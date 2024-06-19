BRC Inc.: Adding This To The Watch List

Jun. 19, 2024 7:48 AM ETBRC Inc. (BRCC) Stock2 Comments
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.09K Followers

Summary

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company has seen its share price rise nearly 40% this year, firmly marking its appeal as a growth stock.
  • The company has secured a significant distribution agreement with Keurig Dr Pepper for its coffee pods, which is a potentially major growth catalyst.
  • In its most recent quarter, Black Rifle grew overall revenue at 18% y/y, while wholesale revenue grew more than 50% y/y.
  • The company also recently turned a positive adjusted EBITDA profit, owing to rising gross margins and an operational restructuring.
  • I'm initiating Black Rifle at a buy, but be patient and wait to buy this stock on the next dip as the company digests a recent stock price surge.
Coffee with cream

Jonathan Knowles

Increasingly as tech and AI plays become more crowded trades this year, we become encouraged to look in other sectors for tremendous growth stories. Among "legacy" industries that are showing enormous growth, BRC Inc. (Black Rifle Coffee Company) (NYSE:

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.09K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BRCC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News