Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Now we are halfway through the year, it is imperative to position for sector and factor rotations amid the upcoming slew of second-quarter earnings. Around 1 month ago, I constructed a composite made up of 1) the current S&P 500 Index sector weightings, versus 2) the projected next 12 months' earnings growth of each sector. As you can see in Figure 1, the industrials sector looks to offer the least compelling price/value calculus based on this. The basic materials, real estate, utilities and energy sectors, on the other hand, appear to offer a more attractive equation.

As a result, one might be drawn immediately to names in the left half of the chart. On the other hand, I would argue there is potential value in contrarian plays in the industrial sector presenting (i) highly attractive economic characteristics, (ii) durable earnings profiles, and (iii) the ability to reinvest surplus free cash flows at an advantage moving forward.

Figure 1.

Author, using data from Seeking Alpha and Bloomberg

One such name that currently looks to offer these kinds of investment factors is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

The stock had surged rapidly along with the broad market rally that began in October 2023. Shares continued their until new highs in the $52s of April this year and have since tracked sideways, backing and filling in a tight range.

Figure 1.a. GBX 12-month price evolution

Seeking Alpha

Based on analysis of the provable facts pattern, my judgement is that GBX could trade up above $65-$75 per share by FY 2026. This view is supported by 1) increasing returns on capital employed in the business, 2) relatively benign growth in earnings multiples with these upsides, 3) potential pre-tax margin decompression in FY 2024 driving additional earnings down the P&L, and 4) a risk-reward calculus that is skewed to the upside based on all of the above.

Net-net I initiate GBX as a buy, with a valuation range of $65-$75 per share by FY’26E (30–50% cumulative return, 11.1%–17.6% CAGR) in the base and upside scenarios respectively.

Background fundamentals

GBX was founded in 1974 and is in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. Operating across the Americas and Europe, the company provides services such as railcar management, regulatory compliance, leasing, and so forth. Additionally, GBX has strategic interests in the production of rail and industrial components and holds an ownership stake in a railcar manufacturer in Brazil.

The company conducts business across 3 primary segments: manufacturing, maintenance services, and leasing & management services. Each division is broken into further sub-segments, as seen in Table 1.

Table 1.

Author, with data retrieved from company filings

The manufacturing segment remains the dominant revenue generator, contributing ~85.1% of top line sales in FY 2023, up from 83.2% in 2022. This segment also significantly drives operating profit, contributing around 79.9% in 2023.

However, operating profit trends are changing for the company, which is positively benefiting earnings. For instance, while accounting for a smaller portion of total revenue (10.3% in 2023), total operating profit of the maintenance services business increased ~250 basis points to 20.9% in 2023 (18.4% in 2022).

Meanwhile, leasing & management contributes the least to total revenue (4.6% in 2023) but plays a crucial role in profitability, contributing 58.6% to the operating profit in 2023. This is due to the segment's high-margin nature (which is typical for leasing operations).

[Note: the reason why there is >100% contribution when summing each segment's operating profit contribution is due to the operating loss of its corporate segment. Adjusted contributions are seen below.]

Table 2.

Author, company filings

Table 2.a. Adjusted for operating losses

Author, company filings

Recent developments

Q1 FY earnings breakdown

GBX put up revenues of $862.7 million in Q1, a 6.7% sequential increase compared to the previous quarter. It pulled this to a gross profit of $122.2 million, a modest increase of ~70 basis points from the previous quarter. As to the specific highlights, my takeouts were the following:

New railcar orders in Q1 amounted to 5,900 units, valued at nearly $690 million. Demand was spread across various railcar types. By the end of Q1, the global new railcar backlog stood at 29,200 units. This is worth an est. $3.6 billion giving visibility well into FY 2025.

The company's European operations continue to grow, with increasing volumes through its leasing distribution channel. In my view, expanding its EU footprint is critical to the long-term performance of its manufacturing business. It could benefit from favorable secular trends in the European rail industry [EU rail passenger volumes were +50% from FY 2021-'22, with this trend expected to resume].

The leasing and management services segment added recurring revenue from (i) new railcars added to the lease fleet, and (ii) lease renewals at higher rates. The lease fleet expanded by about 500 units, or 3.5%, during the quarter. Management has also committed to investing ~$300 million per year to expand its recurring revenue base.

As a result of the strong quarter, management raised the bottom end of its 2024 revenue guidance, expecting 1) deliveries to reach 23,500 units, 2) revenues to surpass $3.5 billion, and 3) capital expenditures of ~$140 million for the manufacturing segment, $15 million for the maintenance services segment, and gross investment in the leasing division of ~$350 million [total $505 million est. capital reinvestment for FY 2024].

This rate of capital deployment is favourable to the buy thesis, as discussed below.

Fundamental economics contributing to buy thesis

Several fundamental tailwinds are feeding into the investment debate here. Starting with the margin decompression, GBX has elicited over the past two years also. As seen in Figure 2, operating margins are returning back towards pre-pandemic ranges of 8–9%. This is after a rapid decline in pre-tax margin across the 2016–2019 period. Secondly, revenue growth has been on a decent ramp for the last two years, although has plateaued in the last 12 months. Consensus now expects a 9–10% decline in top-line sales, but, thanks to the operating margin effects, it is projecting 44% bottom-line growth as well.

The increasing pre-tax margin is something to be factored in heavily here. The company produces reasonable turnover of 1x—2x on all the capital invested in the business, indicating it potentially enjoys pricing advantages versus the sector. It also enjoys gross margins of 13.4%, far below the second median of 31%. This is accompanied by below-sector pre-tax margins of 10.2%. To me, this reinforces the fact that GBX enjoys production and/or pricing advantages that enable it to sell its offerings below many competitors. Therefore, because this is a capital–efficient company, any growth at the margin is sure to be highly productive to GBX’s business returns.

