Ukraine War, Israel War, US Debt level, floundering Treasury sales, high interest rates, lingering inflation, etc., I'm surprised consumer sentiment remains above 50. The same survey indicates consumer inflation expectations over the next 12 months have increased from 3% to 3.3%.

Retail sales were +2.3% in May vs. the same period last year. They, however, are measured in nominal dollars with CPI inflation up 3.3%; so on a real basis, retail sales are actually down 1%. Building Materials at -3% and Furniture at -8% unsurprisingly remain the weakest categories due to low housing turnover. Meanwhile, credit card balances hit new highs in Q4 2023, and the delinquency rate has more than doubled in the last year and a half (from 4% in 2022 to 8.5% today). So the consumer is getting tapped out and sentiment is dropping.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 248k new jobs per month YTD May, with unemployment ticking up. However, it's still remaining quite low at 4%, while wages continue to rise, +4.1% year over year. Countering this mostly positive data, the labor participation rate at 62.7% remains quite low compared to the last few decades.

Reasons cited for the labor participation decline include a growing % of retirees in the overall population, less teenagers working as their traditional jobs (e.g. fast food) are taken by adults, and general worker discouragement (relatively weak rebounds after the last recession, covid, etc.). There's also some evidence college-educated mothers are becoming more disaffected with all the effort required to both work full-time and simultaneously raise children.

Market Indicators*:

Mostly Bullish

2/10 Yield Curve - Bearish. The 2-10 yield spread at -42 bps continues to flash a clear recession warning.

New Highs vs. New Lows - Bullish (63 NH vs. 32 NL). This is usually the quickest acting of our indicators.

200 Day Moving Average Slope - Bullish. SPY at 547 is above its 200-day moving average support of 482.

Investor Euphoria - Bullish. SPY achieved a new high in the last 99 trading sessions, today 6/12/24 is a new high as a matter of fact.

SPY is currently overbought with a 78 RSI (30 is oversold, 70 overbought). However, a recent study showed 34% of SPY's YTD gains has been due to just one hot stock, Nvidia (NVDA). So the breadth is very narrow.

Major Risks:

War:

Ukraine: Russia invaded Ukraine. The West imposed sanctions, with the US providing significant weapons and other support to Ukraine. There is a proxy war going on.

Israel: Hamas (an Iran proxy) attacked Israel. Israel has responded by bombing, then invading, Gaza. Hezbollah, Houthis, Hamas and other Iran proxies are firing missiles which US forces are helping Israel destroy. There is another proxy war going on.

The US homeland is more vulnerable to escalation than some might think. The US has had a wide open Southern border for years now. It wouldn't have been at all hard for foreign cells to have already been planted here. Alternately, a cyberattack on the US could potentially be even more devastating, not just psychologically and financially, but possibly even shutting down critic infrastructure (transportation, electricity, water, etc.). Be prepared just in case.

(Yes, I too hope I'm just being paranoid.)

US Dollar Inflation:

Saudi Arabia, Iran and other energy rich nations formally joined BRICS at the beginning of the new year. Saudi Arabia also recently joined project mBridge. mBridge is a technical project designed to enable international transactions in CBDC and/or other digital currencies rather than the US Dollar. Some energy and other trading in non-USD currencies has already occurred, thereby testing this non-SWIFT system and weakening the Petro-Dollar. I note that 50-year Petro-Dollar compact between the US and Saudi Arabia was allowed to expire this month. Meanwhile, China, India, Turkey and other countries continue to shed US Treasuries while buying gold. Q1 2024 central bank purchases are estimated to have hit a new Q1 record of 289.7 tonnes.

Individual investors in gold are also showing angst, continuing to favor physical gold in hand even as indirect gold ownership via ETF's declines.

That being said, Business Insider is reporting they think China's central bank may have paused gold buying in May due to high prices. We'll see if that holds.

Regardless, at this point the 11 BRICS countries now hold >6k tons of gold in their reserves and supply >40% of the world's oil. It will likely be a gradual multi-decade process, but the US Dollar remains in danger of losing its reserve currency status.

