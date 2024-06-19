The Opportunity In Municipals: Mid-Quality Revenue Bonds

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
966 Followers

Summary

  • Muni bonds have historically provided attractive tax-equivalent yields and lower default rates than traditional investment-grade bonds.
  • Within the muni market, mid-quality muni bonds have outperformed higher-quality muni bonds.
  • The benefit in additional tax-equivalent yield from mid-quality munis increases with an investor’s marginal tax rate.

Word Municipal bond on note book, inscription with America usd fake money.

Wirestock

Muni bonds have historically provided attractive tax-equivalent yields and lower default rates than traditional investment-grade bonds. Our approach to investing in mid-quality revenue bonds results in what we believe are attractive yields and total returns compared to traditional muni

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
966 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMF--
iShares California Muni Bond ETF
PWZ--
Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
FCAL--
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
MINN--
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF
MUB--
iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News