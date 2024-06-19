SOXL: Mixed Risks Ahead Of Nvidia's Shareholder Event (Rating Upgrade)

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.25K Followers

Summary

  • I see mixed risks in the chip industry heading into the second half.
  • Bullish news hit the tape on Tuesday as Bank of America added Micron to their US 1 list, boosting semiconductor stocks like NVIDIA.
  • Semiconductor ETFs have reasonable valuations with strong EPS growth, but caution is advised due to momentum and technicals.
  • Leveraged ETFs like SOXL can suffer from negative compounding returns during sideways trading, making them risky investments.
  • I outline key price levels to watch and important corporate event risk catalysts possible in the weeks ahead.
CPU computer processor shallow focus. CPU socket of the computer"s motherboard. Concept of computer, motherboard, hardware and technology. Laboratory technician holds a powerful processor in his hands

Mykola Pokhodzhay

The following article is on a 3x leveraged long ETF. Leveraged funds carry additional risks which I will outline in the article. Please take caution when trading such products.

In the latest semiconductor bullish saga, analysts at Bank of America Global

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.25K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SOXL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SOXL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOXL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News