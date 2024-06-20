Inflation Is Rotting The Dollar, 4 Solutions

ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly

In my high school physics class, I learned the concepts of distance, speed, and acceleration. These are fundamental concepts of motion, and they interact closely with each other. Speed refers to the rate at which an object is covering distance, whereas acceleration is the rate of change in that speed. For example, if a car is accelerating, it may increase its speed from 60 to 65 miles per hour. The rate at which the speed changes from 60 to 65 is your rate of acceleration. Similarly, deceleration refers to reducing speed by tapping the brakes to decrease velocity quickly.

Some of you may be wondering why we're having a brief physics lesson here on Seeking Alpha. People are so focused on inflation numbers that they forget to understand completely that inflation is the rate of devaluation of your dollar. The concept of distance is similar to the value of your dollar, and inflation is the rate of covering the distance (or the rate at which the dollar is losing value). Acceleration is the rate of change of inflation.

When you hit the brakes, you still cover some distance, just slowly. Similarly, when inflation slows, the dollar doesn't gain value. Rather, it loses value a bit slower. To see the dollar gain value again in the long run, you would need to achieve deflation or go in reverse, which isn't happening in the current economy. While we actively work on trying to reduce the inflation rate to 2-3%, the damage done previously by high levels of inflation is still present in the economy. The dollar has already traveled a lot of distance towards value loss.

Taking In The Big Inflation Picture

First, let's look at just the general U.S. inflation rate:

Data by YCharts

This looks very promising. We can see that inflation spiked up over 8% for a short period of time, but now seems to be steadily coming back down. This chart only contains data from the beginning of 2014. So we can have a contained set of data. Looking at this, you would feel that inflation is getting back under control. But you may wonder why, when you go to the grocery store, things still seem so darn expensive. I often hear people complaining that they wish the price of vegetables and meat would get back to what it was before the global pandemic, and don't understand the irreversible effects of inflation. This next chart is going to help us visualize this a little bit better (Source):

Inflationtool Website

When we consider the cumulative impact of inflation over the last ten years, we see that the value of one dollar has rapidly declined. $1 in 2014 is now worth $1.33 today. The majority of the loss of value occurred after 2020. This is due to the very accommodating stance that much of the world took in trying to revitalize their economies after the pandemic.

When we stop focusing on acceleration alone, we can see the actual damage that inflation has done over time. It only took thirty years, from 1994 until 2024, for inflation to cause the dollar to lose over 50% of its value. Inflation is a constant force that erodes the value of your holdings, whether they are in a savings account or you have them invested elsewhere. This is also why home values continue to rise over time.

For the average person walking into the grocery store, the value of the dollars that they're trying to buy groceries with has rapidly diminished in the last four years, which is causing a massive impact on the average individual's wallet.

Income That Benefits From This Reality

Inflation is essentially a reality in any flat currency system because the government is going to continue to create new money to fund its operations and provide liquidity to the economy. Accepting that the value of the dollar is going to erode over time is something we must deal with. However, recent years have seen rapid inflation and the rapid devaluation of currencies all around the globe, not just the U.S. Dollar. This has led many to realize that their portfolio needs to be designed to be able to handle this burden effectively. This is one reason why I like to use commodity-oriented CEFs (Closed-End Funds) in my portfolio that are able to benefit from this change. I also use MLPs (Master Limited Partnerships) that focus on moving commodities from point A to point B. Even though these shouldn't trade based on commodity values, they overwhelmingly do. It's not worthwhile fighting against the reality of the situation when you can still collect outstanding income from them year after year. Some great examples of different opportunities that currently exist in the market that can benefit from this type of activity are as follows:

1. BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) – Yield 7%

BCX is a CEF with its portfolio allocated into three main sectors: mining, energy, and agriculture. Over the past year, the CEF's allocation to mining and energy has been heavier due to hot inflation being the talking point in the post-pandemic economy.

At a ~13% discount to NAV, BCX presents a bargain for locking big distributions from diversified exposure into miners and producers of essential commodities.

2. BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust ( BGR ) – Yield 6.3%

BGR is a CEF focused on the oil majors, with over 96% of its portfolio invested in companies with a market capitalization in excess of $10 billion. BGR provides investors with immediate exposure to big oil, which is a good place to be with oil prices in the $70s and higher.

The CEF trades at a ~12% discount to NAV while significantly out-earning its distributions and rapidly growing NAV since the pandemic. We see prospects for a distribution increase in the near term and consider BGR a solid fit to provide defense against long-term inflation.

3. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ) – Yield 7.3%

EPD is the largest American midstream company, with 25 consecutive years of distribution growth and $53.2 billion returned to unitholders via distributions and unit buybacks since 1998. High-quality midstream companies are in a rare self-funding mode in the post-pandemic world.

Note: EPD issues a Schedule K-1

EPD maintains an A3-rated balance sheet with a 3x leverage ratio, one of the lowest in the midstream business. The firm continues expanding its asset base through free cash flows after distributions while reducing debt and buying back units while maintaining focus on tuck-in acquisitions.

4. Western Midstream Partners ( WES ) – Yield 9.2%

WES is a smaller midstream company with a very close operating relationship with Buffett-backed Occidental Petroleum (OXY). The midstream operator has largely fee-based earnings, insulating its business from the whims of the commodity market.

Note: WES issues a Schedule K-1

WES is generating massive FCF and recently increased its distributions by 52%. For FY 2024, the company is projecting healthy FCF after distributions and reduced leverage levels. We consider WES the cheapest investment-grade midstream company with a +9% yield, and these bargain valuations will not last.

With holdings such as these, you can benefit from the cumulative impact that inflation has in changing the value of a dollar. This is largely because commodities see price increases as inflation continues to pile up year over year. A commodity is a set value, and when a dollar loses its value, it takes more of it to buy the same amount of that same commodity. Therefore, companies that are focused on commodities benefit from the compounding impact of inflation. Many investors have left the "commodity trade" to be able to look for other trending opportunities like AI, creating an opportunity for high yields and continued returns from commodity-oriented investments.

In retirement, you need income to meet your expenses, and it should keep up or beat inflation over time. Unfortunately, in the last four years, our expenses have significantly increased, but very few people are seeing a real cash flow increase from their portfolio or even from their workplace. We follow the Rule of 25, which emphasizes a reinvestment of at least 25% of the cash generated by the portfolio to ensure organic growth over time. By being buyers of undervalued and cash-flow-rich sectors, and through natural dividend increases from several of our holdings, we are well-positioned to tackle inflationary effects in retirement. Take time today to make a plan on how you can keep your income growing for the coming decades, then take action. That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.