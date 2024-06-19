bunhill

Investment Thesis

Vaalco Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares have gained more than 59% over the last year, outperforming the S&P 500 by a margin of more than 34.51%.

Seeking Alpha

Given this impressive performance, I am bullish on this stock in the long run due to its firm financial footing. My bullish stance is also based on the company’s strategic acquisition, which gives it tremendous growth potential. The company’s operational efficiency bodes well for sustainable growth, which further gives my bullish view traction. For instance, the company has an asset turnover ratio of 0.58x, which is 15.59% above the industry median of 0.5x. This implies that EGY is using its assets more effectively than its peers to generate revenue. With this background and considering the company’s attractive dividend as well as undervaluation, I recommend this stock to potential investors.

Company Overview

With its headquarters in Houston, Texas, EGY is an independent energy company with a strategic focus on oil and natural gas acquisition, and exploration and production. Its operations are primarily located offshore in Gabon, onshore in Egypt, and in western Canada.

Vaalco has a proven track record in Africa with more than 90% of its total revenue for 2022 and 2023 FYs coming from Africa.

Market Screener

The company also has a history of successful exploration and production in Africa, cementing its track record in the region. Its properties such as the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon have delivered consistent solid production, which is a testament to the company’s strategic operations. Since its establishment, it has produced over 120 million barrels of crude oil and has a reserve capacity of about 113 million barrels.

EGY has a strategic growth strategy which is to increase reserves and production. It is achieving this through several ways, one being acquisitions, as evidenced by its recent acquisition of Svenska. Looking at this profile, it is evident that this company has a special and strategic focus in Africa, particularly West Africa. I believe this is a major growth catalyst, given that it’s proven to be rich in oil and natural gas. By leveraging the existing assets and strategically growing its presence in the region, EGY can tap into emerging opportunities and diversify its risk exposure, something that will boost its growth trajectory. In my view, through harnessing Africa’s energy resources, EGY is poised to thrive in the evolving energy sector through increased supply from their growing asset bases in Africa.

Strong Financial Footing

EGY’s firm financial footing has been demonstrated through its robust financial performance and solid balance sheet. To begin with, despite the smallest enterprise value amongst its peers, Vaalco has the highest revenue growth YoY at 29.71%.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

This performance shows that the company is effectively growing its revenues faster than its peers, which could imply better operational efficiencies and strategies than its peers and the low EV despite the strong growth signifies that the market is undervaluing this stock, something which presents a buying opportunity. To support its higher operational efficiencies, I will refer to the company's declining account receivables, which went down from $52.1 million in 2022 to the most recent figure of $44.9 million. This indicates that the company is collecting payment from its customers more promptly, indicating management of credit sales and conversion to cash. This adds to its high asset turnover ratio mentioned in the investment thesis section, solidifying EGY's high operational efficiencies.

Regarding its strategies, the company has very promising growth initiatives, particularly its M&A opportunities, a good example being the Svenska deal, which I will cover in detail later in this analysis. This strategy is aimed at increasing production output and diversifying asset base, something which holds a tremendous growth capability for the company. This is because the increased output will improve its revenue and cash flow generation. In addition, the diversified asset will go a long way in hedging against risks related to depending on a single market or asset for revenue generation, which could be detrimental in case of a market downturn.

The company’s MRQ (Q1 2024) performance further affirms its strong financial performance. In the MRQ, the company reported revenue of $100.16 million a YoY of 24.57% beating estimates by $8.93 million. In addition, its EPS came in at $0.06 beating estimates by $0.03 million. The company’s profitability was solid with a net income of $7.7 million and an EBITDAX of $61.7 million.

In my view, the primary driver of this solid financial performance is the improved production and sales volume. For instance, in 2023, the full-year production increased by 83% YoY to 18,710 NRI. In addition, its diversified portfolio across different geographical regions helped mitigate the risk of reliance on a single asset or market, which ensured a more stable financial performance even when one region faces challenges. This can be explained by the 2023 FY delta in the different regions as shown below.

Market Screener

Moving to the balance sheet, EGY has a very strong balance sheet with a net cash of $23.08 million. Above all, its debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 and debt-to-asset ratio of 0.11 show that this company is highly deleveraged and therefore almost immune to debt risk. The company’s strong balance sheet can further be confirmed by its ability to finance its recent acquisition of Svenska in an all-cash transaction valued at about $40.2 million and left it in a net cash position without the issuance of debt or equity.

Looking at this financial position, I think it is nothing short of solid fundamentals, which I believe will attract a higher valuation for this stock. In addition, the company's strong balance sheet grants it a lot of financial flexibility to weather any economic adversities and invest in growth initiatives such as the recently completed acquisition. If this trend is to continue, then EGY is a must-have stock in my view because I see nothing short of sustainable growth here. In summary, its strong financial footing exhibits its solid fundamentals which I believe lead to bullish sentiments in the market, hence high valuation, and it also harbors a high growth potential through its ability to invest in growth opportunities as well as withstand economic adversities.

