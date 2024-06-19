Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Market Gems as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

Continued share loss should drive de-rating going forward. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) needs to address broader structural concerns to arrest share loss given the seeming lack of benefit to both growth and margins from investing in omnichannel and wholesale. The current backdrop doesn't bode well for KMX while its valuation is already trading at a premium compared to industry mean. Sell.

Industry Overview

I see a challenging backdrop for used car supply persisting over the next few years given the confluence of the following headwinds affecting a range of used car supply channels that are likely to restrict the normalization of supply and relatedly industry volumes towards pre-pandemic levels.

Deteriorated consumer purchasing power may lead to lengthened vehicle ownership. Data by Edmunds shows that the average new vehicle monthly payment jumped by 7.5% sequentially during the third quarter of 2021, and rose 14% further a year later. Since then, it has been staying at the $700 range. It's the same story for used vehicles. Monthly payment first jumped 9.5% sequentially during the second quarter of 2021, then skyrocketed 17% further a year later and has been staying at the $500 range. Consumers who purchased vehicles during 2021-2023 as well as an elevated interest rate environment in 2023-2024 will likely find themselves in a tough spot over the next few years when they plan to replace their vehicles. This will keep customers out of the market for longer in my opinion, which ultimately limits end-market demand as well as reduces used supply from trade-ins on new and used vehicle sales. Rental car companies are ramping up alternative disposition outlets such as direct-to-consumer and direct-to-dealer. Continuing the trend prior to the pandemic, rental car companies continue to prioritize optimizing their vehicle disposition channels that are relatively more cost-effective and higher-ASP yielding compared to wholesale auctions. For instance, HTZ is selling vehicles through its partnership with CVNA on top of its direct-to-dealer programs. CAR also launched its direct-to-customer online retail sales platform RubyCar only recently, and Enterprise has an established omnichannel direct-to-customer retailing model for its aged fleet. The pivot away from auctions and towards DTC sales will likely pose headwinds for auction supply in forward years. While it doesn't necessarily impact end-market supply or sales, it may create supply disruptions at wholesale auctions which effectively impedes price discovery and efficient resource distribution. Cox Automotive data shows that auction wholesale supply from rental companies is expected to plateau at 1.2 million units for the next 5 years, falling from 1.8 million units in 2018. Repossessions supply growth is likely to plateau. Data by Experian shows that new and used vehicle financing penetration has been in a downtrend since the second quarter of 2020, going from 88.9% and 45.1% to 80.2% and 37.3% in 1Q24 respectively. Coupled with below normal new and used car sales pace, these have led to a shrinking of the number of automotive loans outstanding, which is likely to continue given the most common car loan duration is 72 months, as pre-pandemic loan balances unwind and as 2020-2023 loan originations comprise a larger part of the outstanding portfolio. Cox Automotive expects auction wholesale supply from repos to stay at 1.6-1.8 million units for the next 5 years, which I think reflects what is mentioned above and an increase in reliance on vehicles since the onset of the pandemic.

Industry supply and consumer affordability headwinds will likely push dealers like KMX to ramp up their 4+ year-old used vehicles to protect market share, though the pivot towards retailing older higher mileage used vehicles comes with its own challenges:

Sourcing older vehicles requires dealers to exercise caution as they are relatively more prone to mechanical or structural failures compared to younger 0-4 year-old used cars. Reconditioning older vehicles is more costly, particularly since it involves more skilled labor and complex work as well as a wider range of tools and technologies specific to older model vehicles that are no longer prevalent today. Dealers need to be more diligent in terms of damage disclosure and maintain reconditioning standards as higher fail rates on older used vehicles can spark an uptick in customer returns which will hurt brand reputation and profitability.

Overview of KMX's Industry Position

As for KMX, the complexities revolve around its sizeable scale of operations limiting flexibility. KMX has been losing market share whereas incumbent players like CRMT gained share over the past few years. Being the biggest player in the space, it's more difficult for them than smaller local dealers to source incremental older used vehicles and expand share in a fragmented market, and they need to undergo a much more complex pivot in operations that effectively impedes its ability to move proportionately upstream along with the broader market. I believe the company will have to ramp up its localized sourcing efforts as well as improve reconditioning operations and inflate inventory size to meaningfully pivot to older higher mileage used vehicles and protect market share over the next few years.

Company reports, Cox Automotive

A Look at Recent Developments

CarMax reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.32, missing expectations by $0.13, driven by weaker retail GPU and higher SG&A expenses. The company pushed out its FY26 target of 2 million+ retail and wholesale unit sales, now expecting to hit previously targeted levels between FY26-FY30, citing minimal visibility on the timing of used industry volume recovery. Other disappointments included same-store unit growth of only 0.1% and a below-expectation EBITDA of $154 million. KMX's investments in wholesale, CAF, and omni-retail over the past years seem to have not helped hold their market position, evidenced by its below-industry retail unit growth.

