Oselote

Investment Thesis

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) exhibits strong bullish momentum. Recent stabilization in its volume indicates a healthy consolidation phase and a continuing upward trajectory. The company is poised to capitalize on the rapidly expanding server and data center market, which is projected to grow to $430 billion by 2033.

Specializing in innovative liquid cooling solutions essential for AI-driven data centers, SMCI is strategically positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for advanced data processing. Despite the rally and outperformance of SMCI year to date, the current market conditions still present a favorable buying opportunity, reinforcing a buy rating for SMCI due to its vital role in AI infrastructure and potential for significant growth.

Data by YCharts

SMCI Soars to $845 Amid AI Boom, with Eyes on $1,405 Amidst Market Whirlwinds

SMCI is trading at $845, and the stock price experienced massive volatility in 2024 due to the ongoing AI market cycle and related hype. The vital mid-term support for the stock is $450, which also serves as a pessimistic price target for the stock. This price target is derived from the forward projection of the prevailing downtrend in the change of polarity over the past few months.

Similarly, $925 emerged as the pivot for 2024. This level marks the average price target for the stock attainable in 2024 based on the long-term trends in the change of polarity in the weekly prices. Optimistically, the stock price may reach $1,405 by the end of the year. This target is identified by projecting the trend that emerged in the recent swing high. The level here is a critical resistance for the stock.

Assessing the volume price trend (VPT), aggressive bullish momentum prevails in the stock price. However, the VPT line stabilized after March 2024, which also signifies the exhaustion of the momentum's progressiveness. This can be observed in the inflection created by the stock price during March 2024.

Finally, the relative strength index (RSI) points to higher upside possibilities for the stock, as the indicator accumulates considerable support at the 50 levels to bounce back upwards to mark new overbought levels. This assumption is based on the similar pattern observed in the stock price during Q4 2023.

Author (trendspider.com)

Rides the AI Wave: Poised to Dominate $430 Billion Server Market by 2033

The past years have seen the need for AI capabilities grow exponentially for industries like Healthcare, Finance, and Automotive. With demand skyrocketing, there has been a commensurate increase in the need for better processing power, better data handling capabilities, and increased efficiencies; therefore, a considerable opportunity opens up to unlock additional server and data center markets that would otherwise have been growing with a CAGR of 30%—estimated to be worth $430 billion by 2033.

For over 30 years, SMCI has embedded itself in the server market and is now well-positioned to take advantage of emerging opportunities amid the AI revolution. While the focus has been on Nvidia (NVDA), given its superior graphics processing units (GPUs) used in data centers, Super Micro Computer is also carving a niche in making servers, workstations, and complete rack-scale systems critical elements in AI programs. Further, the company's server products incorporate chips from Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), and other chip giants, making them popular.

Super Micro Computer is a critical supplier in the multibillion-dollar data center market. It has carved a niche in producing liquid cooling solutions that ensure data centers don't overheat whenever they process and facilitate energy-intensive operations such as those powered by AI, focusing on providing cooling systems that cool.

Lastly, its cooling systems are becoming increasingly popular and elicit strong demand, given the increased AI tasks that cause data centers and servers to overheat. As companies seek to increase and enhance the computing powers of their data centers, they are turning to the company for various solutions, including those for cooling. The company's cooling systems also produce strong demand as they feature potent chips from Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, making them perfect in high-intensity work environments such as data centers handling AI applications.

Super Micro's Revenue Soars 200% Amid Booming AI Demand: Servers and Liquid Cooling Systems Power Growth

Most share price gains have come over the past year due to the company's improving growth prospects and the IT solutions provider turning the page on revenue and earnings growth. In the fiscal third quarter of 2023, revenue was up 200% to $3.85 billion. In contrast, the company generated less than $2 billion in revenues for 2021.

In addition to revenue growth, the company has generated significant profit and returned value to shareholders. In the third quarter, net income surged by 367% year over year to $402 million, translating to diluted net income per common share of $6.65 compared to $1.63 per share delivered last year.

Super Micro Computer generates over 90% of its revenue from selling servers and storage systems used in data centers to enhance processing capabilities. Under this unit, the company provides server management software and storage systems for data centers, cloud computing, 5G, and edge computing.

