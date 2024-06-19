Mykola Pokhodzhay

The following article is on a 3x leveraged long ETF. Leveraged funds carry additional risks which I will outline in the article. Please take caution when trading such products.

In the latest semiconductor bullish saga, analysts at Bank of America Global Research added Micron (MU) to their US 1 list of long investment ideas. The upgrade came the morning before shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) notched a new all-time high, vaulting above both Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) to become the world’s most valuable company by market cap.

Fervor runs high in the chip space, but valuations remain not all that pricey when considering the cyclical industry’s collective EPS growth rate. According to Morningstar, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) trades at just 29.3 times earnings with a long-term EPS growth rate of 35%, making for a PEG ratio under one. But we must also be mindful of momentum and technicals in this red-hot arena.

I have a hold rating on the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXL), which is technically an upgrade as I had a short-term tactical sell rating on the fund last summer. This leveraged fund is near all-time highs, up 165% from year-ago levels. With a reasonable valuation and positive seasonal trends in the next month, I see mixed upside and downside risks.

You can learn more about the risks of leveraged ETFs from industry regulators such as the SEC: Updated Investor Bulletin: Leveraged and Inverse ETFs (additional resources provided at the conclusion of the article).

BofA's US 1 List: Micron Added As of June 18, 2024

BofA Global Research

According to the issuer, SOXL seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300%, or 300% of the performance of the ICE Semiconductor Sector Index. There is no guarantee the fund will meet its stated investment objective. The ETF seeks a return that is 300% of the return of its benchmark index for a single day. The fund should not be expected to provide three times or negative three times the return of the benchmark’s cumulative return for periods greater than a day.

I always like to remind readers that any leveraged ETP will suffer from negative compounding returns during periods of sideways trading. Traditional non-leveraged ETFs do not suffer from negative compounding effects.

Here's how negative compounding returns work with a leveraged ETF: Suppose an index is at 100 and the leveraged product is at 100 initially. A 10% rise in the index means it is now 110 while a 3x long product rises to 130. But then if a 10% drop happens next, the index falls to 99 (a net 1% loss from the initial value). The 3x long fund, however, is now at 91 (.7*130), a 9% decline. That is the danger of seeing sideways price action with volatility in a leveraged fund.

SOXL is a large ETF, about double the size compared to when I analyzed the product about a year ago. Total assets under management is $12.0 billion and its annual expense ratio is high at 0.76%. Of course, with a leveraged fund, I generally encourage investors not to own it much beyond a few weeks due to negative compounding risks. SOXL sports a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.27% as of June 17, 2024. Share-price momentum is extremely high, earning the fund an A+ rating by Seeking Alpha’s ETF Grading system.

But SOXL is quantitatively a risky fund given its high historical annualized volatility while liquidity metrics are healthy. The ETF’s average daily trading volume in the past 90 days is north of 57 million shares and its 30-day median bid/ask spread is tight at just 0.03%.

Prospective investors must be aware that SOXL is not a 3x version of SMH, nor is it close to that. Whereas NVIDIA is a high 25% weight in SMH, it’s just 8% of SOXL. Still, SOXL has more than one-third of its portfolio, aside from a swaps position, invested in the top 10 holdings – that's significantly less than SMH’s concentration. So, in that sense, there’s less portfolio risk. Of course, the financial leverage piece outweighs more diversification among SOXL’s biggest weights.

SOXL: Portfolio & Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

What makes me hesitant to issue a ‘sell’ rating on SOXL right now is the reality that July has historically been a very strong month for semiconductor stocks. Over SOXL’s 10-year history, the fund has returned on average more than 13% with the median return being about the same during the first month of the second half. Weakness has been seen toward the back half of the third quarter, however. So, this is certainly a bullish consideration given that something like SOXL should only be held for a limited timeframe.

SOXL: Bullish July Seasonal Trends

Seeking Alpha

In terms of potential volatility catalysts, the Rapid + TCT 2024 conference takes place from June 25 to 27 next week with Micron’s Post Earnings Analyst Call happening Wednesday afternoon after its Q2 2024 earnings report. NVIDIA’s annual shareholder meeting occurs the same day, so that could be a particularly volatile session.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

While chip stocks’ valuation does not appear outrageous, the technicals now appear quite stretched when zooming out. Notice in the below chart of SMH that the RSI momentum oscillator has hit its frothiest level going back to late 2021. What’s more, the 1x long fund is right near a key price point; the $280 mark would achieve a measured move price objective based on the height of the range from earlier this year (peak near $240, trough just under $200).

SMH is also now almost 50% above its rising long-term 200-day moving average – another sign that the move has turned extended and that a consolidation of the gains so far this year may come about soon.

SMH: Nosebleed RSI, Measured Move Price Target Nearly Hit

Now let’s turn to SOXL itself to find areas of interest technically. The all-time high is in sight, near $74, but notice in the chart below that there’s a lingering gap down at the $54 mark. I would not be surprised to see that gap get filled before a new high is notched. SOXL’s RSI momentum is also very lofty, above 75. What also catches my eye is the volume trend – fewer shares have been traded as the ETP has increased. That’s not a healthy sign for the rally.

SOXL: Downside Gap Looms, All-Time High In Play

The Bottom Line

While semiconductor stocks’ valuation does not indicate irrational exuberance and with bullish seasonal trends on the horizon, SOXL’s leveraged nature and the potential for a consolidation of gains for chips stocks suggest taking some caution here. Hence, my hold rating.

1) The Lowdown on Leveraged and Inverse Exchange-Traded Products (FINRA)

2) Leveraged and Inverse ETFs: Specialized Products with Extra Risks for Buy-and-Hold Investors (SEC)

3) FINRA's Reminder on sales practices for Leveraged and Inverse ETFs (FINRA)