TCAF: Sound Combination Of Growth And Quality, But No Definitive Edge Over IVV

Today's note is supposed to offer a quarterly update on the T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF). I previously assessed this actively managed exchange-traded fund in March, when it had less than 9 months in the books. I applauded its strong price return delivered since inception as it managed to slightly beat the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), also emphasizing that its balance of quality and growth was promising assuming the market environment. For these reasons, I called it a fund "worth following."

In today's note, I would like to express a slightly more pessimistic view, though with no rating downgrade. The major reason for that is its performance. Now, more than a year after its inception, it seems TCAF no longer has an edge over SPY and other S&P 500 ETFs.

TCAF strategy recap

According to the fact sheet available on its website, TCAF is managed actively, with the goal being "long-term capital growth." The idea is to amalgamate about 100 stocks that demonstrate high-quality characteristics and have "strong return potential and lower risk relative to the S&P 500 Index." Among other things, the ETF is supposed "to provide similar or better tax efficiency than an S&P 500 ETF." Keeping turnover at bay is also on the strategy's list of priorities, most likely to reduce trading costs that would otherwise eat into returns.

Remarks on TCAF performance

TCAF's performance has disappointed me a little. First, since my March note, it has underperformed the S&P 500. As we know from the factsheet, it is benchmarked against that index.

Second, since its inception, despite initially having nice momentum, TCAF has underperformed a few S&P 500-tracking funds, including SPY, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO).

Also, as growth equities have been thriving amid the AI narrative and expectations for an interest rate cut sooner rather than later, TCAF has significantly trailed both the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) and the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ).

Next, in the group of 182 ETFs from the U.S. Equity class and the Large Blend sub-class that have a Quant rating, TCAF was also not the best-performing fund, both in terms of the 6-month and one-year price returns, as the scatter plot below illustrates.

However, there is a small bright spot here. More specifically, while IVV delivered a 24.2% one-year return, TCAF was ahead marginally, with a 24.28% return.

TCAF factor mix discussion

Looking under the hood, there were 98 equities in the TCAF portfolio as of June 17. Almost all its holdings can be found in the S&P 500 index, with the overlap between the ETF and IVV standing at 92.5%, as per my calculations. Among TCAF's 11 holdings that are not in the S&P 500, the most notable are Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Waste Connections (WCN), and Chesapeake Energy (CHK), with 2%, 1.9%, and 0.8% weights, respectively.

When it comes to weights, it is important to note that TCAF has underweighted Apple (AAPL), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Bank of America (BAC), among others.

Stock TCAF IVV Difference AAPL 5.3% 6.8% -1.5% NVDA 6.3% 7.0% -0.8% BAC 0.1% 0.6% -0.5% Click to enlarge

At the same time, it is significantly heavier in Alphabet (GOOGL), Revvity (RVTY), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), to name a few.

Stock TCAF IVV Difference GOOGL 4.4% 2.3% 2.1% RVTY 2.0% 0.0% 2.0% BDX 1.9% 0.2% 1.8% Click to enlarge

Overall, there are 73 companies TCAF is overweight in compared to IVV. Their combined weight in its portfolio is 77.5%.

Regarding sector exposures, there are also differences worth mentioning.

Created by the author using data from the ETFs

For example, TCAF is more pessimistic about consumer staples, financials, and communication. At the same time, it is more bullish on health care, utilities, and industrials.

Next, if a reader would ask me about the market scenario TCAF is positioned for, I would answer that my hypothesis is that TCAF is preparing for the rally in growthier equities to continue. The possible reason for that is an expectation for growth premia to expand (potentially with the help of the AI narrative) and/or earnings to continue improving; thus, the market's earnings yield will remain either stable or decrease only marginally while stock prices will continue marching higher. Why did I make such a hypothesis? This is what we can deduce from the portfolio's factor mix. More specifically, the lion's share of TCAF's portfolio is growth stocks. As of June 18, around 55.1% of its holdings had a B- Quant Growth rating or higher, while IVV had only 54.3% deployed to such names. Next, its weighted-average growth rates look mostly solid, though IVV is ahead both in terms of forward EPS and revenue growth.

ETF EPS Fwd Revenue Fwd TCAF 16.67% 11.60% IVV 17.69% 12.05% Click to enlarge

In terms of value, TCAF has a slightly lower weighted-average market cap of $963.6 billion vs. IVV's $1,029 billion, with the principal reason for that being its smaller allocation to AAPL and NVDA discussed above. However, I would argue that IVV nonetheless has a bit larger value factor exposure. For instance, the S&P 500 ETF is offering a 3.8% adjusted earnings yield (negative figures were removed from the calculations), while TCAF is offering 3.1%. Next, while IVV has around 6.9% allocated to stocks with a B- Quant Valuation rating or higher, their weight is just 2.4% in TCAF. The difference in the weights of overvalued companies (D+ rating or lower) is also telling: 87.9% in TCAF vs. 83% in IVV. However, when it comes to the Price/Sales ratio, the T. Rowe Price ETF looks less expensive. But the difference here is driven mainly by NVDA.

Also, it is nice to see that while trying to outmaneuver the market, TCAF is not sacrificing quality. However, it has a bit smaller allocation to companies with an at least B- Quant Profitability rating than IVV, and its Return on Assets and the adjusted Return on Equity (all the figures above 100% or below zero were removed) are weaker. Meanwhile, the weighted-average net income margins are almost on par.

Metric TCAF IVV Quant Profitability B- or higher 91.56% 94.79% Adjusted ROE 17% 19.93% ROA 12.94% 14.47% Net Income Margin 21.55% 21.56% Click to enlarge

Final thoughts

In sum, I do not feel especially bullish about TCAF. Its factor mix looks smartly calibrated, mostly healthy for the current environment as investors are looking forward to the first rate cut. However, performance is what makes me feel a bit more skeptical about this name. It is true that this vehicle has delivered fairly solid results since its inception in June 2023, yet it was unable to outperform any of the S&P 500-tracking ETFs discussed above. At the same time, I see little justification for buying into the fund with an expense ratio of 31 bps, which, upon a more attentive inspection, is merely a re-weighted version of the S&P 500 with a rather small (about 7%) exposure to non-S&P 500 stocks. All of this to say, a rating upgrade would be illogical. Thus, TCAF remains a Hold.