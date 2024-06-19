Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) has underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, with the company posting a low-double-digit decline against a 5% drop for the benchmark ETF:

ROIC vs VNQ in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

I think this has created a buying opportunity in the shares as the company offers stable operating performance and moderate leverage, with demand for defensive grocery-anchored shopping centers likely to pick up as the FED starts cutting rates.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Retail Opportunity Investments is a retail REIT operating grocery-anchored open-air shopping centers on the West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses 93 shopping centers spread across California (59% of the leasable area), Oregon (18%), and Washington (23%):

Portfolio breakdown by markets (Retail Opportunity Investments Q1 2024 Investor Presentation)

From a tenant perspective, Grocery stores (23% of annualized base rent) and Restaurants (22%) are the two largest tenant categories:

Tenant breakdown by sector (Retail Opportunity Investments Q1 2024 Investor Presentation)

Operational Overview

In Q1 2024 the company's portfolio was 96.4% leased, down 1.9% Y/Y. While year-over-year developments are disappointing, the occupancy of 96.4% is excellent in itself. The silver lining is that the vacated space is likely to be re-let soon, as explained on the conference call:

At the start of the year, we had four anchor spaces that recently became available, an unusual occurrence for us given that we have maintained our anchor space at 100% leased for the past seven years. We are pleased to report that we currently have four terrific national tenants lined up to take all of the space and at higher rents. In fact, on a blended basis, we expect the increase in rent will be more than double the previous blended rent.

FFO was $0.28/share in the quarter, up 12% Y/Y, driven by higher revenues which were boosted by an acquisition closed in Q4 2023. Furthermore, the company benefits from strong growth on new leases (+12.2%) and renewals (+6.7%).

Post-quarter close, the company acquired an additional shopping center for $70.1 million. Furthermore, it has agreements to sell two centers for $68.2 million.

2024 Outlook

As the elevated vacancy in the portfolio is likely to be only temporary, Retail Opportunity Investments reaffirmed its 2024 FFO outlook of $1.03-$1.09/share. CFO Michael Haines elaborated on the conference call that the company may pursue further acquisitions as long as they are accretive given the current cost of capital implied by the market.

Debt position

Retail Opportunity Investments ended Q1 2024 with a net debt of about $1.38 billion, implying that net debt accounts for 45% of enterprise value. The average cost of debt is 5.08%. 91% of the debt is fixed-rate, while the 9% variable rate portion carries an interest rate of 6.34%. The maturity profile is generally well-laddered, with 20% of debt maturing in 2024 and 16.9% maturing in 2025:

Debt maturity profile (Retail Opportunity Investments Q1 2024 Investor Presentation)

The downside is that you have no fixed-rate debt maturing in the late 2020s or early 2030s, as such we may conclude Retail Opportunity Investments did not take advantage of the low-level COVID-19-era interest rates to lock in rates for the long-term, as was achieved by some competitors such as Brixmor Property Group (BRX).

Market-implied cap rate

I expect the company to generate about $210 million in net operating income, or NOI, in 2024, as benefits from acquisitions are likely somewhat offset by disposals. My assumption already incorporates general and administrative expenses of about $23 million. Against an enterprise value of $3 billion, the $210 million NOI represents a market cap rate of circa 6.9% which is quite attractive given the solid occupancy and above-inflation rent growth.

The $23 million management overhead represents a circa 75 basis point impact on the market cap rate (i.e. the cap rate would stand at about 7.65%), in line with peers but with room for improvement.

Risks

With high occupancy and growing rents, Retail Opportunity Investments looks like a really solid investment case, given the defensive tilt of its retail portfolio. That said, there are some signs of weakness if you look at the company's largest tenants like Albertsons (ACI) and Kroger (KR) which account for 5.6% and 3.3% of annualized base rent respectively. Albertsons grew sales by 2% Y/Y in fiscal 2023 while Kroger delivered a 1% increase. This is below inflation and below the rent increases reported by Retail Opportunity Investments. While there may be some catch-up in rents due to the COVID-19 pandemic which boosted grocers' revenues, long term you cannot expect to grow rents above the rate at which your tenants' revenue increases. This would be shown in a metric called the occupancy cost ratio, which is not reported by Retail Opportunity Investments, but I am certain is currently inching higher, indicating an increasing strain on tenant financials. As such, I would expect the strong topline rent growth to moderate significantly in the coming years.

The other risk I would flag is that the company is heavily exposed to Federal Reserve policy given that no debt matures post-2028, a short horizon given the stable nature of the REIT's business. The good news is that rates are likely to head lower in the near future.

Conclusion

Retail Opportunity Investments offers a high single-digit return thanks to a 6.9% market cap rate and rent growth above inflation, which I expect to come down. The FFO multiple of 11.6 is also undemanding given the defensive nature of the business. As such, in light of expectations for a Fed Funds rate of 4.00-4.25% in July 2025 which will boost demand for safe assets such as grocery-anchored shopping centers, I think the shares are worth a buy rating at the moment.

