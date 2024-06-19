John M. Chase

Introduction

It's time to talk about the CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), one of my all-time favorite dividend growth stocks. The only reason why I don't own it is because of my investments in three other railroads, Union Pacific (UNP), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP), and Norfolk Southern (NSC), which has a duopoly with CSX in the East.

Association of American Railroads

While I believe CSX is a better-run railroad than NSC with a focus on commodities and merchandise (which I prefer over intermodal), the only reason why I stick to NSC instead of shifting my money into CSX is NSC's recovery potential after it ran into operating issues that resulted in activist investors stepping up.

My most recent article on the company was written on April 19. Back then, I discussed the company's earnings and its ability to generate value in what has become a tricky environment for cyclical companies.

CSX continues to impress with its resilience and operating performance, reaffirming its position as a top-tier dividend growth stock. Despite facing headwinds like inflationary pressures and deflationary pricing, CSX navigated these challenges very effectively. With a diversified revenue stream and a focus on high-margin segments, CSX stands out as a reliable investment option for long-term growth.

Unfortunately, shares are down 5% since then, underperforming the 9% return of the S&P 500 by a wide margin. Over the past ten years, CSX is still way ahead of the S&P 500.

In this article, I'll update my thesis using the latest economic development as well as the company's presentations at the Wolfe Research and Bank of America conferences, which are very high on my list of must-follow events.

During these conferences, the company elaborated on its longer-term strategy, discussed current economic trends, and explained how it expects to generate long-term value.

Not only did the company confirm my thesis, but it also revealed key details regarding operating efficiencies and favorable economic trends that could bode very well for its valuation.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

Despite Challenges, Growth is Improving

CSX is one of the stocks I always recommend investors follow - even if they have no intention of buying the stock.

As it's one of America's largest Class I railroads, it tells us a lot about the economy, which is always helpful.

That said, CSX is having a hard time on the stock market. While its stock price development is not horrible, it is still trading at 2021 levels. This is no coincidence, as the ISM Manufacturing Index peaked in 2021 as well.

The ISM index is an indicator I have followed for many years, as it is a survey-based indicator that tells us how upbeat (manufacturing) companies are about the future. This makes the indicator a leading indicator (what will happen?). Industrial production is a coincident indicator (what is currently happening?). GDP growth is a lagging indicator (what has happened?).

To add some evidence, I'm using the chart below.

The upper part of the chart compares CSX's stock price to the ISM Manufacturing Index (red line).

The lower part compares the ISM index (black line) to the distance (in %) CSX shares are trading below their all-time high.

As we can clearly see, the moment economic conditions started to worsen, the CSX stock price uptrend ended.

Back in 2021, railroads faced multiple issues, including post-pandemic inventory de-stocking (retailers had ordered way too much stuff), weakening growth in export markets like Europe and Asia, and the impact elevated inflation had on the consumer.

The good news is that CSX remains resilient.

In fact, the Jacksonville-based railroad used last month's Wolfe Research Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference to report positive 2Q volumes.

According to the company, it is seeing 1% higher volumes quarter-to-date, with 1-2 points headwinds from the Baltimore bridge collapse earlier this year.

Even better, since then, volumes have improved, with 1.6% quarter-to-date volume growth in the week ending June 15.

CSX Corporation

Year-to-date, volumes are up 2.1%, with strong growth in intermodal, which - according to the company - is performing better than expected.

Moreover, the chemicals market has bottomed, which is great news due to the high revenue per unit.

In 1Q24, for example, chemical revenue was $4,150 per unit. That's way above the $2,400/unit average.

On a side note, intermodal revenue per unit is just $722, which is one of the reasons why I like CSX, as total intermodal exposure is just 14% of total revenues. Everything else is higher-margin merchandise and bulk.

Adding to that, the automotive sector remains strong, driven by volume growth and new business wins.

Meanwhile, although some markets like agriculture and metals have faced challenges, the company noted that recent trends indicate a potential recovery in these markets as well.

This bodes well for pricing, as the company believes it is in a great spot to use pricing to grow revenue - especially in the merchandise market.

According to the company, despite challenges in the broader economy, it has consistently achieved above-inflation pricing, which supported EPS growth.

It is also one of the beneficiaries of economic reshoring.

During the Wolfe presentation, the company noted potential merchandise growth contributions from industrial development, expecting 1% to 2% net growth, which is a big deal.

Essentially, with more than 500 development projects in the pipeline, CSX believes it is in a great spot to leverage new opportunities, mainly in the Southeast and Midwest regions, which are reshoring hotspots, as the 2023 map from The White House shows.

The White House

Looking at the map above, CSX could not be in a better spot, as it services all of these areas with its peer NSC.

Every week, it wins annualized opportunities through new customers of $3 to $5 million.

Tailwinds also include coal.

Coal is one of the reasons why many investors shy away from CSX, as it accounts for 17% of total revenues. As we all know, utility coal in the U.S. is dealing with a consistent decline in demand.

