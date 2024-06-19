Daniel Grizelj

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) March quarter report included a misstep with Apple (AAPL) having involuntarily disclosed a 10% ASP loss for the iPhone scheduled to release in September. Management stated in the call that they strongly believe that the product loss is temporary. If the rumors of which company won the socket are true, being QUALCOMM (QCOM), we tend to side with Skyworks. Apple and Qualcomm aren't known for having warm relationships. This article continues our coverage of Skyworks including, Skyworks Solutions Not Yet Fully Financially Walking, But Soon Will, last published in early March with a buy rating. The buy was based on slow growth from Android business returning to former levels, plus growth in its broad market business. In this article, we continue our buy with the stock price, chart, showing recovered. In conjunction, management also noted mobile demand weakness in the late part of March, continuing through the time of the release. This bolsters our belief that the product wasn't insignificant. Assessing damage, especially with a loss from Apple, has meaning. Most often, markets overreact, providing for buying opportunities, especially for new investors.

About the Report

Although the company reported a strong March quarter under the current market circumstances anyway, guidance for June ran light. Revenue for March equaled $1.05 billion, slightly above mid-point; the company generated $300 million in cash, with earnings of $1.55. Guidance again missed estimates, being $900 vs. a $1.02 billion estimate.

From the conference prepared remarks,

"During the March quarter in our mobile business, we saw below normal seasonal trends with lower-than-expected end market demand. In broad markets, the December quarter represented the bottom, and we delivered modest sequential growth in March, reflecting a turning point. . . In edge IoT, we have a solid Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 design win pipeline."

A reminder from the past, management measured its biggest by far growth opportunity within the broad markets, which includes Wi-Fi. Apple business represents most of the mobile revenue at this point.

With respect to other business, management offered color. With data center and wireless infrastructure continuing weak from its own inventory issue, Skyworks still under deliveries demand.

Then came the hammer question from Matt Ramsey of Cowen. "Is there a quarter of drawdown of inventory because maybe content has changed one way or the other, or should we just not try to make that conclusion? "Liam Griffin, CEO answered,

"So we were placed in a unique situation with our largest customer, where we were unable to consummate an award that we expected and frankly thought we had earned. As a result, we expect content headwinds from the upcoming cycle.

Following Griffin's comment, Kris Sennesael, CFO, added that the company was able to add additional content not held before, leaving the next design approximately 10% lower than the previous phone. Also, we aren't sure yet what part was lost and what was gained. Even past iFix reports haven't helped. But rumors persist that the loss was to Qualcomm.

Marketplace

Let's move on to marketplace, describing issues that Skyworks now experiences. Management noted that starting in March and continuing through April, mobile revenue fell in the 20% range. This drives the light guidance for June. Interestingly enough, neither Qorvo (QRVO) nor Cirrus Logic (CRUS) reported experiencing this behavior. In a back and forth between management and the analysts, a question about the health of Android appeared. Management noted it was stable at $100 million a quarter. The weakness had to be with Apple. It appears that the loss of an Apple socket resulted in a fairly major inventory correction from the iPhone maker.

Solutions' broad business turned the corner entering, in aggregate, growth, though some portions are lagging. With Android inventories back in check, growth also returns to this sector going forward.

And then there is the iPhone market. Some, including us, believe that iPhone unit sales are set to grow with its coming new AI features and state-of-the-art hardware. At $10 million per 1-million-unit iPhone growth, revenue growth from this alone could be in the 100s of millions. It isn't all bad. This seems to be a reset from which growth continues.

Cost of the Lost

Markets and analysis tend to overreact, especially with Apple losses. From Yahoo, the next table shows how analysts reacted.

Analysts Estimate (Millions) June Sept. FY-2024 FY-2025 Latest $900 $1000 $4160 $4210 Earnings 7 Days Ago, $1.21 $1.51 $6.26 $6.6 30 Days Ago, $1.47 $1.9 $6.89 $8.18 Click to enlarge

For the next year, analysts predict earnings cut from the lost socket equaling $1.60 with basically flat revenue year over year. From the latest annual report, Apple delivered 66% of Skyworks revenue at $4.77 billion. With an estimate of 85% of the revenue being from the iPhone, a 10% loss represents $267 million. At margins of 0.46, tax rate of 11% and share count of 161 million, the loss earnings equaled $0.68 per share, a far cry from the $1.60 analysts cut. Also, for a side note, the average ASP in an iPhone based on the last four quarters of unit sales equals $12. This is slightly lower than we had guessed. Was this an overkill from the analysts? It appears so.

Analysts Reactions

One analyst, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities, maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions with a price target of $115.00. He argues that other positive factors, improving margins, Android inventory correct ended, and broad markets now growing will more than make up the difference of the loss of the Apple socket. Ramsey downgraded it to a hold, lowering the price target to $90. He commented that too much uncertainty drove the decision. Piper Sandler lowered the price target to $95 from $105.

From Oppenheimer, "Reduced content combined with iPhone units expected down more than 5% this year paves a bumpy road to 2024 growth," The analysts rate the stock at perform with no price target.

With others continuing their hold rating, it's clear that Wall Street isn't happy with uncertainty. The analysts, right in this respect, didn't find the hidden nature approach for the socket loss, smart. An announcement of this loss in the prepared remarks would have placed the company in a far better investor light.

The Boss Bought

Yet, the CEO purchased a million dollars' worth from his own pocket. This speaks loudly. Investors buy for one reason; they believe that the price is heading north. Statistics drawn with insider buying tend to result in a very high percentage of successful purchase, even into the 90% range.

Putting It All Together

The analysts overplayed their negativism, in our view. If they believed that FY-2025 was $8 plus in earnings before the call, their cuts should have reflected a mid-$7 estimate, making prices in the $100 relatively inexpensive. One analyst points out the positive factors, Android, general market recoveries, of which we agree. But we could not rate the stock a buy until the dust settles. It now has. We noted in Skyworks Solutions Temporarily Suffers From Stacked Channels, a major sector-based downturn in revenue that over time is expected to return. The return noted in our article includes both margins increasing into the 50%+ region from the middle 40s and revenue within Android increasing by significant millions.

A Chart

Included next is a day chart of Skyworks created from TradeStation.

TradeStation Securities

Notice in the chart the deep dive, which has since repaired itself in the past few weeks. It is now trading above the 200 SMA, magenta line and 50 SMA, the light blue line. The recovery was fast and furious, and thus a little patience in entering might be in order. The price might correct a reasonable amount.

Risk

With Skyworks so heavily involved in consumer business, i.e., Apple, weakened economies can have major negative effects. We believe that the economy is weakening and have stated that in other articles. But it is also possible that the company will win back the iPhone socket. If rumors that the socket went to Qualcomm are true, we actually expect this. Apple and Qualcomm haven't experienced a productive relationship, ever. Investors should not forget the importance of a CEO purchasing on the open market significant amounts of stock. The chart has repaired itself enough to tell investors that buying seems reasonable. The damage in reality was minor compared to the whole picture. In short, owning Skyworks isn't in general about quick returns. We should note that long-term means long-term. We have held one of our holdings for thirty years. This is a longer-term opportunity, three to five years, targeted at significant growth in its broad business category and the return of significant Android revenue, a topic that was discussed in rich detail in past articles. Earnings per share will likely be much more than $10 going forward. Yes, we have been purchasing, slowly, shares.