Do you dream of generous, dependable, and steadily growing income in all economic conditions and market environments?

I know I do, so my family fund always seeks the best opportunities in Ultra Sleep Well At Night or Ultra SWAN blue chips.

I recently analyzed the potential to add Realty Income (NYSE:O) to my family fund. I wanted to share why this 6% yielding dividend aristocrat is an excellent addition to your high-yield income growth portfolio.

Reason One: A 6% Monthly Yield You Can Trust

Realty Income

Realty Income has tripled its property count since I became an analyst in 2013.

It's been raising its dividend for 30 consecutive years, one of just 18 REITs to raise its dividend during the Great Recession.

It has begun diversifying into European properties and is now getting into casinos, data centers, and industrial properties.

It's one of the few A-rated REITs.

Perplexity

That gives it a major competitive advantage in terms of cost of capital.

Realty Income

Realty is the only REIT with 2 A credit ratings.

FactSet Research Terminal

Realty's credit profile is so strong that in 2015 it issued 30-year bonds at 4.65% interest.

Today, those bonds trade at a 5.6% yield, even though rates have been up 5% since then.

Its cash flow covered interest costs almost 4X; rating agencies want to see 2+ for REITs.

Realty estimates that every $1 billion in net acquisitions increases its AFFO/share growth by about 0.5%.

Realty Income

Its organic growth rate is 2% to 3% based on rental escalators, but with just $5 billion in annual acquisitions, it could achieve 5% growth rates.

Realty Income

Realty is an excellent hedge against almost anything. Low rates? Recession? High rates? Inflation? It's truly the quintessential real estate investment for those without interest in running their properties.

In the last few years, it's been averaging $9 billion in acquisitions.

Realty Income

Realty Income's growth potential is about 10X its existing property count...in Europe alone.

Realty Income

Triple-net lease business models are popular in Canada and Australia ("triple net property trusts" in Australia) and are becoming more popular in Asia.

According to management, Realty Income has a $13.9 trillion addressable market in the US and Europe alone.

How about globally? Can we extrapolate what a global Realty Income might be able to achieve? What kind of addressable market could expansion around the world result in?

Adding contributions from other markets like Canada, Australia, Asia, etc., could potentially increase the worldwide TAM to around $15-$20 trillion or more for this property type.

In other words, Realty Income has grown from $3.6 billion in assets since 2010 to $69 billion today. That's 3.9% growth for 15 years, and at that growth rate, achieving the current TAM of $20 trillion would represent 148 years of today's growth rate, or Realty having a clear growth runway of achieving management's growth guidance through the year 2172.

Realty Income

Realty might own a lot of real estate, but it's a financing company.

It raises money from investors and then buys properties from companies that want to lease-base the use of that property.

The company gets cash for things like buybacks or investment spending, and Realty receives a steady source of reliable cash flow to fund dividends.

For the last decade, Realty has been buying properties at a 6% cap rate (cash flow yield) and selling them at 5%, earning a solid 15% return on properties.

The 6% cap rate is low by real estate standards, but that's because Realty is buying best-in-breed properties with solid tenants.

Other REITs, with higher borrowing costs due to weaker balance sheets and less proven management, have to go out on the risk curve with lower-quality properties and weaker tenants.

Realty can grow at a steady 4% to 5% per year without taking high risk, and can leverage that scale and the power of its $4.3 billion in liquidity to make deals that few peers can match.

Realty Income

AI-driven data center demand is expected to be insatiable, with Blackstone estimating $300 billion annually in spending on AI data centers over the next five years.

Realty's 6.9% average cap rate means financing these data centers at less than 7% or less than 2% above the Fed fund rate. Thus, it can profitably fund these businesses cheaper than major lending institutions like banks.

Realty Income

Realty's value proposition for investors is clear. 6% very low-risk yield from a proven A-rated aristocrat (with the 2nd highest yield among A-rated aristocrats).

Reason Two: Realty Has Wonderful SWANiness During Bear Markets and Recessions

Realty Income is an incredible company—we've seen that—but its historical defensiveness in bear markets is truly impressive.

Realty Income was one of 18 REITs to raise its dividend in the Great Recession, and since then, SKT and WPC have cut their dividends.

