Nurix Therapeutics: Protein Deg Specialist's Latest Data Establishes Bull Case

Overview: Nurix and The Protein Deg Field Of Drug Development

San Francisco-based biotech company Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) completed its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") in July 2020, raising ~$209m via the issuance of ~11m shares priced at $11 per share.

Nurix' area of expertise is a field of drug development known as "protein degradation". The company explains the mechanism of action ("MoA") of this approach in its 2023 annual report / 10K submission - I'll quote from this document to try to provide a brief overview.

The traditional approach to discovering treatments for disease has involved the development of small molecule drugs that bind to a protein’s surface and modulate its activity. However, the vast majority of the body’s proteins do not have distinct active sites that can be targeted using traditional discovery methods. One of the most exquisitely ordered cellular systems governing cellular proteins is the ubiquitin proteasome system ("UPS"). The UPS is responsible for regulating and maintaining normal protein levels in the cell. An important class of enzymes called E3 ligases mediate this process with a high degree of specificity by recognizing individual proteins and catalyzing the attachment of ubiquitin protein tags to their surface. Proteins marked with chains of ubiquitin are then shuttled to the proteasome for degradation and removal from the cell. Targeted protein degradation is accomplished by using bifunctional small molecules, which are composed of an E3 ligase binding element, or harness, linked to a target protein binding element.

An even briefer explanation is that protein degrading drugs "force a handshake" between a disease causing protein and an ubiquitin E3 ligase, which results in the protein being marked for destruction by the proteasome - the "cell's trash compactor".

While the MoA sounds straightforward and ingenious, progress has been slow to date. While it is now recognised that lenalidomide and pomalidomide, marketed and sold as Revlimid and Pomalyst by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and indicated for multiple myeloma, are types of protein degrader drug, and there are multiple companies developing protein degraders, including Arvinas (ARVN), C4 Therapeutics (CCCC), Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX), Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR), and Pharma giants including BMY, Novartis (NVS), and Boehringer Ingelheim, the next commercially approved protein degrading drug is likely still a few years away.

Nurix Has Deep Pocketed Partners - But Proprietary Drug's Promise Drives Valuation

Nurix has partnerships in place with three large Pharmas - Gilead Sciences (GILD), Sanofi (SNY), and Pfizer (PFE) - according to the company:

In aggregate, we have received $413.0 million in non-dilutive financing from our collaborators to date, and as of February 29, 2024, we are eligible to receive up to $7.6 billion in potential future fees and milestone payments, as well as royalties on future product sales. We retain certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates, pursuant to these collaborations.

Development milestone payments, often referred to as "biobucks", are rarely realised in full, however, and it is not uncommon for Pharmas to terminate deals due to a lack of progress, or insufficient safety / efficacy credentials.

As such, arguably the most valuable asset in Nurix' pipeline (diagram below) is its lead proprietary candidate NX-5948.

Nurix pipeline (presentation)

As we can see above, NX-5948 targets Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase ("BTK"), a B-cell signalling protein, and a well validated target in the field of hematological cancer treatment, as Nurix states in its 2023 10K submission:

The first generation BTK inhibitor Imbruvica, or ibrutinib, is approved for the treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Lymphoma ("CLL"), Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM), and chronic graft versus host disease (GVHD). Second generation BTK inhibitors include Calquence, or acalabrutinib, which is approved for use in CLL and mantle cell lymphoma ("MCL"), and Brukinsa, or zanubrutinib, which is approved for use in CLL, MCL, WM and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).

Imbruvica - market and sold by AbbVie (ABBV) - revenues topped $5bn per annum for many years, before price controls and newer therapies checked sales, while Calquence revenues topped $2.5bn last year.

On June 16th, Nurix shared findings from a Phase 1a clinical study of NX-5948, which triggered a surge in the company's share price from ~$15 per share, to ~$18.5 per share (at the time of writing).

Digging Into The Data

The headline news was that NX-5948 achieved an objective response rate of 69.2% in a population of 26 patients with CLL. While there were no complete responses ("CR") observed, i.e. the complete disappearance of the cancer, 18 partial responses ("PR") were noted, with 6 Stable Disease ("SD"), and only 2 Progressive Disease.

The data was especially impressive given that patients had received a median of four prior lines of therapy, which included, according to a press release:

prior covalent BTK inhibitors (96.8%), prior BCL2 inhibitors (90.3%), and prior non-covalent BTK inhibitors (25.8%)

The press release also discusses two specific patient cases as follows:

one patient who entered the study with CLL with CNS involvement after having undergone three prior therapies, including treatment with a BTK inhibitor. After daily treatment with 100 mg, and later 300 mg, of NX-5948, the patient exhibited a deepening response approaching complete response criteria by 36 weeks, with elimination of malignant cells in the cerebrospinal fluid ("CSF") by 24 weeks. Another case report presented by the company involved a patient who had received eleven prior lines of therapy, including all available BTK inhibitors (ibrutinib, acalabrutinib, zanubrutinib, and pirtobrutinib). After daily treatment with 200 mg of NX-5948, the patient achieved a response by week 8 which deepened over time and was ongoing with over 6 months of follow up.

