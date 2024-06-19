mattjeacock/E+ via Getty Images

Life360 Investment thesis

On June 5, 2024, Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) began trading on the Nasdaq exchange. However, it has operated for more than a decade, and was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange five years ago.

It is not yet profitable, but investors have been bidding up its price since its Initial Public Offering [IPO], presumably because they expect it to transition from a loss to a profit in the near future. It’s also part of a large and growing niche.

Given its progress toward profitability, the prospects within its niche, and its ability to allocate capital to growth, I consider it a Buy.

About Life360

The company was created in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2008, as families struggled to keep track of each other’s whereabouts. The original app provided families with real-time location updates, emergency alerts, and allowed them to communicate with each other.

Since then, Life360 has made a series of acquisitions that allowed it to expand into adjacent markets. It now calls itself a full-service, family-safety application. The services within its cell phone app include:

Location sharing and notifications

Safety features that include crash detection (auto crashes), emergency SOS alerts, and driving reports.

Communication through family chat groups

Driving insights

Pet tracking

Location history

Stolen phone protection.

Overall, its services are designed for families or other groups that want to know the whereabouts of other members and to provide safety services. As shown in this slide from its calendar year 2023 results presentation, it is already well-established:

LIF Corporate Achievements (2023 investor presentation)

In 2022, Life360 acquired Tile, a company that specializes in finding things, or objects, using a cloud-based finding platform. In the same period, it acquired Jiobit, which is a provider of hardware-enabled location tracking solutions, including wearables.

The firm began trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:360) in May 2019.

It launched on Nasdaq on June 5, 2024, at $27.00. At the close of trading on June 17, it was up 15.74%, to $31.25. At that price, it had a market cap of $2.25 billion.

Key facts to consider: the company has been in business for more than a decade, has a strong ongoing business, and is now a mid-cap stock.

Competition for Life360

Life360 noted in its 10-K for 2023 that it faces numerous competitors, varying from direct competitors to companies that have some overlapping offerings. Direct competitors include:

FamiSafe: a parental control tool that includes monitoring a child’s activity on their phone. It is a product from Wondershare, which also owns FollowMee.

FollowMee: Turns an iPhone or Android phone into a GPS tracker, with which people and devices can be tracked.

Map My Run: A product from Under Armour, Inc. (UA) that offers tracking tools and can be integrated with wearables.

Despite the competition, Life360 is optimistic about its place in the personal safety and tracking niche, according to its 10-K:

While our industry is becoming increasingly competitive, we believe that we will continue to compete successfully due to our leading market position, superior value proposition, brand recognition, ability to leverage our member base, our comprehensive suite of offerings and economies of scale. In addition, our data-driven insights on families’ habits, needs and preferences enable us to continuously enhance our product offerings and improve the member experience, reinforcing our competitive differentiation.

That claim may be backed up by its margins--in the future. While its gross margin was a healthy 77% in the first quarter of 2024, its EBIT and net income margins were negative: minus 5.61% and minus 2.70% respectively.

Life360 margins

As noted, it has a strong gross margin, but negative EBIT and net income margins. That’s not unusual among companies that have recently gone public. Expect more and higher expenses associated with its IPO in the next couple of quarters, and then a significant reduction.

The company forecast positive EBITDA in 2025 and “ultimately” strong EBITDA margins in the annual report delivered with the 10-K.

That’s logical for a software company because revenue should grow more quickly than expenses for an established company. In first quarters, its net profit/loss improved, from minus 21% in Q1-2023 to minus 12% in Q1-2024, according to its Q1-2024 earnings release. At the same time, its adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 1% to 5%.

Growth

Life360’s Q1-2024 earnings report (its last before it began trading on Nasdaq), noted “continued strong subscription revenue growth” as well as improved leverage in its operations.

The following chart shows how the company's revenue and net income has fared since going public in Australia in 2019:

LIF Revenue and Net Income chart (SeekingAlpha)

In its outlook for full-year 2024, Life360 is forecasting (with 2023 results in brackets):

Consolidated revenue: $365-$375 million ($304.5 million)

Adjusted EBITDA: $30-$35 million ($20.6 million)

EBITDA: a loss between $8 million and $13 million (-$20.8 million)

Year-end cash: $80-$90 million ($69 million)

More broadly, Life360 has grown its revenue, and its net income has recovered from the dip of 2021 and 2022. It is not yet profitable, but that should happen in 2025.

