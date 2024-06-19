Stadtratte

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP) has a great pitch: it seeks to serve an underserved market. The benefits could not be more obvious: market capture, and enormous profits. However, this has not happened. Since 2022, revenues and profit growth have been tepid. The company’s capital efficiency remains poor, even though it is improving. Its returns on capital are not attractive. These factors explain why the company’s share price has slid from its IPO heights, but the company remains overvalued. Investors should expect further downgrading on the stock market.

Business Model

NewLake is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) formed in April 2019, and which had its initial public offering (IPO) in August 2021. The company serves state-licensed cannabis operators, providing them with real estate capital through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases, and funding for build-to-suit projects.

The firm’s properties, based in California and around the country, are leased to individual operators on a long-term, triple-net basis, under which the tenants have to assume the ongoing expenses of the property, on top of paying their rental obligations.

The firm believes that, in serving cannabis operators, who cultivate, produce and/or dispense cannabis, they are serving an underserved market, a situation driven by a lack of alignment between federal and state regulations. In addition, the banking sector’s reservations about serving the industry has exacerbated the situation. This is the opportunity that NewLake seeks to exploit.

The company has a portfolio of 31 properties across 12 states, with 13 tenants operating 17 dispensaries and 14 cultivation facilities.

Revenue comes from three streams: rental income, which, in Q1 2024, made up 96% of revenues, interest income from loans, and fees and reimbursables.

Source: 1Q 2024 Quarterly Report

Given the company’s business model, which requires heavy investments in real estate, its biggest expense is depreciation and amortization, followed by compensation expense for its workers.

Source: 1Q 2024 Quarterly Report

A History of Weak, but Profitable Growth

Since 2021, NewLake’s revenue has compounded by 14.52% a year, while its net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) has compounded by 22.99% a year. I calculated its NOPAT by stripping away the impact of non-recurring, non-operating items, such as its interest expense, and the implied interest on its operating lease obligations, in order to get a better sense of the true economics of the business.

Source: Company filings and Author Calculations

In that period, NewLake’s NOPAT margin has risen from 40.77% in 2021 to 54.26% in the trailing twelve months (TTM). This is proof that the company does have real competitive advantages and is able to extract more money out of its business. Two facts are clearly obvious: much of the company’s growth in revenue stems from the 2021-2022 period, and its NOPAT growth has been fairly tepid since 2022.

It will not surprise the reader to learn that the combination of its retail portfolio and stable profitability has been to generate just $19.51 million in free cash flow (FCF) from 2022 to the TTM period. That is equivalent to 4.76% of its market capitalisation. NewLake’s $29.54 million in FCF in the TTM equates to an FCF yield of 7.51%.

Poor Capital Efficiency

NewLake’s capital efficiency has improved over the years, with invested capital turns rising from 0.1 in 2021 to 0.14 in the TTM. The combination of rising NOPAT margins and invested capital turns has led its returns on invested capital (ROIC) to grow from 3.9% in 2021 to 7.52% in the TTM. While this is positive, its ROIC is still poor, with at least a 10% ROIC being what I consider attractive. It will take some time for NewLake to reach that level.

Source: Company filings and Author Calculations

This strongly seems to suggest that NewLake’s investments have not been as profitable as management would wish. The issue is clearly not that the company cannot extract profits from the business, but that the profits to be extracted are not that large.

NewLake Remains Overvalued

NewLake’s stock price has taken a beating since the company’s IPO, and my analysis will show that the company still has a while to go before it is trading at anything like a reasonable measure. In order to determine its intrinsic value, I calculated its economic book value (EBV), or what is sometimes known as the “pre-strategy” value. This is the measure of the firm’s business based on current cash flows, before management can intervene with strategy to improve those cash flows. In other words, this is the value of the business if management did nothing to add value to the business in the future.

The table below shows my calculation of NewLake’s EBV, and as you can see, the company’s share price, at $19.98 the time of writing, is 39.8% greater than its EBV per share. With a PEBV of 1.4, the company is trading outside of what I consider an attractive valuation, which is anything below 1.2.

Economic Category (Value in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 2023 TTM NOPAT $11.50 $22.64 $25.41 $26.31 Discount rate 5.60% 7.70% 8.70% 9.30% Excess Cash $126.53 $45.19 $25.84 $21.55 Net Assets from Discontinued Operations $ - $ - $ - $ - Net Deferred Tax Liability $ - $ - $ - $ - Net Deferred Compensation Assets $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair Value of Unconsolidated Subsidiary Assets (non-op) $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair Value of Total Debt $3.76 $3.24 $2.19 $4.17 Fair Value of Preferred Capital $0.21 $ - $ - $ - Fair Value of Minority Interests $11.78 $7.39 $7.37 $7.35 Value of Outstanding ESO After-Tax $ - $ - $ - $ - Pensions Net Funded Status $ - $ - $ - $ - Economic Book Value (EBV) $316.06 $328.59 $308.35 $292.98 Split Adjusted Shares Outstanding (thousands) 21,235.91 21,235.91 21,408.19 20,503.52 EBV per Share $14.88 $15.47 $14.40 $14.29 Stock Price (closing) $23.06 $14.01 $15.67 $19.98 Price to Economic Book Value per Share (PEBV) 1.55 0.91 1.09 1.40 Click to enlarge

Source: Company filings and Author Calculations

Conclusion

NewLake’s pitch makes sense: serve an underserved market, and extract enormous profits from that business. The actual doing of it is another thing. While the company has grown both revenue and NOPAT, this has been at a very tepid rate from 2022. For a company that was founded just in 2019, it is growing like a legacy company. It's poor, but improving capital efficiency and rising NOPAT margins combined to drive rising ROIC, but this too comes with a “but”: ROIC remains unimpressive. Nevertheless, the company remains overvalued. Investors should expect the market to downgrade the company further while it searches for a more profitable way of operating.

