Introduction

Many Business Development Companies have done well since the rapid rise of interest rates starting in 2022 until now. One reason is a result of their business structures, lending to lower and middle-market companies, thus gaining extra income from their borrowers during times like now.

And while this has resulted in strong share price appreciation, not all have seen that same positive sentiment. One BDC that has underperformed is Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC). In this article, I discuss the company's latest quarterly earnings, fundamentals, and why I currently rate the stock a hold.

Brief Overview

Monroe Capital is a BDC focused on lending to lower and middle-market companies within the sector (BIZD). Like Ares Capital (ARCC), their largest peer, MRCC is also externally managed. They were founded in 2004 and IPO'd over a decade ago. They also typically invest in companies with an EBITDA of $3 - $35 million, with most of these comprising first-lien loans. Their borrowers are primarily in the Real Estate, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, and Business Services sectors located here in the U.S. & Canada.

Latest Earnings

Monroe Capital reported their Q1 earnings at the beginning of May. Net investment income came in at $0.25 while total investment income came in at $15.18 million. Both of these declined quarter-over-quarter from $0.26 and $15.50 million. This could be attributed to a drop in invested assets, which ultimately caused both Nll & Tll to decline.

During the quarter, MRCC added two additional companies to non-accrual status, bringing the total to 2.1% at fair value. This crept up from 1.5% in the prior quarter. This speaks to company's overall portfolio quality and is something that should raise concern amongst investors. Although they are primarily invested in first-lien loans at 82%, their companies have a much smaller EBITDA in comparison to other externally-managed BDCs like Ares Capital or Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL).

To be fair, however, both are much larger in comparison and target borrowers with much higher EBITDAs, which can lead to lower defaults and stronger credit quality. BXSL's weighted-average EBITDA was $193 million, while ARCC's EBITDA ranges from $10 - $250 million. BXSL's CEO touched on how investing in smaller companies can lead to underperformance during their latest quarter:

Our portfolio also starts from a strong LTM EBITDA base averaging $193 million, a 6% increase from last year. This is more than 2x larger than the private credit market, where we also see continued strength of performance from larger companies, the bedrock of our portfolio relative to their smaller EBITDA counterparts on both growth & defaults.

At quarter's end Monroe Capital's portfolio value stood at roughly $501 million but increased slightly from the prior quarter's $488.4 million. They made investments in 3 new portfolio companies to bring their total to 98. This was worth $10.2 million and consisted of $8.6 million in debt investments and $1.6 million in equity investments.

Underperformance

If you look at the chart below you can see MRCC has underperformed some of its peers in share price appreciation. Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) leads the pack in terms of performance, up roughly 22%. One reason I think for their share price underperformance is the company's credit quality.

As previously mentioned, their non-accruals increased during the latest quarter. Additionally, their portfolio companies have much smaller EBITDAs in comparison to BXSL or ARCC. Lending to smaller companies can also lead to financial issues, especially considering higher for longer interest rates. Another reason likely for their underperformance is their higher exposure to real estate at 17.7%.

Dividend Coverage

Another reason that, I think, has led to the stock being in the red is their tight dividend coverage. In the quarter, net investment income was $0.25, giving the BDC no cushion. Furthermore, other peers like Carlyle Secured Lending and Fidus Investment (FDUS) have raised their dividends over the past 3 years, while the former has remained flat at $0.25.

Both peers also paid special dividends over the same period. CGBD & FDUS have both grown their regular dividends by 25% and 39% respectively over the same period. During their latest quarter, FDUS' net investment income of $0.59 comfortably covered its base dividend of $0.43.

CGBD's Nll of $0.54 also covered its base dividend of $0.40 quite comfortably. Even including the supplemental of $0.07; this still gave them dividend coverage well above 100%. Even though MRCC did mark its 16th consecutive quarter of covering the dividend, net investment income has remained relatively flat during the past 2 or so quarters. On an annualized basis, this also fell from $0.32.

I do suspect MRCC can continue to cover its dividend for the time being. One way they could do this is by waiving their management fee to support this should Nll fall below the current dividend for a prolonged period.

Leverage

Aside from their tight dividend coverage, MRCC's leverage was higher in comparison to some of its peers. At the end of Q1 their debt-to-equity stood at 1.6x. This increased from 1.49x at the end of Q4. Management stated they preferred their leverage in a range of 1.5x - 1.6x. However, this was slightly higher than the sector average 1.15x.

This was also higher than Carlyle's 1.13x and Blackstone Secured Lending's 1.03x. Fidus also had lower leverage, at just 0.8x. On a positive note, they managed to decrease their total debt from $332.8 million to $321.7 million year-over-year. They also had liquidity available on their revolver, with $191.7 million and no debt maturing until 2026. This has a fixed-rate of 4.75%.

NAV Erosion

During the quarter, MRCC's NAV continued on its steady decline. This dropped from $9.40 to $9.30. Management attributed the NAV decline to unrealized losses for certain portfolio companies with underlying credit issues. As previously seen, the BDC has lagged its peers, and their NAV decline is one factor.

BDCs can experience some volatility in their NAVs as a result of unrealized losses or dividend payments, etc. But this decreasing over time is something investors should be concerned about. Year-over year, this also declined nearly double-digits from $10.29. And 19.2% from $11.30 at the start of rate hikes in March of 2022.

For context, another peer within the sector, Hercules Capital's (HTGC) NAV grew 7.5% over the same period from $10.82 to $11.63. For BDCs, a growing NAV is usually followed by a growth in share price. And vice versa when their fundamentals show signs of deterioration. Moreover, this is a reason for MRCC's underperformance in an environment where many BDCs have thrived. Aside from their dividend coverage, this is something investors should keep a close eye on going forward. As well as non-accruals, with interest rates likely to remain steady until the fall.

Valuation & Risks

At the time of writing, Monroe Capital's share price trades well-below its NAV price of $9.30. And as noted throughout the article, investors can see why. At a price of $7.38, this gives MRCC a discount of nearly 18%. This is not too far off from its 3-year average of roughly 16.5%. For the time being, I suspect their share price to remain relatively flat, unless their Nll is impacted in the coming quarters from higher non-accruals.

The BDC does offer some upside, but seeing how they have performed, I agree with Wall Street's rating of a hold. However, I would consider upgrading them if they can manage to see some sustained NAV growth in the coming quarters as well as growth in their net investment income.

Furthermore, with non-accruals ticking up quarter-over-quarter and the FED deciding to keep interest rates steady, MRCC's portfolio could see further headwinds in the coming quarters, putting their yield at risk. And if management can't keep these under control, their share price could see further downside as well.

Investor Takeaway

Monroe Capital has underperformed its peers but managed to maintain its dividend with net investment income meeting this for the 16th consecutive quarter. Additionally, their balance sheet is solid, with no debt to worry about until 2026.

This should also allow the company to hold the dividend steady for the medium term as they can preserve capital to continue growing their portfolio. Although their double-digit yield is attractive currently, due to their NAV erosion over the past two years and tight dividend coverage, I rate Monroe Capital a hold for now.