Additionally, the company offers subsystems and accessories that enable cloud connections for AI and telecom through 5G and other technologies. The 200% revenue increase comes from record demand for AI rack-scale DLC systems featuring Nvidia H100, Intel Gaudi, and AMD MI300A/X chips. The company also benefits from its push to develop innovative data center liquid cooling systems that continue expanding its edge in the AI infrastructure segment. The robust revenue growth comes against the growing demand for servers supporting and powering various AI models.

Heating Up Profits: Super Micro's Cooling Systems to Drive Revenue as AI Demands Surge in Data Centers

The need for cooling systems is expected to soar significantly as more AI tasks take over big data centers. For instance, revenues in the data center market are projected to exceed $340 billion in 2024 while growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.56%. The expected growth comes amid growing demand for cloud computing and storage solutions hosted in data centers. As everything gets processed on the cloud in data centers, heating such systems should be challenging while presenting an opportunity for Super Micro Computer with its liquid cooling systems.

The heat-intensive nature of AI tasks is forcing data center operators to turn their attention to the company's cooling systems. For this reason, the CEO Charles Liang has confirmed that 30% of the company's rack components will come with the liquid cooling system to address the growing market need. As a result, the top IT solutions provider is projecting revenues of between $14.7 billion and $15.1 billion for the entire year, representing a year-over-year growth of 107% and 112%.

Statista

Super Micro Leverages Custom Servers and Advanced Cooling Tech to Surge Ahead in AI Data Center Market

One of the catalysts behind Super Micro Computer's robust growth is the company's ability to push to develop customized server solutions tailored to specific customer needs. Backed by a building block system, Super Micro Computer can update server products and adapt to individual customer needs.

Additionally, the company works hand in hand with some of the biggest chipmakers, including Nvidia and Intel. Conversely, companies can include innovations when unveiling new chips and products. For instance, the company is on course to include the upcoming Nvidia Blackwell architecture and chips into its server and data center products, which is expected to boost orders and revenues.

Super Micro should benefit from a surge in need for liquid cooling technology from data center managers using increasingly hotter and energy-intensive AI chips. The heat generated by the chips in AI servers has increased by over 100% and is expected to increase by another 100% within 2 to 3 years.

Super Micro's technology circulates cold liquid over a plate above the chip, reducing energy use by approximately 40% compared to traditional air cooling methods. While the company boasts a much smaller market share on server solutions than Dell (DELL) and HP (HPQ), it has increased in recent quarters. As a result, analysts at Bank of America (BAC) expect the company's market share in the server market to increase from 10% to 17% by 2026.

Finally, while the company makes a good chunk of its production in Silicon Valley, close to some of the biggest tech giants, it has expanded into other jurisdictions. For instance, it operates a manufacturing facility in Malaysia whereby it can take advantage of lower production costs to produce in high volume and thus benefit from volume of scale.

Reuters

Assessing Super Micro's Growth Potential Against Emerging Risks

Super Micro stands at a pivotal juncture with promising growth prospects and notable risks. On the upside, the company could significantly boost its financial stability and growth potential by enhancing free cash flow generation and continuing its high revenue and earnings trajectory through a robust differentiation strategy in AI and advanced cooling technologies. However, the company faces risks from potential order slowdowns leading to excess inventory, the lingering shadow of past financial reporting scandals, and challenges in improving cash flows and operational efficiencies.

Additional complexities include corporate governance concerns due to significant related-party transactions within its manufacturing and distribution channels, which could impact investor trust. Geopolitically, Super Micro's minor yet strategic engagements in China introduce uncertainty, while stiff competition from giants like Dell and HP in the AI server market could pressure its market position.

Finally, as the company navigates a highly competitive and cyclical industry, the inherent volatility of operating profit margins and reliance on a few suppliers for critical components like GPUs and CPUs could further squeeze margins, underscoring the need for cautious investment consideration.

Concluding Thoughts

SMCI's rally has come on the company's liquid cooling solutions, stimulating strong demand in the market amid growing demand for data centers to power various AI models. The stock's sentiments have also been boosted due to the company's close business ties to Nvidia, which have positioned it as an AI play.

Incorporating cutting-edge chips from Nvidia, Intel, and AMD, SMCI's tailored solutions and strategic partnerships position it competitively in the server and data center industry. With substantial net income growth and an optimistic revenue outlook, SMCI demonstrates robust financial health and market positioning, ensuring sustained growth in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.