YCharts

Metric US Stocks (VOO) 60-40 (BAGPX) Realty Income Yield 1.25% 2.55% 5.78% 2022 Bear Market (1/4/22-10/12/22 -27.5% -21.1% -17.7% Pandemic (2/19/20-3/23/20) -35.3% -21.7% -45.4% 2018 Bear Market (9/21/2018-12/25/2018) -20.2% -11.6% 7.0% 2011 Debt Ceiling Crisis (4/29/2011-10/3/2011) -21.6% -10.8% -12.2% Great Recession (10/8/2007-3/2/2009) -55.2% -29.9% -37.3% Tech Crash (3/27/2000 - 10/7/2002) -49.2% -18.6% 95.8% 1990 Bear Market (7/17/1990-10/11/1990) -20.4% -8.7% NA 1987 Black Monday Period 10/13/87-12/4/87 -28.8% -13.4% NA Average Bear Market -32.8% -17.5% -1.6% Median Bear Market -27.5% -18.6% -15.00% S&P Correlation During Crisis 1.00 0.84 -0.21 Tech Boom (10/12/1990-3/27/2000) 534.9% 388.9% 122.9% Lost Decade Total Returns (3/27/2000-12/19/2011) -1.7% 42.3% 157.0% ZIRP Era Total Returns (12/16/2008-3/16/2022) 524.5% 266.3% 462.7% Post-Pandemic Total Returns (3/23/2020-6/5/24) 155.2% 67.4% 58.2% Annual Returns Since Inception/1985 11.3% 8.1% 13.3% Consensus Growth Rate 11.7% 7.0% 3.9% Consensus Future Returns 13.0% 9.6% 9.7% Historical Tax Expense 7.2% 20.8% 19.00% Post-Tax Consensus Return Potential 12.3% 7.7% 7.8% Expense Ratio 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% Net Consensus Return Potential 12.2% 8.4% 7.8% Negative Bear Market Correlation- (SWAN) Adjusted Net Return Potential 6.1% 4.6% 9.9% Click to enlarge

Realty Income has lower historical volatility than the S&P, and its median bear market decline is lower than that of a 60-40. Which is expected to deliver roughly the same future long-term returns but with less than half the current yield.

Realty's bear market correlation to the S&P is -0.21, indicating that, while it's not a "treasury bond alternative," it might be an appropriate corporate bond alternative.

Note that the fundamental risk of real estate is not the same as that of corporate bonds since investors lose nothing in bankruptcy.

However, from a correlation to the market perspective, it does appear to be equivalent to A-rated corporate bonds.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Note how Realty's correlation to the S&P is roughly on par with Munis and TIPs.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Realty Income's annual correlation to the S&P is lower than the correlation between the stocks and gold.

Realty's monthly correlation to the stock market has been 0.38 since its IPO, about the same as that of stocks to commodities and bonds.

Monthly Stats Since 1994 IPO

Portfolio Visualizer Portfolio Visualizer

Realty Income's downside capture ratio is superior to 60/40, which captured 61% of the market's downside and 63% of the upside. Realty captured 40% of the downside with 68% of the upside.

Year Inflation Stocks (S&P 500) O 2023 3.4% 26.1% -4.6% 2022 6.5% -18.1% -7.4% 2021 7.0% 28.7% 24.0% 2020 1.4% 18.4% -11.6% 2019 2.3% 31.5% 21.3% 2018 1.9% -4.4% 15.9% 2017 2.1% 21.8% 3.7% 2016 2.1% 12.0% 15.8% 2015 0.7% 1.4% 13.4% 2014 0.8% 13.7% 34.3% 2013 1.5% 32.4% -2.3% 2012 1.4% 16.0% 20.3% 2011 3.0% 2.1% 7.5% 2010 1.5% 15.1% 39.3% 2009 2.7% 26.5% 20.9% 2008 0.1% -37.0% -8.2% 2007 4.1% 5.5% 3.3% 2006 2.5% 15.8% 36.0% 2005 3.4% 4.9% -9.5% 2004 3.3% 10.9% 33.9% 2003 1.9% 28.7% 21.6% 2002 2.4% -22.1% 27.5% 2001 1.6% -11.9% 28.1% 2000 3.4% -9.1% 32.7% 1999 2.7% 21.0% -9.1% 1998 1.6% 28.6% 5.6% 1997 1.7% 33.4% 14.7% 1996 3.3% 23.0% 14.7% 1995 2.5% 37.6% 46.3% 1996 2.5% 1.3% 5.0% 1993 2.8% 10.1% 1992 2.9% 7.6% 1991 3.1% 30.5% 1990 6.1% -3.1% 1989 4.7% 31.7% 1988 4.4% 16.6% Average 2.8% 12.4% 14.4% Average Inflation-Adjusted 9.9% 11.9% Median 2.5% 15.5% 15.3% Median Inflation-Adjusted 12.9% 12.7% Annual Volatility 1.5% 17.5% 16.3% Return/Volatility 0.71 0.89 Worst Return 0.09% -37.00% -11.55% Best Return 7.04% 37.60% 46.26% Correlation To S&P 0.03 1.00 0.15 Bear Market Correlation To S&P 1.00 -0.21 Click to enlarge

Since its 1994 IPO, Realty Income has delivered lower annual volatility than the S&P 500. A single company less volatile than 500 companies? That's remarkable.

Its average annual correlation to the S&P is 0.15, and its bear market correlation is -0.21.

Annual Correlation AMZN NVDA BAM ENB BTI O EPD S&P Bear Market S&P Correlation Since 1982/IPO AMZN 1.00 0.16 -0.15 0.02 -0.09 -0.14 -0.33 0.37 0.60 NVDA 0.16 1.00 0.28 0.05 -0.06 -0.02 0.34 0.43 0.66 BAM -0.15 0.28 1.00 0.52 0.39 0.56 0.42 0.51 0.84 ENB 0.02 0.05 0.52 1.00 0.49 0.40 0.59 0.34 0.37 BTI -0.09 -0.06 0.39 0.49 1.00 0.48 0.46 0.17 -0.4 O -0.14 -0.02 0.56 0.40 0.48 1.00 0.42 0.19 -0.21 EPD -0.33 0.34 0.42 0.59 0.46 0.42 1.00 0.19 -0.3 S&P 0.37 0.43 0.51 0.34 0.17 0.15 0.19 1.00 Average 0.11 0.27 0.44 0.43 0.36 0.36 0.39 0.40 0.22 Click to enlarge

Realty Income makes an incredible diversified for my personal Fantastic Five top blue chips.

