Investment overview

I give a buy rating for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) as the business has several secular tailwinds that should enable it to grow for a very long time, beating consensus expectations. The current uncertain macro environment appears to have no major impact on BRZE growth, which is a very positive sign of strong demand.

Business description

BRZE is in the business of providing customer engagement solutions, enabling brands to drive multi-channel, highly personalized, real-time engagements with their customers. What BRZE does is enable brands to engage customers in the channel of their choice with real-time data, which then helps them to acquire and retain customers. BRZE solution differs from incumbent solutions in that traditional marketing engagement solutions are often centered on a single channel, typically email, and are largely based on batch processes, thus often driving customer engagement that lacks context. The primary business units (segments) are subscription revenue (96% of total revenue) and service revenue (4% of total revenue). Breaking down revenue by geography, as of FY23, BRZE got ~58% of revenue from the US and the rest from international.

1Q25 earnings (announced on 6th June 2024)

Total revenue grew 33% y/y to $135.5 million, driven by 34% y/y subscription revenue growth to $130 million. This was a solid performance; it not only beat consensus expectations by 300 bps, but it also marked an acceleration vs. 4Q24. I highlight this as a feat given the macro environment did not see major improvement. In fact, growth could have been better if not for the service outage in April. Adjusting for this $0.75 million headwind, total revenue growth would be closer to ~34%, marking >100bps of y/y growth acceleration vs. 4Q24.

Profitability performance was remarkable as well, as pro forma gross margins saw 67.9%, an improvement of ~110bps vs. 1Q24, driven by strong revenue growth and cost optimizations. The outage also impacted gross margin by 20bps. If not for this, gross margin would be ~68.1%, 20 bps acceleration vs. 4Q24. Consequently, pro forma EBIT margin improved significantly by more than 800bps to -7.4% vs. -15.7% in 1Q24.

Strong growth performance should continue

The growth outlook for BRZE remains bright and healthy, in my view. Several leading growth indicators all point to this. For instance, calculated billings grew 37% y/y, which was an acceleration vs. 4Q24, which saw y/y growth of 26%. Dollar-weighted contract length also remained at >2 years, suggesting BRZE is not seeing any deterioration in demand quality. In fact, I would say that BRZE saw improvement in this aspect, as the comment regarding contract length in 1Q24 was “at approximately 2 years.”

The year-over-year increases were driven by contract renewals and upsells and the signing of new customer contracts. Overall dollar-weighted contract length remains at approximately two years. 1Q24 earnings The year-over-year increases were driven by contract renewals and upsells, and the signing of new customer contracts. Overall, our dollar-weighted contract length remains at just over two years. 1Q25 earnings

There are several underlying tailwinds that I believe will continue to support BRZE growth in the coming years. First and foremost, customers expect brands to provide them with tailored, real-time experiences. Cloud computing and mobile devices have made it easier than ever for firms to connect with customers and gain a deeper understanding of their needs and wants. That has become the gold standard for all brand interactions due to the increasing number of individualized brand experiences that consumers have. More advertisements are also reaching consumers than ever before, across all available mediums. Because of this, brands need to invest in systems that enable channel-centric (i.e., email or text blast) and seamless customer experiences interactions with customers. Legacy marketing platforms do not have the right technology to address all these needs for businesses; as such, end-to-end vertically integrated platforms like BRZE can continue to capture share.

Next, there is clearly an accelerated shift towards digital brand experience. The rise of mobile devices in particular has caused a drastic change in consumer focus to digital platforms during the past decade. Accordingly, brands have shifted their focus to digital marketing, which has created a new level of competition in this space. Companies need to use the right tools to connect with customers on a personal level through digital experiences if they want to be competitive. Again, to achieve this, businesses need to embrace platforms like BRZE to effectively address this rising demand.

Finally, as customers place a higher value on privacy, there is a noticeable trend toward employing first-party data. Marketers have long relied on third-party data to communicate with and get insight into their target audience. However, there are increasing restrictions in using third-party data like the GDPR and CCPA regulations. . Several major tech players like Apple and Google are also prioritizing privacy, as seen from the sunset of IDFA and Google’s cookies. The most recent development is the announcement from Meta that they are stepping up in reducing spam messages in WhatsApp. This basically reduces businesses ability to reach, engage, and acquire consumer data. Consequently, I expect a huge paradigm shift in how brands acquire and use consumer data. To adapt to this change, brands must reevaluate their marketing strategies, with a focus on first-party data, and to do this, they need modern technologies like BRZE. Unlike third-party data, first party data is more relevant with high accuracy and reliability. Hence, using the same consumer engagement strategy that is based on third-party data will not be effective.

I don’t see any of these secular tailwinds dying down anytime soon; hence, I think growth can easily sustain >30% for a lot longer than expected (consensus modeling ~20% growth for the next few years, a major step down from >30% today). I believe the key reason for consensus being conservative is because of the macro uncertainty, which evidently has not had a major impact on BRZE’s ability to grow. Once the macro environment improves, I think BRZE could even see better growth, as they have started increasing sales capacity and are working on providing more room for the business to scale in an eventual macro improvement.

Valuation

Based on my research and analysis, my expected base-case target price for BRZE is $58.

Revenue should grow at >30% for the next few years easily given the strong secular tailwind, increased sales team, and potential macro recovery.

In my base case, I expect BRZE to trade at 5x forward revenue, which is the multiple it is trading today. Relative to peers (HubSpot (HUBS), Salesforce (CRM), Freshworks (FRSH), Amplitude (AMPL), and Sprinklr (CXM)), at 5x, BRZE is trading at a premium, and it deserves to trade at a premium given the highest growth profile among all. BRZE grew 33%; Amplitude grew 9%; Salesforce grew 11%; HubSpot grew 23%; Freshworks grew 20%; and Sprinklr grew 13% in the latest quarter.

However, in my bull case, I think a case could be made that BRZE trades back to 8x (its historical average) as it continues to sustain >30% growth with an improving profit profile. A good example is HubSpot. HubSpot is growing at ~20% and has an adj. EBIT margin profile of 15% in 1Q24 (vs. BRZE at -7.4%), but trades at 10x forward revenue.

Risk

BRZE competes in a highly competitive landscape that includes a variety of players. There are both established marketing clouds like Adobe and Salesforce and newer, more nimble solutions like Airship, MailChimp, and MoEngage. BRZE's ability to grow might take a hit if pricing pressures were to rise due to more intense competition.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for BRZE. There are powerful secular tailwinds driving long-term growth. BRZE's customer engagement solutions cater to the rising demand for personalized, real-time interactions. Importantly, BRZE continues to report impressive growth, with strong revenue and profitability metrics despite a challenging macro environment. This clearly shows that underlying demand is very strong. With a base-case target price of $58 and potential for multiples to rerate higher, I think the upside is very attractive.