Home Depot: SRS Acquisition Is A Good Move, But Stock Is Fully Priced

Jun. 19, 2024 8:22 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Stock
Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • Home Depot reported mixed Q1 FY24 results where revenue and earnings declined 2.3% and 5% YoY respectively given a delayed start to the spring season and stretched consumer budgets.
  • Meanwhile, its strategic focus is to expand market share in its Pro customer segment with an estimated TAM of $250B with the acquisition of SRS Distribution completed on June 18th.
  • However, the macroeconomic landscape remains uncertain, especially with the US housing market in a gridlock and construction activity declining, which could dampen Home Depot’s top-line.
  • Assessing both the “good” and the “bad”, I believe that while revenue growth should accelerate at par with nominal GDP over the next 2 years, the stock is priced to perfection, making it a “hold”.

Home Depot Building Exterior

M. Suhail

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is the world’s largest home improvement retailer that offers its customers building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and more. The company has underperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 YTD.

This article was written by

Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
1.09K Followers
Amrita runs a boutique family office fund in beautiful Vancouver, where she leads the investment strategy for the family fund. The fund's objective is to invest capital in sustainable, growth-driven companies that maximize shareholder equity by meeting their growth-oriented goals. In addition, she also started her own award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist which focuses on portfolio strategy, valuation, and macroeconomics in concert with her husband Uttam Dey who is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. Prior to cofounding her fund, Amrita worked for 5 years in high-growth supply-chain start-ups in downtown San Francisco, where she led strategy. During her time in the Bay Area, she also worked with venture capital firms and start-ups, where her efforts led her to grow the user acquisition business. During this time, she was introduced to investment portfolios and was able to maximize returns for clients during the pandemic. The cornerstone of Amritas work rests on democratizing financial literacy for everyone and breaking down financial jargon and complex macroeconomic concepts into formats that are easily digestible but more empowering than the typical investment thesis. Her newsletter has been featured as the Top Newsletter in Finance on popular newsletter platforms and she aims to bring her ideas to Seeking Alpha as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News