From a safety perspective, the data also appears encouraging. Across the overall patient population, which included 31 patients with CLL, and 48 with NHL/WM, instances of grade 3 or higher treatment related adverse events ("TRAE") were not common, with the most observed being neutropenia, which occurred in 15% of patients. Nurix observed that there was "no increased safety signal at higher doses", which is another promising sign.

Looking Ahead - Plans For A Pivotal Study

Nurix management has already outlined plans to select two dose levels from the Phase 1a study and expand the study into a Phase 1b portion with 80 - 160 CLL / small lymphocytic lymphoma ("SLL") patients.

This portion of the study would also include a combo study of NX-5948 plus one of either venetoclax - AbbVie's >$2bn per annum selling Venclexta, obinutuzumab, Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) ~$1bn per annum selling Gazyva, or rituximab - Rituxan, sold by various Pharma companies, earning ~$4bn per annum.

Following this, the plan is to initiate "pivotal" - i.e. generating data than can be used to support a formal regulatory approval request - clinical trials for NX-5948 as a third-line therapy in patients who have failed to respond to treatment with current approved BTK and BCL2 inhibitors, and as a first / second line therapy, both as monotherapy and in "fixed duration combination".

Management says it hopes to initiate such a study in 2025, which puts the company ahead of most of the rest of the pack chasing a first approval for a next-generation protein degrading drug.

For example, Kymera has one asset in Phase 2 studies; however, this candidate is directed against autoimmune diseases, not cancers. It's two oncology candidates directed against STAT3 and MDM2 are currently in Phase 1 studies.

Foghorn's lead candidate, FHD-286, is in a Phase 1 study in acute myeloid lymphoma, while C4 Therapeutics lead candidate, CFT7455, targeting the protein IKZF1/3, and indicated for multiple myeloma ("MM") / Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma ("NHL"), is also in a Phase 1 study.

Research suggests that none of these companies have yet generated results as impressive as Nurix', or opened up a clear path to approval, as Nurix appears to be on the verge of doing. Arvinas has reached the Phase 3 study stage with its breast cancer drug Vepdegestrant, alongside development partner Pfizer (PFE). Phase 1 studies demonstrated a ORR of 42%.

Analysis - Following Phase 1 Data Readout, Is Nurix Stock A Buy?

It's important to emphasise that despite its latest data release, Nurix has many hurdles still to overcome on the road to a potential approval. The data gathered was from 26 patients only, and the expansion arm will potentially include four times as many patients.

We do not yet have any NHL/WM efficacy data, either, although this has been promised for the second half of 2024. This ought to be an intriguing catalyst - if positive, the data will reinforce the positive CLL data and open up a larger market opportunity, but if negative, it may cast doubt over the data presented last week.

Nevertheless, combined with the safety data, and even in the absence of CRs - perhaps they will arrive in due course - Nurix' Phase 1 results for NX-5984 seem undeniably impressive. The drug already has Fast Track Designation from the FDA, and appears to be able to successfully treat patients who failed to respond to treatment with current standard of care BTK inhibitors, plus the responses appear to be durable. This was a hard to treat patient population, yet NX-5984 performed well.

At the end of Q1 2024, Nurix reported a loss from operations of $(41.4m), versus $(400.7m) in the prior year, collaboration revenues of $17m, and a cash position of ~$251m.

Nurix' other BTK drug, NK-2127 had been subject to an FDA clinical hold, pending transition to a new manufacturing process, but that hold was lifted in March, and Phase 1 studies of that drug, which has a slightly differentiated MoA, targeting BTK/IKZF, are ongoing.

The drug achieved an ORR of 41% in 13 patients with CLL / SLL according to data presented last year, quoted in Nurix' investor presentation. Data from immuno-oncology candidate NX-1607 has also been promised for this year, presenting another intriguing catalyst.

Nurix has collaboration partners with deep pockets besides, in Gilead, which extended its agreement in April this year, paying $15m to do so, Sanofi, and Pfizer. The Sanofi partnership includes discovery of autoimmune targets, giving Nurix some exposure to that potentially lucrative field of development.

Protein degradation is arguably an over-looked field of development. While the market - and large pharmas - are increasingly investing in the likes of antibody drug conjugates ("ADCs") and radiopharmaceuticals, work on protein deg candidates has largely been carried out under the radar.

While slow progress has negatively impacted the share prices of e.g. Foghorn ad C4, both of whose share prices are down >70% on a five-year basis / since IPO, Nurix trades at a premium to its IPO, and we can make the case this is well-deserved as there are credible reasons to believe the company is on track to secure a drug approval, and potentially challenge standards of care in first, second, and third line setting, opening up a billion, or perhaps even double-digit billion revenue opportunity long term.

As mentioned, there are many hurdles to overcome before the market opportunity can be brought up, but there are equally plenty of reasons to believe that the upcoming data catalysts - in NHL for NX-5984, and immuno-oncology for NX-1607, can help sustain the momentum that has seen Nurix stock gain >75% year-to-date.

With its market cap of ~$1bn at the time of writing, Nurix is worth substantially less than Arvinas' $1.7bn, and Kymera's $1.9bn, but it would not surprise me if Nurix' valuation rises to those kinds of levels if its data readouts continue to impress, especially in NHL - thankfully, we won't have to wait too long to find out.