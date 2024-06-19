Georgijevic

Executive Summary

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stocks are currently trading around their fair market price.

The early entrance into the data centre market enabled Vertiv to plant the seed for the development of cutting-edge technologies and to develop strategic partnerships with major chip producers – Nvidia among all – and data centre companies making the company dominant an indispensable player for the expansion of the AI industry.

We expect Vertiv to further strengthen its position growing its market share while retaining strong pricing power over customers and competitors, significantly improving its operating margins, which would inevitably translate into solid free cash flow generation for its shareholders.

Our assumptions suggest that Vertiv’s risk-reward profile represents an interesting investment opportunity - boosting an implied return of 9% - as its stocks are currently trading around the company’s fair value.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Business Model Analysis

Vertiv is a U.S. based company operating in the electrical equipment industry.

More specifically, it serves the Switchgear and Switchboard Apparatus Manufacturing segment, which involves the development of essential components for the management, protection, and control of electrical power systems.

Vertiv provides an array of hardware and software solutions spanning from power management systems – which act as a safeguard against power outages and fluctuations ensuring continuous operation – and thermal management solutions, tackling the heat generated by high-density servers and maintaining optimal temperature to prevent system overheating and failure.

Lastly, it offers customizable rack systems and modular solutions combining power and thermal management with monitoring and control capabilities.

The industry that mostly benefits from Vertiv solutions is data centres, as power management and cooling solutions are essential for processing large amounts of data. Not surprisingly – especially after the rise in popularity of AI technologies – data centres account for 75% of Vertiv revenues.

Source - Vertiv's Investor Presentation

The remaining 25% is derived from the communication network industry and more traditional commercial and industrial applications.

Vertiv’s operations are divided into three main areas: the Critical Infrastructure & Solutions, offering power and thermal management solutions, switchgear, and busbar; the Integrated Rack Solutions, offering integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and monitoring and control digital infrastructure; and lastly the Services & Spares segment, offering pre-and-post sales services.

Of all the products developed by Vertiv, the power and thermal management solutions represent the greatest contributor in terms of revenues, accounting respectively for 33% and 30%.

Source - Vertiv's Investor Presentation

Segment Analysis

Geographically, in 2023 revenues were derived from the Americas by 56%, from the Asia Pacific area by 22% – and for the remaining 22% by the Europe Middle East and Africa area.

As of the end of 2023, Vertiv's total revenues stood at $6.86 billion. The primary source of revenue is the Critical Infrastructure segment, accounting for $4.5 billion or 64.8% of total revenues. The Services segment follows, contributing $1.6 billion or 23.2%, with the remaining revenue coming from Integrated Rack Solutions, which contributes $800 million or 12%.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Revenue Analysis

Overall, Vertiv's total revenues increased by 20.6% in 2023, which is soundly better than the industry growth rate of 6.6% registered last year.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Since 2016, the median revenue growth rate was equal to 10.5%, better than the industry median growth rate of 5.5% for the past decade.

Profitability Metrics

For the reported period, Vertiv's operating margin stood at 13.4%, reflecting better performance than the industry median value of 8.9% in 2023. The total operating profit was $917 million, marking a stunning increase of 309% year-over-year.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Despite the extraordinary 2023, the median operating margin is equal to 5.3%, lower than the industry median value of 8.4% registered over the past decade.

Source - TIKR Terminal

However, over the past years, Vertiv’s profitability has been quickly improving propelled by the rising relevance of data centre technologies which are notably a very high-growth and profitable business.

We must acknowledge Vertiv for recognizing the crucial role data centres would have played in the future – and investing in those technologies – back when they weren’t such a hot topic as in current times.

Source - Vertiv 2019

Already back in 2019, 70% of Vertiv’s business model was focused on serving the data centres industry, with the company owing significant market shares in the power – 16% market share in 2019 – and thermal – 32% market share in 2019 – management solutions.

Source - Vertiv 2019

The early entrance into the market enabled Vertiv not only to plant the seed for the development of cutting-edge technologies that would become extremely relevant in the coming years but also enabled it to develop strategic partnerships with major chip producers – Nvidia among all – and data centre companies which now consider it a crucial and indispensable ally for the further expansion of the industry.

Such a powerful moat built over the years gave Vertiv the secular opportunity to capitalize on the future expansion of data centres, key players – if not the most important ones – for the mass adoption of AI technologies.

For such reason, we can expect Vertiv to retain strong pricing power over customers and competitors, translating in operating margins expected to significantly improve to 22% in the next 3 to 4 years – in line with management expectations of +20% operating margins – and remain around such levels thereafter as the company enters maturity.

