Due to a strong upside revaluation in the last year, Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)'s dividend yield has compressed to about 9% (based off of the regular dividend). The BDC’s shares are currently valued at a 5% premium to net asset value and benefited from the Federal Reserve’s delayed rate pivot. Last week, the Federal Reserve said that it expected only one rate cut until year-end, temporarily boosting the earnings prospects of BDCs with large, variable rate investments, like Carlyle Secured Lending. However, rate cuts are on the horizon, and it is only a question of time until the Federal Reserve follows through with its pivot. Since shares of Carlyle Secured Lending are trading significantly above their long-term valuation average, I believe that the BDC has limited upside revaluation potential in FY 2024 and beyond!

100% variable rate BDC

Carlyle Secured Lending is in good form and the BDC delivered solid, double-digit net investment income growth in the March quarter. This can be credited directly to the BDC’s focus on loans that pay Carlyle Secured Lending a variable rate: in the March quarter, the BDC generated a solid 7% year-over-year net investment income growth and managed to support its dividend quite well.

Currently, Carlyle Secured Lending’s portfolio carried a fair value of $1.8B as of the end of the March quarter and contained 100% variable rate loans. If we look at the portfolio break-down below, we realize that Carlyle Secured Lending is chiefly focused on senior secured loans, which represented 85% of investments in the portfolio. However, the portfolio included investments of $271M in high-yielding credit portfolios that were mainly running first lien strategies. Including these investments, Carlyle Secured Lending had a senior secured investment percentage of 95%.

Carlyle Secured Lending’s investment business is booming and the BDC saw a significant increase in its originations in the March quarter, led by interest in the company’s first lien products. Carlyle Secured Lending originated $94.9M in new investments in the March quarter, which represented a 56% increase over the average origination level in the preceding four quarters. Since the portfolio focus is chiefly on first liens, which represented 71% of investments in the March quarter, Carlyle Secured Lending’s first-quarter first lien originations were also overrepresented at 75%. I did notice, however, that the BDC is seeing a down-trend in debt yields in the last two quarters with the yield for new originations dropping 0.9 PP to 12.5%.

Fed pivot and distribution coverage profile

With federal fund rates remaining in the 5.25-5.50% range and inflation moderating a little bit, at least compared to last year, the current strategic position of Carlyle Secured Lending is beneficial. But this is going to change as soon as the Fed initiates its much-anticipated rate pivot.

In the March quarter, Carlyle Secured Lending generated $51.9M in interest income from its investments, showing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 6%. Its net investment income gained approximately 7% year over year, chiefly due to higher interest income (itself a function of investments in variable rate loans at a time of a rising federal fund rate).

In the first-quarter, Carlyle Secured Lending paid a regular dividend of $0.40 per-share (plus a $0.08 per-share supplemental dividend, which I will include for the calculation of my distribution coverage ratios). With $0.54 per-share in net investment income in Q1'24, the BDC had a distribution coverage ratio of 1.13X. In Q4'23 and Q1'23, the coverage ratios were 1.27X and 1.14X (these distribution coverage ratios include a $0.07 per-share supplemental dividend paid in each of those quarters). In other words, Carlyle Secured Lending offers a reasonably safe dividend, but I see limited upside potential for CGBD going forward.

Carlyle Secured Lending’s valuation

Carlyle Secured Lending is currently valued at a 5% premium to net asset value. The BDC’s shares have traded at a longer-term valuation average of 0.86X, which means currently Carlyle Secured Lending is priced at a 22% premium to the company’s 3-year average price-to-NAV ratio. This premium is chiefly due to the BDC building up its variable rate exposure, which has benefited Carlyle Secured Lending in the last year.

However, with the Federal Reserve set to initiate rate cuts this year, I believe the longer-term outlook for NII growth is less than favorable, and I don't see anything in CBGD's portfolio that would make the BDC stand out from the crowd. I believe the company's fair value is around net asset value (0.95-1.05X), given its senior secured loan focus and first lien strategy, which implies a fair value range of $16.20-$17.90 per-share. With the BDC trading at $17.85, I consider CGBD to trade at the upper end of my fair value range.

Risks with Carlyle Secured Lending

The risk that could counter my argument about limited revaluation upside relates to the Federal Reserve’s willingness to stay with higher federal fund rates for longer. If the Fed were to not only avoid rate cuts, but actively counter them, which could be the case if inflation sees a resurgence in the second half of the year or in 2025, then a higher-for-longer world could lead to an improved rate and NII outlook for variable rate BDCs like Carlyle Secured Lending.

Final thoughts

Carlyle Secured Lending is an ‘average’ BDC which has seen a sharp revaluation to the upside lately. The Federal Reserve is the main reason why shares of Carlyle Secured Lending are priced at a price-to-NAV ratio of 1.05X, which is above the company’s longer-term valuation average because CGBD has invested chiefly into variable rate loans that are boosting the BDC's NII growth. The Federal Reserve’s reluctance to lower the federal fund rate, in my opinion, artificially inflates the BDCs NII potential, but sooner or later, rates are going to come down, which would threaten Carlyle Secured Lending’s income prospects and potentially even its premium valuation. I rate shares as a hold here chiefly because CGBD has good dividend coverage and consistently pays supplemental dividends. If this were to change, I would gravitate to a sell rating.