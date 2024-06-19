Nurix Therapeutics: Protein Deg Specialist's Latest Data Establishes Bull Case

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nurix Therapeutics raised $209m in its IPO in July 2020, focusing on protein degradation in drug development, primarily in the blood cancer space.
  • Protein degradation involves marking proteins for destruction by the proteasome using bifunctional small molecules.
  • Nurix's lead proprietary candidate NX-5948 showed promising results in a Phase 1a clinical study for CLL patients in data released this week, triggering a surge in the company's share price.
  • Management hopes to guide its lead candidate into a pivotal study next year, opening up a potentially compelling market opportunity.
  • More data - in NHL and immuno-oncology - will arrive this year, and Nurix continues to collaborate with three major Pharma companies - Gilead, Sanofi, and Pfizer. The bull run can therefore be sustained.
One lit lightbulb among many

PM Images

Overview: Nurix and The Protein Deg Field Of Drug Development

San Francisco-based biotech company Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) completed its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") in July 2020, raising ~$209m via the issuance of ~11m shares priced at $11 per share.

Nurix' area

