War Fears Keep Gold's Bullish Case Alive Despite Headwinds

porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

Despite a bullish seasonal bias, gold is facing a couple of imposing headwinds that have kept it stuck in the mud in recent weeks. What’s more, my interpretation of the data points to gold likely remaining stuck in neutral in the short term (1-to-3 months).

However, gold is still in an excellent fundamental position and should continue to benefit from strong central bank demand, as well as safe-haven demand from growing geopolitical uncertainties. For that reason, my longer-term thesis that gold should continue benefiting from inflation and geopolitical trends necessitates a bullish outlook beyond the short term.

Let’s start with a basic overview of the overall gold market outlook. From an investor sentiment perspective, gold isn’t in the best position for a sustained rally right now. Look, for instance, at the latest Commitments of Traders (COT) report for gold futures provided by CFTC data (as of June 11). Here you can see a somewhat troubling (from a contrarian viewpoint) development, where speculative minded non-commercial traders are very heavily long gold, while the far more informed commercial traders are heavily short.

Tradingster

The most important takeaway, however, isn’t as much the actual numbers of long versus short, but the percentage difference in open interest for each category. For non-commercial traders, the long percentage is 63% while the short percentage is about 10%, with the difference between them 53% in favor of longs.

This compares very unfavorably with the usual 15% to 25% percentage difference between the longs and shorts that has historically accompanied times when gold was in a technical position to begin an extended rally. In other words, the less bullish the non-commercials are on the gold price outlook, the better it tends to bode for gold in the short-term time frame.

With so much money committed to the long side of the market among non-commercial traders, it suggests the market is very “top heavy” with limited upside potential at best, and perhaps even a bit of downside potential at worst.

Another disturbing development for gold’s near-term outlook is the sharp decrease in long positions for gold among the commercial segment of the COT report. Note the conspicuous plunge in commercial longs (below) from about the early part of May until early June. This was the most pronounced decline in longs among this important class of trader in the gold market in over a year.

Tradingster

This means that gold’s sentiment profile is less than ideal right now, which argues for caution in approaching gold. I would caution conservative traders to hold off on making new purchases in gold or gold ETFs right now, but I still maintain that existing long positions can be held (though some profit-taking would also be in order given gold’s recent loss of forward price momentum).

One reason why I’m not recommending that participants sell gold outright is because we’re currently in what is traditionally the most bullish time of the year for gold. The months of June through August are historically the best times for gold prices to rise, as they’ve done several times in recent years during the summer period. While I don’t attach as much significance to seasonal as I do to sentiment, it’s still worth considering since seasonal tendencies cannot be completely dismissed.

InsiderWeek

Fundamentally, gold remains firm thanks to persistent central bank buying, which has helped bolster the metal this year even as commercial trading interest has waned. According to the World Gold Council (WGC), central banks “doubled down” on gold purchases during the first quarter of this year, setting a new Q1 record. Moreover, the WGC says the strong start to the year suggests that “central bank demand will remain robust in 2024,” which is certainly ideal from a longer-term investment standpoint.

World Gold Council

According to the WGC:

With central banks accelerating their gold purchases to above 1,000t per year in 2022 and 2023, the market is finally beginning to appreciate the importance of their contribution to gold demand. Accounting for almost a quarter of annual gold demand in both those years, many have attributed central banks’ ongoing voracious appetite for gold as a key driver of its recent performance in the face of seemingly challenging conditions: namely, higher yields and U.S. dollar strength.

Speaking of higher yields, this is another fundamental factor in gold’s favor in the intermediate term time frame (4-to-12 months). With bond market analysts expecting interest rates to trend lower in the second half of this year and into 2025, gold has what looks to be a bullish tailwind going forward. That’s because of the historical tendency for non-yielding bullion prices to trade inversely to interest rates.

Here’s what the U.S. News & World Report mortgage rate forecast for 2024 looks like. Keep in mind that mortgage rates are heavily influenced by Treasury yield expectations, as well as fed fund rate expectations.

U.S. News & World Report

A final factor worth mentioning is the increasingly likely possibility of renewed hostilities on the geopolitical front. I’m referring of course to the multi-front wars in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, with the added potential of war between China and Taiwan, as an editorial in the Asia Times maintains this particular action is already underway.

What’s more, with rumors swirling that several countries—including the United States—are preparing for a potential military draft, there’s even more reason for investors to fear a worse-case scenario on the geopolitical front. Even if these fears don’t materialize this year, the very fact that war-related talk is increasing should keep gold’s safety profile bolstered, with prices remaining buoyant in the coming months.

From a technical standpoint, gold remains stuck in neutral on a short-term basis, as previously mentioned. The price line for the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), arguably Wall Street’s most popular gold tracker, has slipped under the widely watched (and psychologically significant) 50-day trend line, as shown below. While this doesn’t necessarily spell disaster for GLD, it does give the sellers a minor technical advantage should they decide to force the issue.

However, with gold prices refusing to succumb to selling pressure in recent weeks despite losing some forward momentum, there’s a good chance GLD will manage to continue treading water near current levels before the rising 90-day moving average (the next most important trend line in my technical tool kit) catches up and presumably incites some new buying interest from technically-oriented traders.

BigCharts

A brief note on risk is in order. Whenever one is participating in the gold market, there’s always a possibility that the yellow metal will fail to respond to even the most favorable fundamental backdrop by dropping unexpectedly. As a cyclical commodity, gold is even more vulnerable than other assets to this risk, which is something that should always be borne in mind. For that reason, if you’re of the conservative bent, I recommend using a 5% to 7% trailing stop-loss on gold ETF trading positions (although this percentage should be adjusted according to your risk profile).

That said, it’s my estimation that gold remains in a positive overall technical and fundamental position (notwithstanding the weak sentiment position mentioned above). And for these reasons, I maintain the metal can be held during the current directionless period in the gold market with the expectation that geopolitical worries will eventually push prices higher.