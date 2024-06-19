Readers Identify 29 Ideal May Dividend Buys

Jun. 19, 2024 5:49 AM ETSIRI, RC, TTE, FBY, CVX, EPR, BEN, PFE, VZ, T, ECC, ACP, OXLC, ARR, AGNC, TPVG
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Prior to May 31, 2024, my Readers mentioned 37 equities in their comments on my articles. Some bad-news investments (Rogues) mixed with (mostly) Favorites. Thus, readers commented about the ReFa/Ro.
  • Ten analyst-target-estimated top net gain ReFa/Ro: T, VZ, PFE, BEN, EPR, CVX, FBY, TTE, ORC, and RC averaged 23.58% net gains from reader data collected 6/14/24.
  • Ten analyst-target-augured May top price upside reader faves & rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: O, ORI, EPR, T, VZ, PFE, BEN, RC, CVX & TTE, boasting a 16.05% average target price upside estimate.
  • By yield, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: AGNC, ARR, and DFN.TO, ORC, OXLC, TPVG, ACP, FTN.TO, ECC, FBY. They averaged 17.74% annual yield. One stock made all three lists.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of these top-yield ReFa/Ro dividend dogs showed 4.26% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) ReFa/Ro dogs outran this pack by near one-half length in May. Of the 37 mentioned, 29 qualified as “ideal”, as their dividends from $1k invested exceeded their single share prices.
dog reading books

damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or

