designprojects/iStock via Getty Images

This is my second piece on EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) and this time, I would like to focus on the influence of government support for the company in China - and, naturally, give a quick update on the latest developments. Since my last analysis, EHang's share price has moved quite a bit down and up and is now below the previous level. Fundamentally however, the company made substantial progress, including achieving further regulatory certificates, ramping revenues, and signing customers. Following, I elaborate on this progress and dive into why I believe EHang will experience a meaningful push in product sales. Therefore, I keep my STRONG BUY rating in place.

Data by YCharts

The Thesis

EHang is the first passenger-carrying electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft (eVTOL) in the world to be certified, receiving type certification (TC), standard airworthiness certification (AC), and lately in addition the production certificate (PC). This allows EHang to enter mass production of its EH 216-S while acknowledging that it meets the standards of the Chinese regulatory authority (CAAC) in terms of productions facilities, processes, and process management which enables it to mass produce safe aircrafts in high quantities. The company is now ramping-up while delivering increasing numbers of EH 216-S to customers, predominantly in China, but already every now and then to international customers for testing and to prepare the entry into these markets (23% of Q1 2024 sales).

For now, the company is particularly focused on touristic and sightseeing applications where the competition is usually helicopters, which require a pilot, need more space, and are clearly a more expensive investment. They can thus not meet the willingness to pay for most customers so that eVTOLs pave the way for a much wider adoption, enabling EHang's customers to develop new sites and offer more flights. This use-case already provides a big opportunity as the company sees 6,000 spots of interest for this in China alone, which could, according to the CFO, represent an opportunity for 3,000 EH 216-S at 5 units per site and 5% penetration.

Another application for the EH 216-S is low-altitude transportation where eVTOLs provide time savings compared to traditional modes of transport, or again, cost savings compared to helicopters. The Chinese low-altitude economy strategy particularly focuses on this use-case. Moreover, EHang is working on solutions for high-rise emergency rescue use-cases, a firefighting version of the EH 216, and another aircraft for longer range transport, the VT-30. I've further detailed all this in my initial article on the company and showed the figure below to illustrate the company's short to medium-term commercialization plan. In the last earnings call, management hinted that the VT-30 is currently being prepared for the certification process.

Outline of managements commercialization plans, Q4 2023 earnings (the author)

All in all, my thesis for the company is based on EHang receiving a strong government push in its domestic market, increasing attention from international customers, and its head-start vis-a-vis its competition by providing the only certified solution in the world. The company is expecting to already sell about 40 units in the current quarter and is still only starting to ramp up mass production and its international activities. Further use cases, technological improvements to its 216-S, as well as new product certifications and market introductions are in my eyes additional drivers for future growth.

Government Support in China

Investors like to discount Chinese stocks, often rightly so, due to the risks associated with government regulation in the country. For EHang however, things are a bit different: the past ten years have seen increasing industrial policy efforts from China on the one side and the U.S. and Europe on the other side, accompanied by subsidies for future-oriented export sectors.

I argue that eVTOLs are one of the sectors that the Chinese government aims to push (actually that is evidenced by its low altitude economy strategy): first, to show the world and even more the domestic population how far the country has come with world-leading, cutting-edge technology. EHang's passenger drones serve as a great example for that. And second, to push exports - probably not to the U.S., but EHang already has a foot in the door in Europe, South East and East Asia, the Middle East, and Brazil.

As is usually the case with industrial policy in China, the country first started initial strategic activities on a central government level and formally included the low-altitude economy into its national development plan in 2021, before making it a goal in its five year plan in 2022. Beijing then brought up the topic of eVTOL policy support in its 2023 Central Economic Work Conference as a planned economic priority for 2024 and lately cleared investments of $70 billion for the low-altitude economy. While the central government leads the way strategically, the practical activities are regularly done by the cities, provinces, and regions with many of them having already initiated own activities.

Gaining an overview of all these activities is much more difficult compared to in the EU or U.S. who typically announce all activities transparently compiled on a central level and in different languages. Yet, this should not lead to the conclusion that China lacks sufficient supportive measures. EHang's latest announcements showed that it is receiving a massive push from these regional actors, including building necessary infrastructure like vertiports or placing first sales orders and intentions for much larger future orders. Most notably are activities in Guangdong, where EHang is headquartered in Guangzhou and where the city pledged to keep close connections and provide necessary assistance to the company, including building multiple vertiports.

Just at the end of May, EHang announced a memorandum of understanding with Taiyuan Xishan Ecological Tourism Investment Construction including the purchase of 50 EH 216-S and a conditional purchase plan for a further 450 units over the next two years. Earlier this year, EHang also announced that by 2025, the Bao'an district plans to build over 100 vertiports and launch more than 50 UAV routes, and the Hefei government agreed to provide financing of $100 million including facilitating purchase orders and financing support. As more regional bodies have pledged to incentivize the eVTOL industry, I am confident, that these announcements only represent a fraction of the activities that are actually going on, aimed at the industry in general and EHang in particular.