Figure 2.

Company filings

We see clear evidence of this in Figure 3, showing the drivers to the company’s business returns on a rolling 12 month basis since September 2021. As seen in the trend lines to the right of the table, each of 1) free cash flow after all reinvestment for maintenance and growth is considered, 2) post tax margins, 3) invested capital turnover, and 4) return and employed are all increasing at a decent gradient.

Free cash flow has increased from $128 million-$275 million in the trailing 12 months, whereas post-tax margins have lifted more than 300 basis points to 5.8% from lows of 2.2% in 2022. The net result [along with the high turnover of sales against capital] has been an increase in business returns from 2.9% in 2021 to 11.3% in the TTM.

Figure 3.

Company filings

This is the outcome of management’s incremental efforts in my opinion. As seen below, management has invested an additional $4.49 per share into the business to create additional value since 2021. On this, it has grown post-tax earnings by $4.96 per share, otherwise 110% return on incremental investment.

It reinvested 11.7% of the cumulative tax earnings to achieve a 13% growth in intrinsic value over the testing period. Unsurprisingly, investors have bid up the company’s stock price by 13.5% over this time. As such, my opinion is that 1) it is recognizing the change in marginal return on capital well, and 2) that only ~50 basis points of the change in market value over this time is explained by a change in P/E multiple. The rest is explained via changes in earnings growth, measured by the function of marginal return on capital multiplied by the reinvestment rate.

Figure 4.

Company filings, Seeking Alpha, author

Estimates of corporate value

Consensus numbers call for a 9.7% decline in top-line sales this year to $3.5 billion. However, the same estimates call for a 38% increase in pre-tax earnings, which could flow through to a similar increase in net operating profit after tax in my opinion (Figure 5). This could justify a 250 basis point increase in pre-tax margin to 8.3%, which, at the current stipulations, could yield another increase in post-tax margin to 6.3%. If it continues to produce 1.95x turnover on invested capital, it could produce a return on capital of 12.2% this year in the best estimation (6.3% x 1.95 = 12.2%).

Figure 5.

Seeking Alpha, Bloomberg Finance LP, Author’s estimates

My projections of sales, earnings, and cash flows are listed against projections of capital investment in Figure 6. Here, I carry a 3% revenue growth rate going forward [long-term GDP + 1%], with estimated investments of $95 million-$100 million each quarter [in-line with management's forecasts], culminating in around $395 million-$400 million in capital investment each year.

I get to $3.75 billion in sales this year under these inputs, stretching up to $4 billion in sales by 2025. Note, this is ~$350 million ahead of consensus estimates, putting me at the upper end of the range. My view is that it could compound its intrinsic valuation at 3% per period under these assumptions.

Figure 6.

Author’s estimates

Valuation

The stock trades at 12.4x trailing non-GAAP earnings and 12.6x trailing EBIT. It is also priced at around 1.2 times the net assets employed in the business, for a trailing return on equity of 9%. Whilst these are all >25% discounts to the sector, they provide little context.

Investors have marginally increased the multiple paid on capital invested in the business from 1.1x in 2021 to 1.7x at the time of writing (Figure 7). They have increased the EV/NOPAT multiple by a similarly small amount, from 13x in FY 2023 to 14.8x as I write.

Figure 7.

Author, company filings

My view is the 1.7x multiple is fair to carry forward on estimates of invested capital, and that a tighter 13x multiple on post-tax earnings is fair to carry forward on my projections to FY’26E. Here, I got to the valuation range of $65-$75 per share when stripping out debt to arrive GBX’s equity value.

Figure 8.

Author’s estimates

Further evidence for valuation change is seen in the prospective growth in earnings power if buying the stock today. If we were to do that, buying 1,000 shares of GBX at market today, we would obtain the following:

Cost of $50,220,

Earning power of $6,536, from $6.54 in operating profit after tax per share,

13% return on market capital (which is analogous to earnings yield).

The current P/E multiple on this is 7.7x (note this differs from the EV multiple from before because it is just factoring market capitalization here).

At the stipulated growth this could yield $7,800 in earnings power by FY’26E, 19.3% growth.

Figure 9.

Author’s estimates

If the multiple were to expand to 10x, then our position would be worth $74,917 for an internal rate of return of 49%. In fact, I estimate it could trade as low as 6.4x and still be fairly valued at market today - suggesting a further 16%–17% contraction is tolerable, indicating the risk-reward calculus is skewed heavily in the investor's favor.

Figure 10.

Author’s estimates

Lastly, projecting my free cash flow estimates out the coming five years, and applying a 6% capital charge to these will determine if they are to be "economically valuable" or not. The 6% represents the starting yield on most investment-grade corporate bonds as I write. I then compare this to my projected post-tax earnings. Any surplus above or below this 6% charge is considered an economic profit or loss, respectively. I then discount these back at a 12% hurdle rate to reflect the long-term market averages.

Summing the discounted economic profits derives a value of $63 per share. Just projecting the free cash flows out with no capital charge as in Figure 12 sees a valuation of $73 per share. Each of these outcomes supports a buy rating in my opinion.

Figure 11.

Author’s estimates

Figure 12.

Author’s estimates

In short

GBX presents with an attractive risk-reward calculus that is backed up by 1) business fundamentals, 2) increasing business returns, 3) post-tax margin growth that is feeding into returns on capital employed, 4) growing free cash flow after all reinvestments for maintenance and growth are considered, and 5) reasonably priced valuations that present with asymmetrical upside opportunities. Each of these factors supports a buy rating, and I am eyeing a valuation range of $65-$75 per share. Rate buy.