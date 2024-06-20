Realty Income: 3 Reasons To Love This 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat

Jun. 20, 2024 7:00 AM ET Realty Income Corporation (O)
Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • Realty Income is one of the most attractive high-yield aristocrats you can buy today. It's the 2nd highest A-rated aristocrat, 2nd only to EPD.
  • Realty is a highly recession-resistant business. It had the most stable cash flows and balance sheet in the Great Recession.
  • It was one of 18 REITs to raise its dividend through the GFC, and the only REIT in the S&P to grow during the Pandemic.
  • Its median bear market decline is less than 60-40, and its correlation to the stock market is a very low 0.15 to 0.38, as low as gold or municipal.
  • Realty's short-term return potential is 75% through 2026, but long-term 10% to 11% is very attractive given its incredible low volatility and diversification benefits. Management's growth guidance of 4% to 5% and 10% to 11% returns has a 150 to 200 year growth outlook, the longest of any company I know of.
Do you dream of generous, dependable, and steadily growing income in all economic conditions and market environments?

I know I do, so my family fund always seeks the best opportunities in Ultra Sleep Well At Night or Ultra SWAN

Dividend Sensei
Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in O over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

