The Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) chose a bad time to go public, in May 2021. It came out at $20 and traded sideways for a while even after covering its distributions, but then got hit very hard by the bear market in 2022.

Morningstar reports an NAV total return drop of -36.50% in 2022, and a market price total return drop of -41.36% due to the widening of the discount. This is yet another example where it did not pay to buy NBXG at the IPO price. Closed-end funds are often brought to market when their underlying asset class is overheated and due for a correction.

I looked at the top ten holdings for NBXG at the end of 2021 and noticed that the underlying portfolio has changed significantly since then. They have reduced the exposure to privately held equity stocks and have also reduced exposure to small cap tech stocks and have increased exposure to the more traditional large cap tech stocks.

Here are the top ten holdings back at the end of 2021:

Top Ten NBXG Holdings 12/2021 (NBXG website)

Compare the above to the current top ten holdings as of May 31, 2024. The fund now presents both the top ten public and private holdings:

NBXG Top 10 Holdings May, 2024 (NBXG Website)

Note that at the end of 2021, NBXG's public issues were high growth companies that were losing money on a GAAP basis or trading at sky high P/E ratios.

I like to use Seeking Alpha Quant ratings to get an idea of the risk profile for a stock. In the table below, I have listed the current Quant Valuation and Profitability grades from the model along with the P/E GAAP (TTM) for the top ten holdings that were held by NBXG at the end of 2021. The NM means there were negative earnings. Most of the top ten holdings from 2021 also tended to have very high stock-based compensation.

Ticker Quant Valuation Grade Quant Profitability Grade P/E GAAP (TTM) (MPWR) F A 98.62 (HUBS) C- B NM (ZBRA) D C+ 59.88 (DT) D- A- 87.33 (KEYS) D A- 29.77 (SNOW) D+ A NM (ZS) C A NM (DDOG) F A- 359.06 (GLOB) D+ B 41.38 (PANW) D- A+ 46.31 Click to enlarge

Below are the Quant Valuation, Profitability grades and P/E GAAP (TTM) values for the most recent public holdings as of May 31, 2024. Note how the top holdings are now in more mainstream larger cap issues. The Quant model still assigns most of them lower Valuation grades. But with the exception of DKNG, the P/E GAAP (TTM) numbers are all in positive territory and are more reasonable. The Profitability grades for all of these holdings are A or A+ with the exception of DKNG.

Ticker Quant Valuation Grade Quant Profitability Grade P/E GAAP (TTM) (META) F A+ 29.20 (TSM) D A+ 27.53 (AMZN) D- A+ 51.65 (QCOM) D A+ 29.62 (DELL) D A+ 29.05 (TXN) D A 30.36 (NVDA) F A+ 76.50 (DKNG) D D NM (MSFT) F A+ 38.85 (CRM) F A+ 41.42 Click to enlarge

Basic Fund Information

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc

Ticker: (NBXG) NAV Ticker: XNBGX

Inception Date: May 25, 2021

Inception Share Price: $20

Total Investment Exposure: 1,157.89 Million

Total Common Assets: 1,157.89 Million

Baseline Expense Ratio= 1.58%

Leverage: None

Discount= -13.13%

Average 1 Year discount= -16.89%

Annual Distribution Rate (market price) = 9.40%

Current monthly distribution= $0.10

Annual Distribution= $1.20

Investment Objective

NBXG seeks to provide capital appreciation and income through a global portfolio focused on potential opportunity in next generation connectivity.

Investment Strategy

The fund focuses on global equity securities, in any market capitalization range, which demonstrate significant growth potential from development, advancement or use of fifth generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

They have recently added portfolio holdings related to the AI theme. Their strategy has not stayed stagnant, and they have the flexibility to adapt as technology trends change.

The fund uses an active options writing strategy on many of their public holdings to enhance returns. They write covered calls against their long positions and also sell out of the money cash covered puts to potentially generate income or provide a lower entry price if they get assigned.

Monthly Distribution Plan

The fund uses a managed monthly distribution plan where they distribute $0.10 a month. Because of this, they can pay distributions in excess of taxable net investment income and net realized gains. They have paid out a steady $0.10 every month since inception, or a total of $3.40.

Portfolio Breakdowns (as of 05/31/2024)

NBXG Portfolio Breakdown (NBXG Website)

Note that the fund has a large 72.3% allocation to larger cap issues. And by far the biggest sector allocation is to Information Technology at 55.4%.

