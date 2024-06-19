Equity Outlook: High Valuations And Higher-For-Longer Rates

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

By Melda Mergen, CFA, CAIA

Despite some short-term concerns, we see opportunities in both U.S. and global stocks.

Large-cap U.S. equities are expensive relative to their history, but that doesn't mean that there is no opportunity for investors, says Melda Mergen, global head of equities. It just means they'll need to dig a little deeper to understand where valuation is justified, both in the U.S. and globally. There are exciting longer-term themes for investors, and we're seeing companies in the U.S. and around the globe innovating. While there are short-term concerns around geopolitical risk and sustained higher interest rates, Mergen remains excited about the outlook for equities. Watch below.

Transcript

If you look at overall market valuation, S&P 500, and particularly, if you use price-to-earnings ratio, there's no question relative to its history, large-cap equities look expensive. That being said, when we look at the previous peak, which was the end of 2021 to today, actually, valuation came down. So the performance in the marketplace was mostly supported by the earnings growth, which is healthy performance of the market.

Rates staying higher for longer is going to create a much higher cost of capital. Most of the large-cap companies also took advantage of very, very low rates in 2020. And so if you look at the large-cap cohort, their debt is pretty long term and at a low rate. So they're not as interest rate sensitive as people think. The smaller cap or shorter-term debt, those are companies where you need to pay attention a little bit more and make sure that the rates staying higher is not affecting their ability to make the right capital spending decisions. If the rates come down, that is going to be a relief for those companies, so that's very welcome.

U.S. has been outperforming the rest of the developed markets and emerging markets for a while now, but as everybody's getting nervous about the valuation, although it is justified, we see a lot of opportunities around the globe, especially supported by valuation. Cheap is never an investment thesis, but at some point, if it gets this cheap, you have to look at these opportunities. It is Europe and emerging market, we are looking at some opportunities. It is stock by stock. It's not about only investing in the overall market, but it's really finding the local winners in these markets, and they are really at a discount right now.

I believe U.S. economy and generally economies around the globe are really promising in the way of innovating and making the right decisions for the long term. So I'm still excited. That being said, there are some short-term concerns around geopolitical risk, of course, and stress with the higher interest rates. And those are the things we always worry about in the short term. But at the company level, being an active manager, we find really good themes and companies; they are the winners in the future. So it's always exciting to be able to invest in them.

Disclosure

International investing involves certain risks and volatility due to potential political, economic or currency instabilities and different financial and accounting standards. Risks are enhanced for emerging market issuers.

Additional Disclosures

©2016-2024 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of products, materials and services available through Columbia Threadneedle Investments may be subject to approval by your home office.

† By clicking the Glossary link above, you will be leaving Financial Professionals | Columbia Threadneedle Investments US. View our Terms and Conditions above for our hyperlinking disclosure.

With respect to mutual funds, ETFs and Tri-Continental Corporation, investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To learn more about this and other important information about each fund, download a free prospectus. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund carefully before investing. To obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings, contact your financial advisor or download reports here. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change and may differ from views expressed by other Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by CMIA and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, may not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not take into consideration individual investor circumstances. Investment decisions should always be made based on an investor's specific financial needs, objectives, goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Asset classes described may not be appropriate for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no forecast should be considered a guarantee either. Since economic and market conditions change frequently, there can be no assurance that the trends described here will continue or that any forecasts are accurate.

Columbia Funds and Columbia Acorn Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Columbia Funds are managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Columbia Acorn Funds are managed by Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. ETFs are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, an unaffiliated entity.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.