Energy Information Administration

While coal is still a "wild card," the company noted that 1Q24 was the best quarter for export coal demand in more than a decade, which is one of the reasons why I believe CSX has many decades left of shipping coal for elevated export demand.

The chart above shows that net exports have been steady for many decades.

Operations Are Being Streamlined

Another area where CSX stands out is its operating efficiencies. After the pandemic, most Class I railroads were dealing with massive operating tailwinds.

First, lockdowns caused demand to implode, leading to railroads letting employees go and temporarily retiring a lot of hardware like locomotives and cars to reduce costs.

Then, demand came back roaring, resulting in massive supply chain congestion and disappointed customers. Railroads were only partially to blame here, as the entire global economy was not able to handle the return of demand.

In 2021, cyclical headwinds started to build, making the lives of railroads even tougher.

Although CSX wasn't immune, the railroad continued to rapidly improve its operations.

During the Wolfe conference, the company noted it conducts quarterly customer satisfaction surveys, consistently receiving top marks. Currently, it is receiving the best grades in its history, with a 95% consistency rate in customer switch data.

Total carload trip plan performance was north of 80%, with intermodal trip plan performance at 94%.

CSX Corporation

While there is room for improvement, the vast majority of shipments arrive on time, supporting the company's good customer survey outcome.

During the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference, the company noted operational improvements were due to enhancements in last-mile and final-mile services, which increased the number of on-time deliveries.

It also changed operating plans to improve locomotive and crew productivity, especially in areas with hiring difficulties. It also has improved engineering, boosting rail laying by 20% this year.

As a result, the company expects year-over-year improvements in both operating margin and operating income growth in the second half of this year.

This is in line with company expectations when it said in 1Q24 that it expects profitability supported by pricing, efficiencies, and lower cost inflation on a full-year basis.

CSX Corporation

As one can imagine, this also bodes well for shareholders.

CSX Shareholders Remain In A Great Place

The company is attractive for multiple reasons:

It trades below its fair value - more on that later.

While it may not come with a juicy yield, it's a very consistent dividend growth stock with elevated dividend growth.

The main focus is on buybacks, which have tremendously improved the per-share value of the business.

Over the past ten years, CSX has bought back 35% of its shares, making it one of the most aggressive repurchasers on the market. This has turned 100% net income growth into more than 200% earnings per share growth.

Data by YCharts

More recently, buybacks have been lowered to deal with economic headwinds.

In 1Q24, the company bought back just $247 million worth of stock, which was much lower than the $1.1 billion it used to buy back stock in 1Q23.

CSX Corporation

With regard to its dividend, the company currently pays $0.12 per share per quarter, which translates to a yield of 1.5%.

This dividend comes with a 25% payout ratio and a five-year CAGR of 8.5%, with the most recent hike being 9.1% on February 14.

That said, the company can buy back so much stock and hike its dividend aggressively because of its healthy balance sheet.

Its BBB+ credit rating (one step below the A range) comes with an expected 2024E net debt load of $17.1 billion, which is just 2.3x EBITDA.

Valuation-wise, the company is expected to quickly recover from cyclical weakness.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, CSX is expected to grow its EPS by 5% this year, potentially followed by an acceleration to 13% and 10% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

Moreover, as the company trades at a blended P/E ratio of 17.2x, which is in line with its long-term normalized P/E ratio of 17.4x, there's a path to double-digit annual returns in the years ahead.

Although I expect that prolonged elevated interest rates and economic uncertainty could keep a lid on economic expectations, I'm bullish on CSX and believe it will outperform the market on a very consistent basis going forward.

Especially if we get an ISM bottom, I expect significant EPS growth upgrades in the years ahead.

Takeaway

Despite recent stock price challenges, I believe CSX's strong fundamentals, efficient operations, and promising growth in intermodal and merchandise volumes highlight its long-term potential.

The company's aggressive share buybacks and consistent dividend growth make it an attractive investment, supported by a solid balance sheet and a favorable valuation.

While economic headwinds persist, CSX is well-positioned to leverage opportunities from industrial development and reshoring trends, making it one of my best ideas in the dividend growth space.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Resilient Performance : CSX has shown exceptional resilience and operational efficiency, making it a reliable investment in a very challenging environment.

: CSX has shown exceptional resilience and operational efficiency, making it a reliable investment in a very challenging environment. Dividend Growth : Consistent dividend hikes and strong buybacks have consistently improved shareholder value.

: Consistent dividend hikes and strong buybacks have consistently improved shareholder value. Strategic Positioning : With a diversified revenue stream and a focus on high-margin transportation segments, CSX is in a great spot to remain an industry leader.

: With a diversified revenue stream and a focus on high-margin transportation segments, CSX is in a great spot to remain an industry leader. Strong Balance Sheet : A solid credit rating and healthy debt levels support investments and shareholder returns.

: A solid credit rating and healthy debt levels support investments and shareholder returns. Economic Reshoring: CSX is in a great spot to benefit from industrial development and reshoring trends, mainly in the Southeast and Midwest.

Cons: