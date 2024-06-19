EHang: Investors Underestimate How Much The Chinese Government Wants This

Jun. 19, 2024 11:13 AM ETEHang Holdings Limited (EH) Stock
Future Tech Investing profile picture
Future Tech Investing
159 Followers

Summary

  • EHang Holdings is now in execution mode, collecting large orders, expanding production, and ramping revenues.
  • The Chinese government wants to push the eVTOL sector to take a leading role, bringing about strategic initiatives, strong subsidies, and introducing first infrastructure projects.
  • Regional actors in China are already supporting EHang with activities such as building vertiports and placing large orders, indicating a promising future.
  • Even though the share price is still widely unresponsive to the progress, the company holds great potential and I reiterate my Strong Buy.
Ein unbemanntes Passagier-Flugtaxi fliegt über das Meer. Das Konzept des zukünftigen fahrerlosen Taxis. 3D-Rendering

designprojects/iStock via Getty Images

This is my second piece on EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) and this time, I would like to focus on the influence of government support for the company in China - and, naturally, give a quick update on the latest developments. Since

This article was written by

Future Tech Investing profile picture
Future Tech Investing
159 Followers
I am an individual investor, working at a global technology company. I have an academic background in engineering and business economics and am currently pursuing a PhD in economics. I started investing while attending university in 2012 and have a focus in technology-based growth stocks, particularly in the fields of renewable energy, hydrogen, new mobility and space. As I aim to identify growth stocks for a diversified portfolio early on, the companies I invest in are usually small or micro caps which are not covered by a lot of analysts and SA contributors. I will thus share my thoughts from time to time with articles if I feel there are interesting yet under-evaluated investment ideas to contribute. My investment style is long only and I invest to hold for the long-term. In my analyses, I focus on fundamental topics such as technology, business model and valuation relative to the addressed market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News