Looking at other measures of profitability, in 2023 the gross margin sat at 35%, better than the median value of 33.4%, while the free cash flow margin was 14.2% - soundly better than the past six years median value of 5.8%. Dwelling on Free cash flows to the firm (FCFF), they have been following a volatile upward trend over the years.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Despite years like 2021 – when the acquisition of E&I, a player in the power management sector took place – and 2022 – featured by supply chain shocks and high inflation which increased working capital needs – Vertiv has been able to generate pretty solid FCFF over the years with 2023 cash flows sitting at $971 million.

Again, the early entrance into the market, allowed the company to be fully prepared for the sudden mass adoption of AI technologies and high-density computing, evidently reducing the need for further capital investments to support growth and resulting in greater cash flow generation.

Reinvestments & Efficiency Ratios

Over the past six years, the median reinvestment margin of Vertiv stands at negative (2.4)%, meaning that on average depreciation and positive changes in working capital were higher than capital expenditures, and acquisitions. However, when considering R&D expenses as capital expenditures due to their long-term value generation, this figure adjusts to 1.4%.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Considering that the industry median reinvestment margin is 4.4%, it indicates Vertiv’s business model has fewer capital investment needs than the median company in the electrical equipment industry. Hence, greater capacity to generate cash flows.

In terms of efficiency, during the period 2017-2023, Vertiv boasts a median ROIC of 4.8% - compared to an industry median value of 11.8% - however in 2023 ROIC improved to 18.1%. The median sales to invested capital ratio instead, is equal to 1.57, higher than the industry median value of 1.39.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Focusing on how efficiency ratios have behaved over time, in the past years they went through a positive upward trend, supporting the assumption that Vertiv doesn’t need excessive capital reinvestments to sustain its business model.

The growing sales to invested capital ratios show the company's increasing ability to generate revenues for each dollar invested in the company – benefitting from the booming data centre industry – with relatively low reinvestment needs.

Financial Ratios

Briefly dwelling on financial ratios as of the most recent reporting period, the net cash position registers a negative value of ($2.86) billion.

Source - TIKR Terminal

The interest coverage ratio improved from a median value of 1.5 to 5.3 in 2023. The current ratio indicates solid financial stability sitting at 1.34 – 2016-2023 median value of 1.45. The debt-to-equity ratio instead, further deteriorated going from a median value of 1.55 to 2.25 in the LTM.

However, it wasn’t due to rising debt levels but rather due to the repurchase of common stocks for $600 million which consequentially reduced the value of equity, increasing the debt-to-equity ratio.

Industry Overview

Market Share and Competitors Analysis

The electrical equipment industry is characterized by modest growth and profitability, with a median revenue growth rate of 5.5% and a median gross margin of 26.8%. The median operating margin instead, stands at 8.4%.

Vertiv, with its $6.9 billion in revenues in 2023, has established a relatively small presence in the overall electrical equipment industry, representing 0.9% of the industry's total revenues of $764 billion.

The electrical equipment industry is highly competitive. Looking at the industry in its entirety, primary players consist of Schneider Electric S.E. with a 5.2% market share, Eaton Corporation plc with a 3% market share, and Legrand SA with a 1.2% market share.

Despite the presence of larger players, theoretically operating in the same segment of Vertiv – the Switchgear and Switchboard Apparatus Manufacturing one – as seen previously Vertiv has been able to establish a dominant market share, and crucial customer relationships, in the power and thermal management markets, surpassing companies like Schneider Electric despite its overall greater market share in the industry.

Industry Growth Forecasts

From 2013 to 2023, the industry’s revenues grew at a CAGR of 6.5%, increasing 1.9 times from $405 billion to $764 billion.

Source - BlackNote Investment

The industry is poised for growth relying on secular trends like climate change and energy transition, which focus on replacing traditional energy sources with renewable ones towards electrification and decarbonization, especially as regards buildings, both residential and commercial, and industrial facilities.

In recent times, thanks to the blossom of new technologies, new megatrends benefitting the electrical equipment industry have emerged. To foster AI technology development data centres require significant power and cooling infrastructure supplied by electrical equipment companies, while smart buildings rely on real-time monitoring and energy management solutions developed by electrical equipment companies.

To capitalize on such opportunities, over the past decade, collectively the industry registered a median reinvestment margin of 4.4%, which comprises investments made in capital expenditures, R&D, and acquisitions.

In terms of efficiency and return on investments, the electrical equipment industry median sales to invested capital in the period 2013-2023 is equal to 1.39, meaning that on every dollar invested the industry generates $1.39 of revenues.

Combining both the reinvestments made through the past decade and the industry's ability to generate a return from the investments made, the 2024 expected growth rate for the industry is 5.82%. A detailed explanation of how we came up with the industry's expected growth rate, as well as many more useful industry data, can be found on my website BlackNote Investment.

