Carnival Q2 Preview: Converging Uptrend Implies Near-Term Uncertainties - Reiterate Hold

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.11K Followers

Summary

  • CCL continues to trade sideways over the past few months, with the converging uptrend implying near-term uncertainties and decelerating buying momentum.
  • This is despite the cruise liner's robust booking trends, growing customer deposits, higher net yields, and expanding Free Cash Flow generations.
  • Much of the headwinds may be attributed to CCL's hefty debts and elevated interest expenses, with the Fed's uncertain pivot posing challenges for its bottom-line improvement.
  • As a result of these conflicting developments, we believe that the CCL stock is likely to continue sideways as the management slowly executes its turnaround story over the next two years.
  • It may also be better to wait a little longer while getting more clarity about its FQ2'24 performance and near-term booking trends before making a decision.

Two deck chairs on a waterfront balcony. There is an ice bucket with wine and glasses

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

We previously covered Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) in November 2023, discussing the dramatic reversal in cruise sentiments then, as the stock lost much of its hyper-pandemic gains despite the expanding profitability and growing bookings.

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.11K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News