Equity Outlook: High Valuations And Higher-For-Longer Rates

Jun. 19, 2024 6:45 AM ETVO, MDY, IJH, IWR, BMVP, FNX, EZM, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, IVOO, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, FSCS, USMF, SPMD, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, TPLC, AFMC, SMDY, SQEW, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, IWP, VOT, DIA, QQQ, SPY, ACSI, ACVF, AESR, AFLG, AVUS, APRT, JANT, JULT, OCTT, APRW, JANW, JULW, OCTW, BBUS, BIBL, BKLC, BMAR, BMAY, BUZZ, BWVTF, CATH, CFA, CFO, CHGX, CSM, DEMZ, DFAU, DGRW, DSI, DSTL, DUSA, DVOL, DYNF, EFIV, EPS, EQL, EQWL, ESG, ESGA, ESGU, ESGV, ESGY, EUSA, FCPI, FCTR, FDLO, FDWM, FEX, FLQL, FLRG, FQAL, FSST, FTCS, GSEW, GSLC, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, VWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, JEMA, DIEM, AVES, DFEV, EMXC, EMCR, RAYE
Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
868 Followers

Summary

  • Large-cap U.S. equities are expensive relative to their history, but that doesn’t mean that there is no opportunity for investors, says Melda Mergen, global head of equities.
  • Performance in the marketplace was mostly supported by earnings growth, which is healthy performance of the market.
  • U.S. has been outperforming the rest of the developed markets and emerging markets for a while now, but as everybody's getting nervous about the valuation, although it is justified, we see a lot of opportunities around the globe, especially supported by valuation.

Double exposure of abstract financial chart on office buildings background, research and analytics concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

By Melda Mergen, CFA, CAIA

Despite some short-term concerns, we see opportunities in both U.S. and global stocks.

Large-cap U.S. equities are expensive relative to their history, but that doesn't mean that there is no opportunity for

This article was written by

Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
868 Followers
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News