Notice how adding Realty Income to my Fantastic Five, five Ultra SWANs in five sectors, boosted its diversification by 15%.

That's much better than adding Enterprise Products (EPD), which doesn't improve sector diversification but boosts it by 5%.

Reason Three: Realty Is A Bargain In An Overvalued Market

Realty Valuation Summary

Company Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Good Buy Near Strong Buy Price Very Strong Buy Price Ultra Value Buy Price Potential Trim/Sell Price DK Valuation Rating Consensus LT Total Return Realty Income 6.0% $53.10 $77.22 31.23% $77.22 $69.50 $61.77 $54.05 $115.83 Ultra Value Buy 8.5% Click to enlarge

Realty is an incredible bargain, trading at less than 13X FFO. It's historically traded at 19X and has a strong 76% upside potential over the next 2.5 years, should it grow as expected and return to historical market-determined fair value.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Over the long term, a 6% yield plus 4% to 5% growth guidance means management's total return guidance is 10% to 11% long-term returns, an attractive opportunity for such a low-volatility company.

Risks To Consider: Why Realty Isn't Right for Everyone

First, let's get taxes out of the way. If you want to own Real Estate, it's best to hold it in tax-advantaged accounts.

College Investor

As a REIT, all dividends are treated as ordinary income, which means your top income tax rate.

Perplexity Pro

There is also a NIIT surcharge for those above a certain adjusted income threshold.

Also, remember that most states tax dividends as ordinary income (even qualified ones).

Perplexity Pro

Certain cities and counties also have their tax rates.

For example, in NYC, the top tax rate is 55%, including city tax, state tax, Federal tax, and NIIT.

Highest Dividend Tax Rate For Ordinary Income In New York City

Perplexity Pro

The rich in NYC own real estate, not REITs. If you give up 56% of your income as taxes, the long-term return potential falls to just 6.5% to 7.5%.

What about fundamental risks? The opportunity to branch out into gaming, data centers, new European countries, and credit investments creates a potential 4% to 5% growth runway for decades.

However, it also exposes Realty investors to new risks. It's one thing to SWAN because the NNN business on retail properties is so stable.

But what about those new businesses? They aren't likely to add too much cash flow variability but tend to be more volatile and exposed to business cycles than existing businesses.

Mind you, Realty is a master of risk management, and I have complete confidence in Summit Roy to deliver that 4% to 5% growth safely.

But keep in mind that inflation is a risk to Realty since its inflation escalators are 1%, and its same-store NOI growth for the last decade was 1.5%.

If inflation remains stuck at 3%, it must raise its escalators. Otherwise, its inflation-adjusted income will fall around 2% annually, forcing management to accelerate acquisitions or face slower-than-expected growth.

However, don't forget that Realty can sometimes be a volatile company. Compared to most stocks, 28% annual and 16% volatility are low on average.

It's nearly as low as JNJ's 15%.

For context, the S&P's historical volatility is 15%, meaning that in any given year, the S&P can fall 15% for no fundamental reason.

Realty can fall 16% for no reason, but such declines always feel far worse when you are living through them.

And averages hide the truth of sometimes shocking declines.

YCharts

Lowe's (LOW) and Realty fell 25% on March 16th during the third-worst stock market decline in US history.

YCharts

Never forget that asset allocation, not market timing or stock selection, will most likely save you from long-tail "black swan" events like the Pandemic.

"Never forget that a 6 foot man can drown crossing a river that's 5 feet deep, on average." - Howard Marks

Realty Income looks bulletproof today, but so did GE back in 2000.

My recommended max risk cap on even the highest-quality companies is 20% or less. I use a 10% risk cap with an 11% overweight cap for my highest-conviction ideas.

Bottom Line: Realty Is A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

Warren Buffett enjoys buying "wonderful companies at fair prices."

But sometimes, even in a red-hot bull market, the market offers incredible, world-beater blue-chip bargains that make no sense.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying Realty is a "risk-free" bond alternative. I'm not saying you can expect Buffett-like return potential from this 6% yielding aristocrat.

However, management's 4% to 6% growth guidance is attractive considering the nearly 6% yield.

Given Realty's extensive access to low-cost capital, which is by far the best in its industry, its growth prospects are attractive.

Not from the perspective of "Realty is going to grow like Nvidia," but simply from the standpoint that management has a clear pathway to achieving 4% to 5% growth and 10% to 11% long-term return potential.

From a dividend aristocrat with incredibly defensive properties in most bear markets, Realty Income is a potentially amazing choice for those seeking to maximize low-risk income today while sleeping like a baby no matter what the economy, stock market, or politicians are doing.