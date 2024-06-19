designer491

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) slumped following FQ1 results, though the quarterly results weren't so bad. The AI search company has definitely failed to hit growth targets, but Yext is highly profitable. My investment thesis remains ultra-Bullish on the stock, with a potential catalyst from the acquisition of Hearsay Systems to provide a boost to the momentum in the business.

Struggles Persist

No doubt, Yext continues to disappoint investors with the inability of the company to return to growth. The company is far more profitable now following the focus on profits, with CEO Mike Walrath taking over Yext in early 2022.

The AI search company reported the following FQ1'25 quarterly results just over a week ago as follows:

While Yext disappointed on revenues and guided down expectations for the year, the company reported positive quarterly cash flows of nearly $40 million. The market pushed the stock down, but a company with solid cash flows isn't exactly one to maintain such a negative view and low valuation.

The company provided the following details in the shareholder letter, suggesting the business cycle remains very difficult. Customers continue to push out sales, leading to Yext lowering targets for the year after previously guiding towards a nearly double-digit growth rate to end FY25.

As with a lot of software related companies, AI hasn't been a big boom for companies so far. A lot of corporations continue to push back on spending more on software for AI, with a desire for AI to replace existing costs.

Hearsay Catalyst

Yext agreed to buy Hearsay Systems for $125 million in cash, with an additional $95 million for hitting performance targets. The company has a revenue base in the $60 million range, suggesting Yext paid around 2x to 3x revenue.

The key to the deal is that Yext ended FQ1 with a cash balance of $246 million. The company could either continue repurchasing shares or buy a business with the cash, providing a boost to revenues.

Hearsay won't boost organic revenues, but Yext is currently reporting just short of $100 million in quarterly revenues, and the reports will suddenly hit nearly $115 million. The stock market has an odd way of rewarding growth, whether or not it's related to organic numbers, due likely to algorithms not being able to distinguish the difference.

The acquired business is a leader in digital client engagement for financial services. Another positive is that the Yext CEO has been exceptional at turning the company into a very profitable business while not being able to return the company to growth.

Mr. Walrath started back in 2022 when Yext was reporting large losses. The company first topped $100 million in quarterly revenue back in FQ4'22 while reporting an adjusted loss of $4 million, and the company turned this into a profit of $12 million in FQ4'24 on similar revenues of $101 million.

Yext provides the revenues of Hearsay, but not the financials. The company will now report annual revenue of ~$455 million with a stock valuation of just $635 million, with the stock price down to only $5. In addition, Yext has a large cash balance, reducing the enterprise value with an upfront payment of only $125 million.

The stock has the following upside potential just on algos being tricked into buying Yext based on reporting growth in the 15%+ range:

3x EV/S - $11.69

5x EV/S - $18.86

These valuation targets are very meager for a SaaS business able to return to growth and forecast on 25% adjusted EBITDA targets in the 2H'25. Not to mention, Yext has very limited downside, considering the stock trades at just 15x the free cash flow produced in FQ1 alone. A company with solid cash flows easily cuts off downside because the BoD can either repurchase shares with positive cash flows or acquire another business that adds to growth.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yext remains a frustrating company. If the management team could return the company to solid growth, the stock would jump based on the AI search concept. Unfortunately, Yext just can't reinvigorate growth, partly due to the conservative nature of the CEO by restricting sales rep hiring versus leaning into the opportunity. Regardless, the stock is exceptionally cheap at just 1x EV/S targets, with the Hearsay Systems deal providing Yext the opportunity to report growth.