Limited Term Feature

NBXG was originally set up as a limited-term fund with a termination date of May 26, 2033, which is the twelfth anniversary of the fund. This will provide a small tailwind of over 1% a year as the current 13.3% discount gradually dissipates as we approach the termination date in about nine years.

The board has the option to extend the fund's termination date for a total of 18 months. There is also the possibility of a 100% tender offer once the term is up, when the Board could convert NBXG to a perpetual fund if there is still over $200 million remaining after the tender offer.

As an active investor, I am not at all concerned about a potential conversion to a perpetual fund. The 100% tender offer is just as good as a fund termination. In both cases, you get to pick up alpha by reducing any discount to NAV that may still potentially be there in 2033. If the fund were trading at a premium at that point, you could simply sell the fund in the secondary market.

NBXG- Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned about 34.8% of the shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024.

The top two institutional investors were Karpus Management who owned $53.4 million and Saba Capital who owned $52.9 million as of 03/31/2024. But on May 31, Karpus Management released a 13G filing reducing its position below the 5% ownership threshold.

But Saba Capital has recently added to its position and has come out with some 13D SEC filings. On April 9, 2024, Saba Capital issued this 13D filing:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1510281/000106299324008293/formsc13da.htm

The Purpose of Transaction in Section 4 reads as follows:

"On April 9, 2024, Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd., a private fund advised by Saba Capital, submitted to the Issuer a notice of intent informing the Issuer of its intention to nominate Paul Kazarian (the "Nominee") as an independent director for election at the Issuer's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting")."

The fund does not want the Saba capital nominee added to the Board, and recently included these comments in a SEC Schedule 14A filing on June 4:

"Saba Capital Master Fund Ltd., a hedge fund managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. (together, “Saba”), has submitted a nominee for election as a director on your Fund’s Board and may send you its own proxy statement and gold proxy card. Your Fund’s Board believes that Saba seeks to disrupt the experienced and reliable oversight provided by your Fund’s Board for its own gain and does not care about impairing your Fund and limiting its long-term investment potential.

Your Fund’s Board believes that if Saba’s nominee is elected, he will harm the Fund and may hinder its ability to generate competitive investment returns in the future. Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

There are also significant fund holdings by other activist investors such as City of London and Bulldog Investors, who would likely go along with attempts by Saba Capital to narrow the discount to NAV.

Sources: Nasdaq: Stock Market, Data Updates, Reports & News, SEC Edgar site

NBXG- Investment Performance: as of 02/19/2024

YTD (Total Return Price) +23.87%

YTD (Total Return NAV) +13.50%

1-Year (Total Return Price) +33.54%

1-Year (Total Return NAV) +23.02%

3-Year (Total Return Price) - 4.63% annualized

3-Year (Total Return NAV) - 1.74% annualized

Note: The 3-year performance is still quite poor, due to the disastrous performance in 2022, but the fund managers appear to have turned things around, and performance has been much better lately. They have also reduced exposure to private holdings, which has helped the recent performance.

Source: Morningstar | Empowering Investor Success

NBXG- Discount History Since Inception

NBXG Discount History (CEFConnect)

No Leverage

NBXG is an unleveraged fund. I suppose the fund managers feel the underlying holdings are volatile enough without taking on additional leverage. Many of the holdings, including the private holdings, do not pay significant dividends, so they would rather not have to liquidate holdings to pay for leverage costs.

Z-Score Analysis

The discount to NAV as of June 18 is -13.04%.

Here are some of the current Discount Z-Scores:

Three months: +1.59 Six months: +1.85 One Year: +2.29

Source: CEFConnect

The Z-scores are in positive territory, which means that discounts have narrowed recently. I believe there are several reasons for this:

better recent performance of the fund

increased possibility of activist changes from Saba Capital

discounts would normally be expected to gradually narrow as we approach the fund termination date.

In spite of the recent discount narrowing, I think there may still be additional discount narrowing ahead, especially if the good fund performance continues or if Saba Capital continues to add to their position.

Summary

There are several reasons why I think it may be worthwhile to consider NBXG here as a way to get exposure to the technology and communications sectors.

The discount is still well above 10%, and the termination date in nine years should eventually cause the discount to narrow.

Activist involvement from Saba Capital

Recent performance has been excellent. The fund managers seem quite competent and are willing to evolve their strategy as technology changes. I would highly recommend listening to their first quarter video update:

NBXG - Q1 2024 Update

I would currently consider buying NBXG as long as the discount was 13% or higher. The fund is fairly liquid, with an average trading volume of over 250,000 shares a day.