Svenska Petroleum Exploration Deal: A Strategic Acquisition

On April 30th, 2024, EGY announced the closure of its acquisition of Svenska. While the terms of the transaction are something that most investors are keen to note, the major highlight of this transaction is that it was an all-cash transaction valued at about $40.2 million. My opinion is that it was a good deal in that it involved no debt issuance or dilutive issuance, and therefore I think it was in the best interest of shareholders, especially given that it was immediately accretive to shareholders.

With the deal already closed, I see it as a major growth catalyst due to several aspects. First off, it adds to the company’s assets and production capacity. Svenska's primary asset is a 27.39% non-operated working Interest [WI] in the deep-water producing Baobab filed in Block CI-40 offshore Cote d’Ivoire. The field is currently producing an excess of 5,000 Vaalco WI BOEPD which is 99% oil. In my view, this is a massive boost to the company's output levels which will boost the company's revenue and cash flow generation. Further, the deal is estimated to have 1P WI CPR reserves of about 13 million barrels and a total 2P CPR reserve of about 21.7 million, which translates to a solid future growth potential.

It is undisputed that looking at these figures, EGY has a strong growth ability. While I hold this view in my mind, Let us evaluate the strategic significance of the acquisition. To begin with, the deal strategically expands EGY’s focus in West Africa by gaining entry into the Cote d’Ivoire, which is one of the world’s largest producers of natural gas ranking 32nd globally. The Baobab field is significant in that it offers a comparatively heavy crude oil that is capable of staying in liquid form in as low temperatures as -40°C which is a major handling advantage to refineries in the Northern Hemisphere during the winter season.

Further, Cote d’Ivoire offers significant upside potential and considerable future development because it is an investment-friendly country. According to the US Department of State, “Côte d’Ivoire is well poised to attract increased Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) based on the government’s strong response to the pandemic, the buoyancy of the economy, high-level support for private sector investment, and clear priorities outlined in the new 2021-2025 National Development Plan.”

In my view, the country’s investor-friendly climate and private sector participation is an attractive destination for companies seeking growth and this, in my view, justifies EGY’s diversification in the region. Just to support how this country is investor-friendly, I will refer you to its tax incentives in the energy sector. For instance, there are tax credits whereby a company can receive CIT credits ranging from 25%-75%. This would lead to a reduced tax liability hence lower expenses, which shows the government's incentive to promote investment in priority sectors, energy being one of them. Another example is custom duty exemptions. A company is exempted from custom duties other than statistic fees and community levies during the investment time. This means that the starting capital is minimized, making investment in this country relatively cheaper.

In a nutshell, the Svenska acquisition not only diversifies the company’s asset portfolio but also improves its production capacity, which provides a solid ground for growth and continued success of the company.

Dividend

For dividend-oriented investors, EGY appears to be a good pick. The company has a trailing yield of 4.12% which is higher than the sector median of 3.75%. In addition, with a one-year dividend growth rate of 56.25% higher than the sector median of 10.07%, and a forward dividend per share growth rate of 28.53% is higher than the sector median of 9.58%, it shows that the company is committed to growing its shareholder value.

While dividend sustainability is a fundamental factor when evaluating a dividend stock, it is good that the company distributed a modest 41.67% of its earnings, implying that its dividend is adequately covered by its earnings and therefore highly sustainable. To solidify the dividend sustainability is the 22.6% payout ratio of cash distributions, which shows that the company’s dividend is adequately covered by its cash flows. Given the company’s cash position and the fact that its recent acquisition is bound to improve its earnings and cash flow generation, I expect this company to sustain its dividend growth in the long run, as a result, I believe this company is a good dividend stock.

Valuation

To value this stock, I will use a dcf model. I believe this is a good model to value the stock because it accounts for the time value of money, which is relevant for energy stocks where investments and returns are spread over time. In my model, I assumed a growth rate of 10% which is conservative considering that the company has a 10-year FCF CAGR of 27.59%. My conservative rate mitigates the major drawback of a dcf model, which is over-reliance on assumptions, and it also factors in the potential risk of market volatility. My terminal growth rate is 6%. In addition, I used a discount rate of 8.6% which is the company's WACC as shown below.

Value Investing

Given these assumptions and using the trailing FCF/share of $1.1 as my base case, I arrived at a fair value of $18.74 which translates to an upside potential of about 200%. This implies that this stock is significantly undervalued, and therefore it offers a decent entry point for potential investors.

To support my estimation, I will refer you to a model by finbox which estimates a fair value of $16.86 which is close to my fair value. This further lends credence to my assertion of significant undervaluation, making this stock an undisputed value opportunity.

Finbox

Risks

Although I am bullish on this stock, I believe every investment has its share of risks. In my view, the major risk of investing in EGY is the potential for integration challenges following its acquisition of Svenska which could bring unforeseen liabilities that may affect its financial health or operational efficiencies. This risk together with the broad industry challenges of volatility and supply disruptions could pose a risk to investors considering EGY of their portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EGY’s strong financial footing, strategic acquisition, and attractive dividend policy make this company a worthy investment consideration. I believe this stock is a buy for investors looking for long-term value and growth potential in the energy sector.