Patterson Companies overview

In this market, investors can be quite fickle. But a beautiful thing happens when you have a company that's trading on the cheap and that happens to beat analysts' forecasts when it comes to both revenue and profits. A great example of this can be seen by looking at Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), a business that is engaged in distributing dental and animal health products throughout the US and Canada. After reporting financial results for the final quarter of its 2024 fiscal year, with sales exceeding analysts' forecasts and adjusted earnings per share matching forecasts, shares of the business popped, closing up 11.1% on June 18th.

As great as this is to see, I remain a bit disappointed. In early April of this year, for instance, I wrote a bullish article about the firm. In that article, I talked about how shares had seen unjustified downside leading up to that point. Solid revenue growth should have pushed shares higher instead. However, the market was punishing the company for profitability metrics that were, admittedly, worsening.

Despite that pain, I remained confident that shares were cheap enough to warrant upside potential. And even with the 11.1% surge that the stock experienced on June 18th, shares are down 2.7% since the publication of that article at a time when the S&P 500 is up 5.3%. Even though this return disparity is unfortunate and unwarranted, and even though financial performance did worsen year over year from a profitability and cash flow perspective, I do think that the stock is cheap enough, especially with recent guidance provided by management, to warrant some optimism.

A solid move higher

Before the market opened on June 18th, the management team at Patterson Companies announced financial results covering the final quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. During the quarter, the firm reported revenue of $1.72 billion. This was essentially flat with what the company generated the same time one year earlier, with sales only inching up by $1.5 million. It is worth noting, however, that revenue came in $20 million higher than what analysts were expecting. So that's certainly positive to see. Digging deeper, we do see some data regarding the revenue picture for the business.

There were two primary areas of growth for the company on a year-over-year basis. For starters, on the dental side of things, revenue associated with consumables jumped by 3.7% from $353.3 million to $366.3 million. Meanwhile, consumable sales for the animal health business grew by 3.1% from $980.2 million to $1.01 billion. When it comes to the dental operations of the firm, management did say that consumables revenue would have grown at an even more impressive 4.4% had it not been for a deflationary impact involving certain infection control products.

There were some other parts of the company that experienced strength. But these were parts of the business that are quite small by comparison. For instance, value added services and other related revenue under the animal health operations of the company jumped 16.6%. But that was from a small base of $18.9 million to $22.1 million.

While it's great to see growth in consumables, this was offset in large part by weak sales involving equipment. On the dental side, equipment revenue dropped by 12%, plunging from $246.8 million to $217.3 million. On the animal health side of the business, the drop was more modest, 4% in total from $33.1 million to $31.8 million. On the dental side of things, value added services and other related revenue took an 11% hit, declining from $83.4 million to $74.2 million.

Even though revenue for the company inched up year over year, the same cannot be said of profits and cash flows. Earnings per share fell from $0.77 to $0.74. This brought net income down from $75 million to $67 million. This also resulted in earnings per share coming in $0.01 below what analysts were expecting. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.82, however, came in line with what had been forecasted. Other profitability metrics for the company worsened year over year. Operating cash flow, for instance, went from negative $26.7 million to negative $69.6 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a decline from $96.4 million to $77.5 million. Lastly, EBITDA for the business managed to fall from $126.4 million to $100.5 million.

For the purpose of evaluating the company, it would be helpful to look at financial results covering an even larger window of time. In the chart above, you can see results for 2024 in its entirety relative to 2023. In this case, revenue for the firm managed to increase nicely from $6.47 billion to $6.57 billion. That's a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. About 0.3% of this increase came from acquisitions that management had made.

The real driver of growth, unsurprisingly, involved consumables. For the firm's dental operations, they jumped by 4.2% at a time when equipment sales fell by 7%. Weakness when it came to imaging and digital solutions caused that decline in equipment sales. For the animal health business, the company benefited from market share gains in the protection animal categories, with beef, dairy, and swine leading the way.

As much as I would like to say that growing revenue pushed profitability higher, that would not be an accurate statement. Net income for the company actually declined year over year, dropping from $207.6 million to $185.9 million. Part of this was driven by a 20 basis point contraction in the company's gross profit margin, with about half of that coming from the impacts of a cybersecurity attack on one of its vendor partners. The firm also suffered from higher operating expenses because of investments in various initiatives, technologies, facility enhancements, and more.

In addition to this, profits relative to 2023 looked worse because of a $3.6 million gain on the sale of an office building last year. Other profitability metrics for the company took a hit as well. Operating cash flow went from negative $754.9 million to negative $789.4 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a decline from $309 million to $280.8 million. And finally, EBITDA for the enterprise managed to fall from $367.5 million to $341.1 million.

As discouraging as this appears, management seems optimistic about the 2025 fiscal year. They expect earnings per share of between $2.00 and $2.10. At the midpoint, that would imply net income of about $192.1 million. That would be up from the $185.9 million reported for 2024. On an adjusted basis, earnings should be even higher at between $2.33 and $2.43. At the midpoint, that would imply profits of roughly $223 million. If we assume that other profitability metrics will rise at the same rate, that would translate to adjusted operating cash flow of about $336.8 million and EBITDA totaling $409.2 million.

As nice as it would be to see Patterson Companies hit these targets, the company does not need to in order to be attractively priced. And that's the beauty of value investing. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced using estimates for 2025 and historical results for 2024. Especially when it comes to cash flow, Patterson Companies appears to be attractively priced.

In the table below, I then compared these 2024 results to the results of five similar enterprises. On a price to earnings basis, Patterson Companies ended up being the cheapest of the group. When it comes down to the price to operating cash flow approach, only two of the five businesses ended up being cheaper. And this number drops to one of the five when using the EV to EBITDA approach.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Patterson Companies 12.2 8.1 8.2 AdaptHealth (AHCO) 75.8 3.9 43.7 Owens & Minor (OMI) 50.4 2.5 8.1 PetIQ (PETQ) 100.9 34.2 12.4 Henry Schein (HSIC) 23.0 13.4 13.8 Cardinal Health (CAH) 46.3 10.2 15.8 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

At this point in time, it looks to me as though market participants are quite happy with Patterson Companies and its performance. In all likelihood, the guidance for 2025 is what did the heavy lifting in terms of pushing shares higher. Even though the company is still facing some issues, namely concerns over recent cash flows, the stock is attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Ideally, 2025 will turn out to be a solid year for the business. But even if results look like what we saw in 2024, shares should justify some upside from here.