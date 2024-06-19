HJBC

Following our last publication, Unlock The Future, Buy Rating Confirmed, the European election results penalized AXA SA's stock price (OTCQX:AXAHY, OTCQX:AXAHF). Before going into the details, the French company is one of the world's largest insurers. AXA operates primarily in the life and health (L&H), property and casualty (P&C), and asset management business. After a brief comment on the Q1 results (we cover the EU insurance sector with regular updates on Zurich and Allianz and regional insurer players such as Aegon), we notice we have been missing a follow-up note on our favorite French insurance provider. That said, from a valuation perspective, AXA is now a bargain.

Mare Ev. Lab AXA Rating Update

Why are we supportive?

The European elections in France have had a disruptive effect. The excellent result achieved by the Rassemblement National, the party of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, which doubled the government coalition regarding votes, led President Macron to call early elections. Aside from the political earthquake, Macron's decision destabilized the French market, which lost almost 10% compared to other European markets. This was due to a credit spread that returned to 2017 levels, reflecting fears over the French presidential elections. In addition, the yield differential between the German and French ten-year bonds increased by almost 50%, from 50 to 75 basis points. That said, AXA has a diversified investment portfolio related to gross written premium, the French market represents 26% of the total company's sales. AXA France accounts for a relevant part of the group earnings; however, the company has diversified operations in Europe, Asia, and internationally (including the LATAM, Middle East, and Africa). Looking at the Q1 results, we report three key takeaways, all of which were positive. Firstly, 1) AXA's top-line sales growth in the non-life division was above the target run rate set out in the company's CMD in February 2022. In number, the personal line target was at a plus +4% compared to results of +6%. At the same time, in the commercial lines, AXA Q1 2024 growth was 7% versus a +5% CMD figure. Secondly, still related to the non-life segment, AXA achieved high-quality growth primarily through pricing improvements. Here at the Lab, we anticipate this strong pricing power shows that non-life margins will likely continue to improve and will back AXA's target of a two basis point improvement in the combined ratio. The company is focused on the margin over volume. Lastly, Solvency II was supported by operating cash flow and increased by seven basis points. Therefore, in case of geopolitical uncertainty or national election in France, AXA is more protected in navigating challenges. We calculate that AXA is just under the 30% target on the organic capital generation, which is the top-range end. At the divisional level, we see support from higher Asset Management profits. AXA AuM increased in Q1, and together with more robust net flows, our team has decided to raise our earnings estimates by 2.5%; Even if this is not a key upside, we positively view the AXA Germany back-book transaction terminated. There will be no financial impact, given that there will no longer be a share repurchase to offset the €40 million lower earnings. This removes disinvestment risks and additional buybacks to artificially increase AXA EPS.

AXA Gross Premium GEO diversification

Source: AXA 2023 Activity Report

AXA Q1 results

Source: AXA Q1 press release

Earnings Changes and Valuation

Here at the Lab, we are not materially changing our 2024 forecasts after the Q1 results. Overall, there were minor beats to AXA revenue with favorable margin suggestions in the life division. However, we slightly raised our forecasts in the Asset Management division due to higher-than-anticipated AuM flows. In addition, we forecast a lower share repurchase of €200 million from a previous forecast of €400 million. There was no change in AXA guidance. AXA's total gross written premiums were already above the "Unlock the Future" plan. The company has delivered a solid fundamental improvement considering the troubled XL exposure. That said, compared to our previous analysis, we believe AXA will benefit from a higher Solvency Ratio. Going to the numbers, with no change in the L&H and P&C segments, our positive Asset Management division results in a higher earnings projection. Rolling forward our 2024-2025, we slightly increase by 2% AXA EPS projection to €3.85. Therefore, we are updating our target price to €38.5 per share. Currently, AXA trades on 8.95x 2025 Wall Street consensus P/E, above its 8.74x five-year average but well below its EU peers such as Allianz 10.1X P/E and Zurich >12x P/E.

SA Valuation Data

Risks

Investors in the French insurance player are exposed to a wide variety of risks, including tax and regulatory changes. AXA is exposed to equity market volatility on the investment side, given its investment mix and asset management division. Lower investment returns and debtor default risk might impact the company's P&L. Accounting changes and value disruptions could be negative for shareholders.

Conclusion

AXA offers solid top-line growth, an attractive capital return, and a strong balance sheet (demonstrated by its risk profile improvements). Considering the French equity market volatility, we reiterate our overweight rating on the company.

