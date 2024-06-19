JulPo/E+ via Getty Images

Investment overview

I wrote about Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) previously (Jan this year) with a hold rating as I was not sure if the business could meet its FY24 guidance given the weak consumer spending environment. Based on the recent performance, I don’t see any positive developments in the investment case for MTN. In contrast, I believe demand is going to remain weak given the challenging macro environment, high price point, and poor structural weather headwinds ahead. To recapture demand, MTN most likely needs to cut prices aggressively like it did in FY22 again, which is going to risk the EBITDA margin collapsing (and missing consensus expectations).

3Q24 earnings (announced on Early June 2024)

It was a disappointing quarter for MTN, as total revenue came in at $1.283 billion, which missed the street estimates of $1.306 billion. By segment, mountain revenue saw $1.196 billion, representing 4.5% growth that was mainly driven by pricing (visits were down 3.2%, but effective ticket pricing was up 8.5%). For the lodging segment, revenue saw $87 million, a decline of ~7%. For EBITDA, MTN reported 3Q24 EBITDA of $653 million, in line with the street's estimate of $653 million.

Weak demand outlook ahead

Management’s belief for the poor quarter was that there is a shift in demand in the selling season as this customer is accustomed to buying later, and that the bad weather has played a part in this (28% lower snowfall for the full winter season in MTN western North American resorts and limited natural snow at the eastern US resorts).

I don’t think this is the case. I believed the main headwind was lower discretionary spending power. The prevailing macro conditions are not positive for MTN. In my writeup for Sweetgreen (SG) and Nordstrom (JWN), I have discussed my view on inflation, which is clearly not showing much improvement. On a 3-month rolling average basis, even with the modest deceleration in inflation in May, it is still at levels seen in November last year. This is despite rates staying in the current >5% range. This begs the question of whether rates should go up further to tame inflation. In any case, the impact is that consumer spending gets pressured, or another way to frame it is that they have less discretionary spending power. And skiing is definitely a “want” and not a "need," and the fact that the US ski industry saw visitation decline 8% this year supports my case.

May Investing Ideas

The other reason I believe demand was weak was because MTN has raised prices to a point where consumers are not willing to pay anymore. Historically, MTN has raised prices by a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage a year on average, but they have raised prices by close to 15% over the past few quarters. This is a prominent change in pricing that is very visible to consumers, as effective ticket prices have reached >$80 in the latest quarter. The direct impacts I am expecting are:

Weak new pass demand leads to a smaller pool of guests being converted into season pass holders (hence the volume decline). Customers that were acquired in FY22 (MTN cut prices back then: 1Q22 effective price decline by 43% y/y) will start to churn.

This was evident in MTN 3Q24 results, which saw spring season pass unit declines by 5%, driven by a decline in new pass holders and weaker renewal rates for lower tenured holders (1-2 years) during the spring period. Consequently, the knock-on implication is that there is a smaller pool of renewals in the coming operating periods (weak set up for FY25).

On the point regarding bad weather, I don’t discredit the negative impacts it had on recent demand, but I see the ongoing climate change (lesser snow cover days ahead) as a structural long-term headwind for MTN. It could very well be that the “normalized” level MTN used to experience will never be reached again.

Expectation and valuation

Given the current conditions, I believe: (1) MTN has increased prices by too much; (2) macro conditions are not going to turnaround anytime soon as inflation remains sticky; and (3) climate change could potentially be a structural headwind to the business. MTN is likely to be forced to cut prices aggressively like it did in FY22 to attract back demand. However, doing so risks EBITDA margins collapsing as price cuts have 100% flow through to the EBITDA margin, and that demand may not recover as well as it should, given the macro environment.

Given this uncertainty, I don’t believe the market is going to be convinced that a recovery is in sight. The current forward EBITDA valuation multiple is supportive of this view, as it is currently trading near its 10-year low of 10x. My valuation expectation is that this will stay rangebound for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

I give a hold rating for MTN. My thoughts are that demand is going to remain weak as discretionary spending power is impacted by sticky inflation. While recent weather patterns impacted demand, my bigger concern is MTN's aggressive price hikes, which could lead to customer churn and necessitate future price cuts, hurting margins. The current low valuation reflects the overall uncertainty surrounding the business. With no positive developments in sight, I maintain a hold rating for MTN.