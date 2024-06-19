porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is a poor investment choice. One should deploy capital with the intention of growing one's hard-earned money. The point of investing is not an attempt to outsmart the market. The point of investing is to retain purchasing power. In other words, one is in the market to make money, not to feel smart.

Further, I estimate that Peloton is priced at approximately 28x next year's free cash flow. A figure that is too high for a business that is barely delivering any topline growth. And on top of that, Peloton carries more than $650 million of net debt.

Investors would do well to avoid this stock. Here's why.

Rapid Recap

In my previous analysis, I said,

Not only is its balance sheet in a precarious state, but the interest rates on its debt are cumbersome. Also, the stock itself is overpriced at more than 30x next year's free cash flow (best-case scenario).

Peloton is a stock that I've been bearish on for a while, and it continues to slide lower. And rather than investors buying this dip, investors would do well to call it a day.

Why Peloton? Why Now?

Many investors look to Peloton as being the next Carvana (CVNA), given both being a "hated" stock with a lot of debt, read through the comments here to see more. Take this from one of the few investors on SA that called CVNA on the way down, and on the way up, and has now moved to the side, see below.

PTON is not CVNA. And what's more, no investment is like another investment. Although, there are periods of time when the market latches on to certain ideas in a non-discerning fashion. But these considerations rarely last more than a few months.

After about 6 months, the fundamentals start to matter once again. And here, the fundamentals don't inspire much pedal power beyond Peloton's corporate spin.

Revenue Growth Rates Leave A Lot to Be Desired

PTON stock valuation

In my professional experience, the investments that provided me with the best returns are the ones that are simplest to grasp. In fact, I've rarely made a good investment by trying to be the smartest person in the room. Perhaps you can relate.

What you see above is a business that has fully lost traction. Peloton has recorded 9 consecutive quarters of declining revenues. Maybe fiscal Q4 2024 will mark its first quarter with some positive topline growth. Possibly as much as 1% y/y revenue growth rates. However, this is far from a compelling investment because of what we discuss next.

PTON Stock Valuation -- 28x Next Year's Free Cash Flow

When I discuss a stock with my subscribers, I'll tell them not to worry too much about distractor information.

Companies will offer up a lot of data, but you need to think about the prospects of the business. And more importantly, what the future investor looking at the business next year will think about the business.

It doesn't matter what the price is today. What matters is what the price will be next year.

For now, I continue to believe that in fiscal 2025, Peloton's free cash flow will hover around $50 million. This figure assumes that much of the payroll and R&D restructuring has already taken hold. As a reference point, Peloton's free cash flow for the fiscal year 2024 that is about to end is aiming for about negative $60 million. Consequently, if the next fiscal year delivers around $50 million of free cash flow, that is slightly more than $100 million y/y improvement. The best-case scenario, I trust you'll agree.

And then, on top of that, Peloton still carries more than $600 million of net debt, including its recent debt restructuring efforts, which pushes out its term loan and convertibles out to 2029. Although, it should be said that this buys Peloton time.

But how does a business that makes about $50 million in free cash flow aims to repay more than $600 million of debt? It can't.

On top of that, keep in mind that Peloton's Paid Connected Fitness Subscriptions are barely growing in the low single digits, moving up 2% y/y to approximately 3.1 million. Peloton is not a thriving business, but a business that is working hard for survival.

In sum, investors are taking on a lot of debt for a business with marginal growth and paltry free cash flows.

The Bottom Line

Peloton's stock is a sell due to its precarious financial state and lack of growth. Despite being priced at 28x next year's free cash flow, the company struggles with declining revenues and a hefty $650 million net debt.

Even if Peloton achieves a modest 1% revenue growth in fiscal Q4 2024, this is far from a compelling turnaround.

Considering the marginal growth, substantial debt, and paltry free cash flows, investors should avoid this stock. Peloton's ride to recovery looks more like a stationary bike session—lots of effort, but not much progress.