Interest Rates:

Meanwhile, the Fed's fund rate has remained at 5.25% - 5.5% for over a year now. The pause is notable. However, despite falling dot plots and Mr. Market opinions to the contrary, I continue to doubt it will translate into actual rate decreases unless something significant breaks. Powell will be too worried a reduction would reignite inflation (and he's right to be worried). After unprecedented Treasury buying, the Fed's balance sheet unwinding has been uninspiring, declining <20% over the last 9 quarters. Furthermore, they recently indicated they are going to cut this already dismal run-off rate in half.

Yet, the US government still spends like a drunken sailor.

www.apolloacademy.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/061524-Chart.pdf

If foreign banks aren't buying, and the US government is continuing to issue at a record pace, one needs to ask who else, but the Fed is going to step in?

In my opinion, chronic mid to high single digits inflation still seems the most likely long-term scenario. The Fed is only going to cut rates after something breaks, but it will have to stop its balance sheet run-off and encourage member banks to buy more Treasuries. Somebody has to buy them.

Oil:

The Nord Stream natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany was blown up. Various drone and other kinetic attacks on Russian production and refining are also occurring. The oil route from the Middle East to Europe takes notably longer with the Red Sea effectively closed.

While drilling efficiency continues to improve, flat to declining US oil rig counts do not support the idea of significant increases in North American oil production.

www.rigcount.bakerhughes.com/na-rig-count

Part of the issue is existing supportive infrastructure (processing, pipelines, etc.) is near maxed out. Additionally, the Northeast gas reserve is being emptied and the SPR now holds roughly half what it used to.

www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=pet&s=mcsstus1&f=m

So the price and potentially even availability of oil to the western world is a risk worth paying attention to. We have increased our upstream allocation to approximately 16% as well as maintaining another 20% in various midstream names.

Positioning Takeaway

We continue to desire income streams based on things that people tend to continue to pay for even when they have to cut other costs (e.g. energy, noodles, etc.). The combination of these inflation resistant securities, and higher interest rate friendly securities (BDCs, select Commercial mREITs, floating rate preferred, etc.) produce the income we desire while also generating reasonable returns. This positioning, first emphasized in 2020, continues to work well.

However, we grant that one day the Fed will likely switch to a dovish stance in order to save an economy in crisis. It is how they have responded multiple times in the past (see Greenspan, Bernanke and Powell put below).

finance.yahoo.com/chart/SPY

Therefore, when something serious enough breaks, it will become time for a change. We have already taken initial token positions in some Canadian REITs in part because their central bank has started to cut rates. If that also happens in the US, our emphasis will likely migrate towards REITs and fixed rate assets that benefit from lower rates. However, we would rather be late to that game than early.

We live in interesting times.

*How I use market indicators:

All four of our market indicators have been backtested with positive results, usually improving risk vs. return, if not improvement in the actual average return. You can find these backtests, as well as a weekly update post called Recent BCC signals, on the Motley Fools Mechanical Investing discussion board. They have been backtesting various screens and other Mechanical / Mathematical ways to invest for decades.

When one market indicator is bearish, I typically do nothing, as that happens frequently. When two measures are bearish, I pretty much stop buying equities and let the cash from dividends build. When three or more indicators are bearish, which occurred at the end of May 2022, I get more conservative, actively start looking for things to sell and seeking to eliminate margin. Three of the four indicators turning bearish doesn't happen very often, only four times since the Great Recession.

The infrequency of this model turning bearish is usually one of its major benefits. It helps keep you in the market most of the time, even when you personally feel overwhelmed by the fear of the day.

In my experience, there is always something to fear in the market. This something is usually exacerbated by the media, who find fear a better way to capture ratings than greed. The market indicators thus have the added benefit of taking some of the emotion out of our decisions.

Anecdotally, these indicators have managed to get me out of the worst of significant downturns a few times now, albeit nowhere near highs (for instance, they completely blew it with COVID-19, but worked well by turning bearish in May 2020). Thus, to be clear, I still expect to lose money in downturns using these indicators, just less than the market. Basically, the expectation is to help shave a bit off the worst downturns while keeping us invested most of the time.

But indicators can also help us decide when it's time to dive back in. For example, in its history, the S&P 500 (SPY) has only hit a longer-term RSI of 30 seven times.

www.finance.yahoo.com/chart/SPY

Five of the seven were excellent times to buy (see red circles in chart above). In fact, this is part of the reason why we went on margin and published a whole lot of positive articles in late March and early April 2020.