Here are the tactics it will employ on its quest to reach 150 million monthly active users and revenue of more than $1billion:

LIF Growth Path (2023 investor presentation)

It estimates the 2024 spend in its niche at $402 billion, which it describes as a “massive market”.

Financials

The company reported its Q1-2024 results on May 9 and included the following highlights (with Q1-2023 results in brackets):

Total revenue: $78.227 million ($51.664 million)

Total cost of revenue: $18.214 million ($18.313 million)

Gross profit: $60.013 million ($49.830 million)

Total operating expenses: $66.392 million ($64.722 million)

Other income and expenses: -$2.004 million ($.929 million)

Provision for income taxes: $1.394 million ($.108 million)

Net loss: $9.777 million ($14.071 million)

Weighted average shares: 68.536 million (65.592 million)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted: $0.14 ($0.21)

Operating cash flow: $10.7 million (-$9.2 million)

Total revenue grew by 51.41% in the course of a year, while the cost of revenue declined slightly; that’s a serious improvement. As a result, it was able to trim its net loss by 43.91% and its net loss per share by 50%. It also improved its cash position, with operating cash flow shifting from negative to positive.

If it stays on this track, Life360 should meet its goal of becoming profitable in 2025.

Valuation

As noted above, the price has risen sharply, by more than 15%, from its IPO on June 5. With less than two weeks of trading, setting a valuation is not straightforward.

However, it has traded on the Australian Stock Exchange for about five years. In an analysis of Australian stocks published June 17, Simply Wall St estimated it is trading well below its fair value. Specifically, with the stock trading at A$15.44, it estimated fair value at A$23.97, meaning it trades at a discount of 35.6%.

The analysis did note there has been “substantial” insider selling and shareholder dilution, which should temper investors’ expectations.

Overall, I will not put much weight on the Australian valuation, but it does make me lean toward believing the American stock is also undervalued.

Only one analyst currently follows the American stock, and is bullish on 2025 and 2026 earnings:

LIF EPS Estimates (SeekingAlpha )

Assuming Life360 delivers those or similar earnings, the forward P/E would drop significantly over the next three years.

Such a drop would help align it with the current P/Es of several peers (application technology in the Information Technology sector):

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) : 42.55

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT): 12.05

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM): 21.68

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD): 31.09

That one Wall Street analyst has an average one-year price target of $36.25, which would be an increase of 16% in the next year. The low estimate is $32.00 and the high estimate is $40.00.

I believe the high estimate is the most likely. By the close on June 17, the price had already hit $31.25, which is just $0.75 shy of the low estimate. I’m also bullish because I think it may be undervalued, that few investors know the name, it has solid growth plans, and its products solve big, well-known problems.

Therefore, I estimate its share price will be near $40 a year from now, and rate it a Buy. The Wall Street analyst rates it a Hold, in the only other rating so far.

Risk factors

The business model depends on an ever growing base of new and existing members, any disruption in its marketing and sales could be a problem. Its model also depends on new customers upgrading from free to paid services.

Customers have high expectations, specifically that Life360 will protect their family members in critical situations. Any operational glitches that lessen that protection could metastasize and lead to the loss of many customers.

Given the size of the total addressable market, we should expect many more competitors to enter this niche. They could force lower prices, take away Life360’s customers, and more.

The company may sell more shares to support its growth, leaving existing shareholders with diluted holdings.

As a technology company, it needs sophisticated scientists and technicians for research and development. Such people may become even more difficult to find, recruit, and keep.

Conclusion

Life360 offers a suite of products and services that have proven popular among consumers with an interest in the safety and location of their families and assets. It should be able to grow along with its quickly expanding industry.

It has the resources to keep growing, thanks to its improving cash flow and increasing cash and cash equivalents. Notably, its first-quarter results show revenue increasing, while expenses remained relatively flat.

I expect the price to continue rising, to about $40 in the next year, and rate it a Buy.