Company reports, Cox Automotive Company reports, Cox Automotive

Besides unimpressive growth, CarMax also suffers from declining pricing that would impact gross profit margins, as well as an expected (by Black Book) 10% decrease in supply of 0-8 year-old used vehicles in 2025, which would most likely lead to another year of declining comps. I believe the recent unit performance shows that KMX is reaching an increasingly mature state as a company with diminishing pricing and brand advantages. While the company is not going to be irrelevant in the industry longer-term due to its nationwide infrastructure and investments in sourcing, auctions, and financing, it has to quickly address concerns around share loss and earnings recovery in order to keep investors engaged in its story.

Manheim

As of the end of February, CarMax holds $574 million of cash and a net debt of $1.3 billion (excluding non-recourse notes payable), with an unused $2 billion credit line that expires in June 2028. Throughout fiscal 2022, the company took on a $700 million term loan to support inventory expansion. June 2024 brings a $300 million term loan and a $200 million bond matures in April 2026. The second term loan for $699.6 million is due in October 2026.

Cash and credit line liquidity alone is about $2.6 billion, in addition to billions that could be raised via real estate, I think CarMax is well capitalized to fight through the crisis and to fund store expansion, even if the supply headwinds last longer than expected.

Below is a snapshot of its TTM credit-related metrics compared to peers:

Ratios KMX AN CRMT CVNA AZO Return On Tangible Capital 1.8% 20.8% -2.2% 0.7% 65.5% Net Profit Margin 1.7% 3.1% -1.9% 0.4% 13.8% Equity / Assets 0.21 0.2 0.33 0.03 -0.25 Intangibles / Assets 0.5% 19.8% 1.0% 0.7% 1.8% EBIT / Interest Expense 6.05 4.34 0.37 0.27 9.24 EBITDA / Interest Expense 8.19 4.95 0.58 0.91 10.59 FCF / Debt - 0.08 - 0.1 0.23 Cash / Total Debt 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.03 Short-term Debt / Total Debt 4.3% 18% - 7.8% 5.6% Quick Ratio 0.67 0.23 - 1.62 0.12 Click to enlarge

Valuation and Target Price

KMX is trading at 18.5x FY2 P/E, which is above average historical levels of 17x and industry mean of 15x. I don't see the justification fothis valuation given what is discussed above and thus am giving it a Sell rating.

KMX trading above historical and industry level (LSEG)

Below is the valuation model I used to derive the target price for KMX, assuming the following:

The sequential downtrend has started to flatten on a trailing basis since the second fiscal quarter, but year over year comparison for the past few quarters is still down MSD to MDD. Hence, I assume a slight decline in unit sales for FY25 before starting to recover in FY26.

Factoring in the latest expected used car sales by Cox Automotive, I forecast a MSD decline in ASP for used cars and a DD decline for wholesale given the sharp decrease in the Manheim Value Index.

Other sales and revenues are solely based on street estimates as they are immaterial to any thesis on the stock.

I kept GPU for used cars largely at ~8% and wholesale at ~10%, in line with historical figures. I believe the company can achieve this level of GPU due to the consistency we saw from past performance.

SG&A is based on the management's target of hitting the mid-70s of gross profit, but usually, the first quarter is the lowest and it starts going up as the year progresses. Given a weak leverage last quarter, I started off with a number at the higher end of the guidance.

I expect a slight decline in CAF income in view of compressing and slim securitization spreads relative to history and weak growth in vehicles sold, meaning limited growth in originations.

Net interest expense and tax rate are based on street estimates.

LSEG

I think KMX deserves a higher-than-industry P/E valuation being the largest player in the space, but it should not be trading higher than its historical average given the headwinds discussed above. I am applying a 16x P/E to FY2026E EPS, which results in a target price of $51 per share, which is about 40% lower than the current consensus.

Upside Risks:

My whole thesis is built around used car supply challenges and the fact that KMX is losing market share. However, if cycle recovery in units and market share are faster than expected, especially when KMX is the largest player that can be a key market share grabber in addition to its digital platform, the current rather bearish estimates of unit sales can face major upside adjustments, directly affecting revenue and EPS forecasts. The average selling price may go up faster than expected, resulting in a higher gross profit per unit and EPS. My current estimates match the expected sales by Cox Automotive, but if used vehicle pricing accelerates for the rest of the year, my forecasts can face major upward revisions. I am rather conservative on the company's SG&A target as a percentage of gross profit as there is no obvious sign of improvement. If SG&A shows meaningful leverage as omnichannel gains traction, my current EPS estimates may face upside risks.

Conclusion

With supply constraints in the industry as a whole and KMX's below-industry growth, I don't think KMX is a good investment due to the current backdrop and valuation. I would look into other stocks when investing in this space for now.