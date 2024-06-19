Puripat1981/iStock via Getty Images

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) beat Q1 2024 estimates and raised their full year guidance. However, the stock is still down over 20% YTD while the S&P 500 is up over 14%.

Yeti continues to look attractive to me as the company has released some interesting, new products over the last few months and continues to see double-digit revenue growth internationally.

Let’s dig in the quarter and review the financial results as well as the developments within the company over the last several months.

Future Growth Depends on Continued International Expansion

As you can see from the graphic below, Yeti has done a good job of expanding internationally as international mix continues to grow:

On the Q1 earnings call, management stated like 2023, international growth will continue to be a focus this year. Yeti’s CFO, Michael McMullen, stated he viewed international growth as the number one focus when asked on the conference call what the company’s key investments priorities will be for the year. McMullen went on to say, “ Number 1, it's really around what we're doing to grow YETI outside the United States. So -- and you're seeing the results of that, including this quarter, where we grew international over 30% and it's now 19% of our business. So I think within International, it's building out the teams we need, it's growing the brand, building brand awareness, building the technology tools that we need, the supply chain infrastructure we need, etcetera…”

To achieve success internationally, Yeti is focused on building out their global teams as McMullen stated and creating commercial organizations within each international region. Yeti’s CEO Matt Reintjes had this to say about international growth, “As we think about the opportunity internationally, one of the things we've shifted our structure, our go-to-market structure to have commercial organizations focused on each of the major regions. So the Americas, Europe and the Middle East and then Asia Pacific. And the reason being all 3 are different stages of their maturation and their development and their growth and their needs. And so to have a team that is focused on taking advantage of those opportunities, taking advantage of the opportunity we have in the Americas and taking advantage of the opportunity -- the burgeoning opportunity we have in Europe and in the Middle East.”

Reintjes mentioned specifically the new hire of Naoji Takeda (who previously worked at KEEN) to take over as Managing Director of the region. Having these managing directors, I think, will likely help these international markets succeed as specific markets are in different growth stages and likely have preferences towards certain Yeti products.

Product Launches from M&A will help Future Domestic Growth

Recently Yeti has launched several new products in 2024 including the Roadie 32, SideKick Dry, and various new items in drinkware such as stackable cups, French Press, and flasks.

Yeti has many more products on the horizon for 2024 as on the company’s earnings call CEO Matt Reintjes noted, “To round out the 2024 offerings, we also plan to introduce our first YETI cast iron cookware later this summer. Outside of Coolers and Drinkware, we're excited by the prospects of what we see as possible in bags, cargo and the expanding group of offerings under our Coolers & Equipment family. We expect to deliver innovation across this entire range, starting with our flagship dry bag expansion earlier this year, following last year's addition of new waterproof dustproof cargo boxes.”

I’m looking forward to seeing Yeti’s new bags as well their summer cast iron cookware, as I think these products are likely more than to move the needle than Yeti’s current 2024 product offerings. New bags and cookware products both relate to Yeti’s two latest acquisitions. The success of these products will be a key factor in continuing to grow the business.

Mystery Ranch is already a successful brand and I think is the less risky of the two acquisitions. In the quarter, management noted Yeti and Mystery Ranch consolidated into one workspace in Bozeman, Montana so it seems the company is already joining the fold very quickly.

I think the rollout of the cast iron cookware line, associated with the Butter Pat acquisition, will be more critical to Yeti’s growth in 2024 and beyond. Yeti’s management team specifically mentioned that evolving Yeti’s food and beverage offerings was a key focus as well for the organization. If successful, I could see this sparking Yeti’s food offering and could accelerate innovation in this market (as noted in my prior article, Yeti believes there is a $10 billion-dollar addressable market). However, if unsuccessful, as with other unsuccessful mergers, this would lead to an impairment charge and obviously a reduction to Yeti’s bottom line. This could also make Yeti rethink future M&A deals.

Management also noted the growth of the cooler family was a priority for 2024. Below is a screenshot of the quarterly revenue for Coolers and Equipment compared to Drinkware:

Finchat.io

As you can see, the growth in Drinkware has been more constant and I think it speaks to the products and innovation in that product line. With stackable cups, the French press, and their current customization and color offerings, I think this is the more predictable and stable part of the business.

I do think some of the percentage decline could be due to the recall that impacted the cooler side of the business last year, however, I still think this is the area investors should keep an eye on. If this company can get closer to mirroring Drinkware and continue to get double-digit revenue growth over the upcoming quarters, I think Yeti investors can feel more at ease knowing the company can continue to grow the business.

Management did mention a $200 hard cooler coming out, which I think could help growth in that specific business as Yeti needs coolers at a slightly cheaper price point. Also, to touch on my earlier point, if the cast iron cookware line is included in this category it would certainly help this category achieve double-digit revenue growth although it may be categorized as “Other” (which I have excluded from the above analysis given it’s not significant currently).

Financials

For Q1 2024 revenue came in at roughly $341 million which is an increase of 13% compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Additionally, gross profit as well as net income grew compared to Q1 2023 as you can see below:

SEC.gov

For the quarter, direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales were roughly $188 million, which is an increase of 12% compared to the prior year quarter. Wholesales sales were $153 million for the quarter, which is an increase of 13% compared to Q1 2023.

Drinkware sales were roughly $214 million for the quarter which is a 13% increase compared to the prior year quarter and cooler and equipment sales were roughly $120 million which is an of 15% compared to last year’s first quarter.

International sales were roughly $66 million, representing 19% of total sales. International sales were 32% higher compared to Q1 2023.

The company still has a healthy balance sheet. Yeti’s cash balance is down after their recent acquisitions, and stock repurchases but they have enough current assets to cover all of their liabilities as you can see below:

SEC.gov

With a good start to the year, Yeti’s management noted they are increasing their gross margin estimate to 58% (original target was 57.5%) and increased their estimate for adjusted operating margin to between 16% and 16.5% (original target was 16%).

Valuation

Yeti has valuation grade of a “C-” at Seeking Alpha:

Seeking Alpha

I think P/E ratio is a good valuation metric for Yeti. Yeti’s trailing P/E ratio was 19.59 when I last reviewed the company. As you can see above, that metric has increased slightly. I still think Yeti is trading at an attractive valuation compared to where the company was trading at earlier in 2024:

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, using a reverse discounted cash flow model with a discounted rate of 10% and a terminal rate of 3% and assumed growth of 8%, I come to an estimated intrinsic value of roughly $44 a share:

Arthur Calculation

I think 8% is a fair estimate given analysts current projections coupled with the fact I think future M&A is likely, which will help Yeti achieve this 8% growth target.

Risks

With interest rates likely remaining high for the rest of the year, I could see consumers cutting back on discrepancy spending. Some retailers, such as Target (TGT) are already seeing softness in consumer spending.

Yeti’s management on the earnings call even noted the company was seeing some sensitivity to higher priced items. I think Yeti’s cooler business would most likely be impacted by consumer softness. However, management did note on the earnings call a cheaper $200 cooler is coming out shortly, and I believe management recognizes they need to find a good balance of various price points for their products, especially their coolers.

Conclusion

Despite Yeti’s stock being down YTD, I am encouraged with the Q1 results. Yeti grew revenue domestically by nearly 10% and international revenue growth was impressive at over 30%. Yeti is clearly focusing on expanding the business globally and they are seeing the fruits of their labor.

I look forward to seeing Yeti’s new products this summer, especially their cast iron cookware line. If successful, this could bring yet another exciting product to Yeti’s growing umbrella and perhaps led to continued M&A opportunities in the near future.

I think the stock is reasonably valued at current levels and I plan to add shares to my current position.