China's recent offshore rally signals a golden potential opportunity in A-shares as capital floods back under robust government stimulus. Sovereign wealth funds have ramped up their equity purchases, buying mostly mega-cap stocks and ETFs with a targeted allocation to top stocks. For this reason, we believe investors may benefit from a concentrated approach to the China A-share market.

Such direct support for the A-share market may disproportionately benefit leading names, creating a favorable environment for well-positioned investment vehicles like the KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA).

Moving The Needle

China's government is buying stocks, not the stock market. In our previous article, we wrote, "Buying the 300th stock in an index makes no sense because it has a minimal effect on the index versus the top holdings." The government is focused on the largest stocks because they have the greatest influence on stock market indexes.

Central Huijin Investment Ltd. is an entity within China's sovereign wealth fund that has begun publicly declaring its purchases. The investment firm issued the following press releases in October of 2023 and February of 2024:

In the US, asset managers file their positions with the SEC via 13Fs on a quarterly basis. There is similar transparency in China. Below are the top ten positions of Central Huijin Investment as of their latest filings.

As seen above, the majority of Central Huijin's top 10 holdings focus on the mega-cap stocks with the most influence on stock market indexes. While they have been buying ETFs, too, their focus has been on the mega-cap-focused Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 and 180 indexes.

For this reason, we believe the KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 ETF has a distinct advantage versus other, broader China A-share ETFs because it focuses on a targeted exposure to 50 large and highly liquid stocks.

The year-to-date performance of KBA versus the CSI 300 and MSCI China A indexes speaks to the potential for such a concentrated approach to outperform in the current environment.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed or sold, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For performance data current to the last month-end, please click here for KBA.

Foreign Investors Are Coming Back

At the same time, foreign flows into China's Mainland stock market have picked up this year. Northbound Stock Connect is a mutual market access program that allows foreign investors to purchase A-shares using accounts in Hong Kong. So far this year, investors have poured over $10 billion into Mainland stocks through the program.

Compared to the CSI 300 Index and MSCI China A Inclusion Index, KBA has a significantly higher weight to both the top 10 and top 50 most heavily purchased stocks via Northbound Stock Connect in the first quarter of 2024.

Local Investors Returning May Lead To More Foreign Flows

In our previous article, we also mentioned that foreign investors are starting to return to the Chinese equity market, but in the reverse order in which they left. Foreign investors were the first to exit the A-share market and are now the last to return. Local investors, who were the last to scale back their A-share positions, are now the first to return and reallocate to the A-share market to capitalize on the recent rally.

China equity ETFs listed in China have seen significant inflows from local investors so far this year, to the tune of over $45 billion. That is more than twice the size of all China equity ETFs listed in the US.1

Conclusion

We believe KBA is well-positioned to benefit from purchases driven by Central Huijin and other government-related entities. The continued direct support for the A-share market is likely to benefit the top names the most. Meanwhile, the significant flows into China-listed local equity ETFs may help garner confidence among foreign investors to reallocate.

Data from Bloomberg as of 5/25/2024.

Index Definitions:

CSI 300 Index: This index consists of the 300 largest and most liquid A-share stocks and aims to reflect the overall performance of the China A-share market.​

MSCI China A Inclusion Index: This index captures large and mid-cap representation across China securities listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting: www.kraneshares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

KBA may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify KBA's gains or losses. A derivative (i.e., futures/forward contracts, swaps, and options) is a contract that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. The primary risk of derivatives is that changes in the asset's market value and the derivative may not be proportionate, and some derivatives can have the potential for unlimited losses. Derivatives are also subject to liquidity and counterparty risk. KBA is subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate, which may cause KBA to suffer losses. Counterparty risk is the risk of loss in the event that the counterparty to an agreement fails to make required payments or otherwise comply with the terms of the derivative.

The ability of KBA to achieve its respective investment objectives is dependent, in part, on the continuous availability of A Shares and the ability to obtain, if necessary, additional A Shares quota. If KBA is unable to obtain sufficient exposure to limited availability of A Share quota, KBA could seek exposure to the component securities of the Underlying Index by investment in other types of securities. KBA is subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. KBA may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile. In addition, as KBA increases in size, the impact of IPOs on KBA's performance will generally decrease.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. KBA's assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, KBA is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility.

ETF shares are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. However, shares may be redeemed at NAV directly by certain authorized broker-dealers (Authorized Participants) in very large creation/redemption units. The returns shown do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Beginning 12/23/2020, market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates the current NAV per share. Prior to that date, market price returns were based on the midpoint between the Bid and Ask price. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The KraneShares ETFs and KFA Funds ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or any sub-advisers for the Funds.