Q1 2024 Earnings

In the latest earnings announcement, the company reported the delivery of 26 units compared to 23 units in the previous quarter. This growth rate is below the figures in previous periods, but it shows that the increased sales level is sustainable and the guidance for Q2 already suggests a return to > 50% QoQ revenue growth rate (804% YoY). EHang's CEO used the earnings call to stress the importance and future perspectives of government support as well:

The Chinese government has continued rolling out supportive policies on the low-altitude economy, and the domestic market is now poised for an unprecedented boom. In March this year, an Implementation Plan for Innovative Applications of General Aviation Equipment 2024 to 2030 was jointly issued by the four Ministries in China, [...]. The plan outlines our development roadmap focused on unmanned, electric and intelligent aerial vehicles, and sets the goals to realize the air commercial operations in urban areas for passenger transportation, logistics and emergency rescue, with a target market size of trillions of RMB for the low-altitude economy in China by 2030. This fully reflects the Chinese government's great attention on the low-altitude economy as a strategic emerging industry and injects a strong momentum into its sustainable development. In response to the central government initiative, nearly 30 provincial and municipal governments have rolled out their own low-altitude economy development plans in China, accelerating the industry's growth. These plans cover multiple dimensions, including urban planning, infrastructure development, supply chain, production, procurement, application scenarios and commercial operations to empower the innovative companies in the low-altitude economy industry like EHang. (Huazhi Hu, CEO)

I believe this imminent demand boost could lead EHang to run into production limitations in the near future - even though the production capacity in its current plant is still increasing, according to the COO. To enable further growth beyond the current limits, EHang's CEO stressed the partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd., announced in February, and announced to expand the facilities at the current production site in Yunfu. Additionally, the company is planning to build a new headquarter in Guangzhou to expand office spaces as well as research and software programming facilities.

Total CapEx for these activities are expected to be around $10 million in 2024, which is easily manageable with the current cash position of about $45 million at the end of the first quarter. EHang also received more than $55 million of gross proceeds through an at-the-market equity offering until May 20th (parts of this might not be included in the above number for the cash position) and has further unused credit facilities.

Additionally, the development team intensified internal flight testing for the VT-30 to prepare this model for certification as well. With this long-range aircraft, EHang aims to engage the likes of Archer (ACHR), Joby (JOBY), or Lilium (LILM), which intend to provide longer-distance flights between cities for around 5-7 passengers. This is however further down the road and EHang would probably only compete at the lower end of the price and luxury spectrum (still, the situation in the Chinese market could be very different).

Risks

EHang has a decent cash position which the company expects to suffice to reach break-even. However, it is possible that required investments grow to be larger than anticipated, necessitating additional dilution after all. This could particularly be the case once other eVTOL providers enter the market and start exerting competitive pressure. For now, EHang is in a good position with regards to its competitive position, yet some competitors have taken much heavier investments and this could backfire if they enter the market providing higher quality or additional features.

Aside from China, there is still certification risk in other markets that EHang plans to enter. While, according to statements made by EHang's management in past earnings calls, a lot of regulatory agency's tend to lean on the CAAC's judgment as well as the results and documentation that led to certification in China, other agencies might not follow this approach.

The most critical risk to me is possible accidents occurring, particularly if passengers are harmed. While the probability of this risk materializing is rather low with redundant and certified systems, and as the company has undertaken a high number of trial flights in the past (the figures here differ from publication to publication, but are usually in the high single digit or low double digit thousands) without any incidents, its conceivable impact is however very high.

Lastly, there is risk from being a Chinese company. The Communist Party could at any point intervene in markets like it did before in other sectors. I believe this risk to be lower in the eVTOL market since this is an attractive export market and less relevant to consumer welfare as for instance fintech or education. Still, this and lower transparency in China in general often cause capital markets to discount respective stocks.

Valuation

On the other hand, one could also argue that EHang deserves a valuation premium due to its leading market position. With more than 300 companies currently working on eVTOLs worldwide (not all of them are comparable to EHang), EHang is the only one to have achieved certification. Its most prominent competitor in short-distance operations, German Volocopter, just recently had to raise additional capital to extend its runway until its postponed EU-certification schedule at the end of 2024 (I went into a little more detail regarding the competitive situation in my previous article).

EHang is currently growing its sales rapidly and expects to reach breakeven at 200-250 units per year (CFO on the earnings call), which is not far ahead with a yearly run rate of 160 units already in Q2. In this turbulent phase, it is still difficult to assign earnings estimates to EHang that allows for a robust DCF. Therefore, I updated and extended my comparative valuation below, which shows, compared to December, that EHang's value relative to its competitors has slightly increased while its sales are growing hundreds of percent on a YoY basis. This is however only due to the fact that EHang's market cap is mostly unchanged while its competitors lost more meaningfully.

Company Archer EHang Joby Lilium Volocopter Type long-distance air taxi long-distance long-distance air taxi Market Value 0.99 0.96 3.54 0.43 conditions not public P/S (TTM) - 39.2 3,100 - - Click to enlarge

As EHang is ramping sales, I extended the table for a comparison of P/S (which however does not give a lot of insight at this point, except for the fact that EHang is the only one with noteworthy sales). Joby has minimal revenues due to a contract with the U.S. army. Archer and Lilium exhibit no noteworthy sales yet. Since EHang is strongly growing sales, this figure will moreover quickly decrease in the coming quarters.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

EHang is the first eVTOL company in the world already having initiated commercial operations. It is about to experience strong tailwinds in its home market as the Chinese government aims to push the industry strongly, new models are being developed, its international footprint is strong as well, and the company is working towards overseas type certificate validation - All of this while revenues grow in the triple digits, the financial situation is solid, and breakeven is not too far away.

The company's share price development presents itself in stark contrast to the visible operating progress it achieved in the past months. Observing how the stock is often entirely unresponsive to even substantial news leads me to think that there is little knowledge about the company, few really involved shareholders, and/or a lot of uncertainty. Anyway, these low share price levels make the stock even more attractive to buy now. I reiterate my STRONG BUY rating.