By 2033, the electric equipment industry revenues are expected to reach $1.25 trillion, increasing 1.6 times from the $764 billion registered in 2023 at a CAGR of 5%. We projected the industry’s expected revenues 10 years from now, applying the expected growth rate of 5.82% and allowing it to slowly decline as the industry approaches the economy's perpetual growth rate, represented in this case by the USD risk-free rate.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Company Growth Forecasts

Projecting Vertiv’s future market share, over the period 2016-2023, its revenues grew at a CAGR of 8.2% increasing 1.7 times from $3.9 billion to $6.9 billion, while its market share remained around 0.9%.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Vertiv's potential catalysts for growth are to be found in the mass adoption of AI technologies which necessitate data centres’ high-density computing capabilities, which in turn require Vertiv’s products to satisfy power and cooling needs.

Thanks to Vertiv’s 75% exposure to the data centres segment, despite the low growth rates expected for the communication networks, commercial, and industrial segments – expected to grow around 2% to 3% – the overall effect on future revenue growth will be more than compensated by the booming data centres segment, expected to grow around 9%-12% accordingly to management expectations.

Source - Vertiv's Investor Presentation

Combining the momentum in the data centres industry and the exceptional moat of Vertiv, we can expect its market share to significantly improve in the coming years, from 0.9% to 1.6% of total industry revenues.

With these assumptions, Vertiv's revenues are projected to reach $19.9 billion by 2033, representing an increase of 2.9 times from the 2023 revenues of $6.9 billion at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Free Cash Flows Forecasts

Moving on to projecting future cash flows, assuming Vertiv preserves its moat and continues to benefit from the future expansion of data centre technologies following the mass adoption of AI solutions, as the company matures, we expect it to maintain low reinvestment needs, floating around 4.4%, in line with the industry median value of the past decade.

Low reinvestment needs and high growth will translate in sales to invested capital ratios, indicative of revenue generation efficiency per dollar invested, expected to improve to 2.16 by 2033, closing the gap with the industry top tier companies boasting a sales to IC ratio of 2.41 (representative of the 3rd quartile sales to IC ratios for those companies performing better than the 75% of the electrical equipment industry).

Synthesizing all underlying assumptions and strategic directions – $19.9 billion in revenues by 2033, 22% operating margin, and reinvestment margin around 4.4% - Vertiv's free cash flows to the firm are anticipated to swell to $2.46 billion by 2033. This projection represents an increase of 2.6 times from the $971 million reported in 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 9.7%.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Valuation

Applying a discount rate of 11.6% for the next 10 years, and a discount rate of 8.5% in perpetuity, we obtain that the present value of these cash flows – after adjusting for debt and cash on hand – is equal to $32.9 billion or $88 per share.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Compared to the current prices, Vertiv stocks are overvalued by 1.4%.

To justify current stock prices, the implied rate of return would be equal to 9%.

It implies investing in Vertiv at the current prices would deliver a slightly negative alpha of (0.7%) as at the moment it would generate slightly lower returns compared to the actual return investors should expect given the assumption on cash flows and risk made so far.

Discount Rate

To determine the appropriate discount rate, we employ the WACC method, which considers both the cost of equity and the cost of debt.

The cost of equity – 12.1% – is derived using the USA equity risk premium of 4.7% – as of May 2024 – the current USD risk-free rate of 4.3%, and the company's beta of 1.71. The company's beta is based on the electrical equipment industry’s unlevered beta of 0.73.

The cost of debt – 5.7% – represents the expected return demanded by debt holders and is influenced by the company's specific risk profile and the broader market conditions. It is computed considering the current USD risk-free rate of 4.3%, the company's default spread of 1.4%, and the USA default spread of 0%.

With a current Equity to Enterprise Value of 91.5% and a Debt to Enterprise Value of 8.5%, Vertiv’s discount rate for the next 10 years is 11.6%.

However, in a stable growth scenario, where the company is expected to grow at a perpetual rate, both the cost of equity and the cost of debt differ from the high growth phase. The company's beta, default spread, and capital structure are expected to evolve as it transitions to a stable growth phase, with the adjusted rate reflecting the anticipated lower volatility, reduced credit risk, and different financing mix of the company.

As Vertiv enters the steady state, both the company’s beta and company default spread are expected to approach the industry’s median values of 0.99 and 1.2%, respectively.

Mature companies often have more predictable cash flows and may change their financing strategies. I anticipate Vertiv to adjust its Equity to Enterprise Value and Debt to Enterprise Value towards the industry median of 91.3% and 8.7%, respectively, reflecting a more typical capital structure for a stable company.

With these assumptions, the discount rate used to discount the cash flows in perpetuity is 8.5%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, at current prices, our assumptions suggest that Vertiv represents a good investment opportunity as its risk-reward profile has the potential to generate a positive return of around 9% based on the implied rate of return to justify the current market prices.

Currently, the stock price is trading just above the firm's fair value. When the price drops below such a threshold, it would start representing a good entry point. Other than the potential upside, investing in Vertiv's stocks might offer investors a different exposure to the booming AI industry other than just investing in semiconductor or software companies.