Investment action

I recommended a sell rating for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) when I wrote about it about 3 months ago, as I was concerned about the demand outlook (which management seemed to be overly optimistic about) given the poor macro indicators. My thesis has played out as expected. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I continue to recommend a sell rating. My key update to my thesis is that the consumer demand environment is a lot worse than I previously expected, and management's implied 4Q24 guidance is a major supporting data point. My core assumption is that the macro environment is going to stay soft for extended periods as inflation remains sticky and the Fed doesn't appear to be in a rush to cut rates anytime soon. This will continue to put pressure on discretionary spending, i.e., lesser demand for luxury wines.

Review

NAPA reported 3Q24 earnings during the first week of June, which saw adj revenues of $92.5 million, adjusted EBITDA of $37.7 million, and adj EPS of $0.14. Revenue performance was largely in line with the preliminary announcement on 1st May, but EBITDA came in better than expected (expectation was for $34.5 to $35.5 million based on guided adj. EBITDA margin). Going into details, revenue growth of 1.4% was driven mainly by pricing and mix (6% contribution), offset by a volume decline of 4.6%. By channel, sales were down 11% in Wholesale to Distributors, down 7.6% in Wholesale to CA Direct-to-Retail, but up 71.6% in DTC. Gross margins saw 55.5%, a decline of 15bps vs. 3Q23, but because of good cost control, adj EBITDA margin expanded by ~100bps y/y to 40.9%.

3Q24 results showed that macro headwinds are getting more prominent and proved my point that management is overly optimistic. There are plenty of data points in the quarter that continue to point to weakening demand ahead. Firstly, the luxury wine category declined by 1% in 3Q24 (per Circana, as quoted by management in the call) vs. management's expectation of low-single-digit growth. Secondly, the fact that ultra-luxury (premium) wines are seeing lower demand is a sign that consumers are watching their wallets. This can be seen from the lower-than-expected response rate to the Kosta Browne appellation series offering (note that this is a high-priced and ultra-luxury offering). Thirdly, the pickup rate for NAPA's "wine by the glass" strategy failed to see any traction.

Lastly, and notably, weaker industry and consumer demand led to higher than expected days of inventory on hand at distributors. This has huge implications, as NAPA will likely see even fewer sell-in opportunities in the next 1 or 2 quarters (the same view I had previously). Combined with the previously announced wholesale distributor network realignment (changing distributors account for just under 20% of company wholesale volume), the near-term growth and order outlook seem very uncertain. I don't think the market will take it positively if NAPA misses its organic growth targets (which have been greatly revised as discussed below) due to the volatility.

NAPA

I believe the guide effectively tells us that the inflationary macro environment has continued to negatively impact demand. Management adjusted their FY24 guidance, which now includes contributions from the recently closed acquisition of Sonoma-Cutrer on April 30. The revised revenue guide now expects net sales of $398 to 408 million, implying a -1 to 1% y/y growth.

Author's work

If we adjust for the Sonoma-Cutrer acquisition revenue contribution, underlying organic growth is expected to be worse than previously guided. Specifically, NAPA expects ~$16 million of sales contribution from Sonoma-Cutrer in 4Q24, which implies FY24 organic revenue to be in the range of $382 to $392 million, implying growth of -5.2% to -2.7%, a steep deterioration from the prior guidance of $395 to $411 million (implied growth of -2% to 2%). The implied change to 4Q24 performance is even worse, now implying a decline of ~11% (vs. the original expectation for flattish growth).

Overall, I think the outlook for NAPA is extremely uncertain given the weakening consumer demand for luxury wines, and is likely to be very volatile due to the change in distributor inventory. Both of these make it extremely difficult to forecast NAPA's near-term performance. Additionally, be mindful that rates are very likely going to stay at this high level for an extended period of time.

The U.S. central bank should only start to cut interest rates after "months, and more likely quarters" of falling inflation, moderating demand, and expanding supply, St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem said on Tuesday, in his first public comments on monetary policy since becoming head of the regional Fed bank.

There is a very real possibility that rates could go higher from here if inflation remains sticky for the next few quarters. This is definitely going to hurt demand for luxury wines, and NAPA will be directly impacted.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, arguably the central bank's most hawkish voice, recently said that she would favor a rate hike should progress on inflation stall or even reverse.

Valuation

Given the factors I mentioned above, there is a good chance that NAPA could miss FY25 (ends July 31, 2025) consensus expectations for 21% revenue growth (or 8% organic growth if we adjust for ~$50 million contribution (annualized $16 million contribution from 4Q24) from Sonoma-Cutrer). Suppose the weak macro environment persists (or gets worse), it is more than likely that NAPA will see poor revenue performance like it did so far into FY24, missing consensus expectations. Given the uncertainty, I am not able to accurately forecast with confidence how the near-term performance is going to be. That said, I think a good way to size the potential downside is by looking at how much the share price has moved when NAPA misses consensus estimates on two occasions: 1Q24 and 2Q24. In 1Q24, revenue missed by ~1.3%, and the share price fell by 12%; in 2Q24, revenue missed by 3%, and the share price fell by 8.6%. Assuming another miss, I am expecting a similar move in share price.

Final thoughts

My recommendation remains a sell. The macro environment with sticky inflation is going to continue hurting consumer demand for luxury wines. Weaker demand is reflected in declining sales across channels. Additionally, high distributor inventory levels suggest even slower sales ahead. Management's revised guidance, particularly the implied Q4 decline, underscores the severity of the situation. With interest rates likely to stay high and potentially go even higher, the outlook for NAPA is cloudy and volatile. Given the high likelihood of missing FY25 estimates, I believe there is potential downside risk to the stock price.