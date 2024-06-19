KuntalSaha/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the current global threat environment, we see that aerospace and defense budgets are expanding. However, in a previously published piece, I did point out that the aerospace and defense industry as a whole has been underperforming the market, driven by cost overruns and supply chain challenges. Investors should carefully select aerospace and defense stocks to invest in, and I believe that the scope should not be limited to US aerospace and defense companies and also look at European aerospace and defense stocks. Some names such as Rheinmetall and BAE Systems are good examples of stocks that have seen strong returns contrary to their US peers. In this report, I will be discussing whether Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCPK:DUAVF) has the same potential.

Dassault Aviation Offers Exposure To Fighter Jets and Business Jets

Dassault Aviation is a company with a rich history being founded in 1929. The company developed the Mirage III of which over 1,400 units were built. These days, the company is known as the manufacturer of the Rafale fighter jet. The Rafale fighter jet is one of the few 4.5th generation fighter jets and features infrared tracking and search capabilities. The only other Western fighter jet that is considered 4.5th generation is The Boeing Company's (BA) Super Hornet, while Lockheed Martin Corporation's (LMT) F-35 and F-22 are considered 5th generation fighter jets. In the current global threat environment, we do see some interest rolling into the 5th generation fighter jets. However, the reality is that the 4.5th generation fighter jets provide more affordable alternatives. On top of that, military technology cannot be sold to all countries. So, some countries might be barred from having access to 5th generation technologies and for those countries the 4.5th and 4th generation fighter jets become interesting.

Dassault Aviation is also the prime contractor for the Next Generation Fighter, which is a 6th generation fighter and part of the Future Combat Air System program. A sixth-generation fighter is not expected to be fielded before 2035, so this is very much a development program, but with Dassault as the prime contractor, it speaks to the company's capabilities. The company also has several demonstrator programs such as nEUROn to demonstrate flying wing stealth UAV capabilities and reusable space vehicles.

Dassault Aviation also produces business jets and from what we have seen with Bombardier and Gulfstream (part of General Dynamics Corporation (GD)) that is a business with very nice margins. I have recently developed analytics tools mapping fleets in the US and US traffic route statistics and those show that Dassault Aviation does not have a big market share in the business jet market in the US, but it is definitely one of the active players.

In 2023, Dassault Aviation had a 9% market share measured by capacity and 10.7% measured by the number of departures. In terms of fleet size, the company had a 23% share and that marked the second consecutive year of expansion in market share. The company launched its Falcon 10X flagship in 2021 with deliveries scheduled to start in 2025 offering a range of 7,500 nautical miles.

The company's main revenue generating programs are the Falcon family of business jets and the Rafale fighter jet.

Dassault Aviation Had A Challenging Year

What is somewhat unfortunate is that, like some other European aerospace and defense companies, Dassault Aviation does not provide quarterly results. So, for the most recent earnings, we have to look at the 2023 results. Those results were not great. While demand for defense equipment is high, we see that revenues have been declining driven by supply chain challenges, leading to the company missing its guidance of 15 deliveries by two units. Additionally, the export of Rafales which comes with higher revenues decreased from 13 units in 2022 to two units in 2023 taking out a big chunk of the Rafale revenues.

Falcon revenues were also down, driven by supply chain issues and a delayed service entry for the Falcon 6X, leading to deliveries of 26 corporate jets whereas 35 deliveries were targeted for the year. This led to operating earnings declining nearly 40% on a 30% reduction in revenues. Margins declined from 8.3% to 7.3% driven by unfavorable cost absorption but more by higher research and development expenses relative to sales as Falcon 6X deliveries slipped and R&D funding on the Falcon 6X and Falcon 10X platforms continued.

On a positive note, the Defense backlog grew more than €3.5 billion to €33.9 billion while the Falcon backlog remained more or less stable at €4.6 billion bringing the total backlog to €38.5 billion up from €35 billion in 2022. So, demand is certainly there, but the translation to sales is currently lacking.

For 2024, the company expects to achieve around €6 billion in sales driven by 35 Falcon deliveries, which is what the company had hoped to deliver in 2023, and 20 Rafale jets.

Is Dassault Aviation Stock A Buy?

When I entered the numbers for Dassault Aviation into my models, I spent hours double-checking because the stock is extremely undervalued compared to peers. Valued against the five-year median of around 5x, the stock should be trading at least 56% higher, and we see that the stock price does not even reflect the financial performance of 2023. As a result, I feel comfortable with a strong buy rating as the company is in a strong net cash position. I have modeled growing share repurchases and dividends, but I believe that given the ownership structure with 64.3% of the company owned by the Dassault family via Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault, there is some pressure on the EV/EBITDA that we can expect the company to trade. While some excess cash will likely be used for share repurchases, the net cash position is likely to remain in the current ownership structure. While net cash positions are nice, it can also be seen as money sitting idle when not used to grow the business or returned to shareholders, and that keeps the valuation low compared to peers.

Conclusion: Dassault Aviation Is On The Strong Buy List

While there have been some issues in the supply chain that have impacted Dassault Aviation, I believe that with the certification of the Falcon 6X and the development of the Falcon 10X, the company is positioned nicely to grow its Falcon business jet segment while demand for defense equipment should bode well for the existing Rafale, including higher value export Rafale sales and eventually the next-generation fighter. Slightly troubling to some could be that the company is in an excess cash position and those funds are currently not being deployed to bolster additional growth or returned to shareholders, which does dictate a lower EV/EBITDA multiple for Dassault Aviation to trade on.

