Eli Lilly: The Party Is Probably Nearing The End

ALLKA Research profile picture
ALLKA Research
612 Followers

Summary

  • In recent months, Eli Lilly has continued to delight investors with growth in its share price.
  • Strong sales of the company's diabetes franchise, coupled with progress in the development of tirzepatide, have helped its market capitalization double over the past year.
  • However, many of its competitors are developing more effective drugs to combat obesity and type 2 diabetes.
  • Furthermore, I believe Wall Street is overestimating the commercial prospects of donanemab in treating Alzheimer's disease.
  • Consequently, I'm initiating coverage of Eli Lilly with a "hold" rating.

Brain puzzle missing a piece

PM Images

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies globally, with leading positions in the global obesity and type 2 diabetes treatment markets.

Thesis

Eli Lilly's share price has nearly doubled over the past 12

This article was written by

ALLKA Research profile picture
ALLKA Research
612 Followers
With over two decades of dedicated experience in investment, Allka Research has been a guiding force for individuals seeking lucrative opportunities. Its conservative approach sets it apart, consistently unearthing undervalued assets within the realms of ETFs, commodities, technology, and pharmaceutical companies.Allka Research's journey in the investment landscape is marked by a commitment to delivering substantial returns and strategic insights to its clients. In a world filled with complexities, Allka Research thrives on simplifying investment strategies, ensuring accessibility for both seasoned investors and those just starting.Driven by an unwavering passion for empowering others financially, Allka Research seeks to share its wealth of knowledge through Seeking Alpha. Its mission is to contribute thought-provoking analyses and informed perspectives to the Seeking Alpha community. With a desire to demystify the intricacies of investing, Allka Research aims to inspire confidence in its readers, fostering a community of informed investors who can navigate the markets with intelligence and understanding. Join Allka Research on this exciting journey of discovery and wealth creation as it continues to unravel the secrets of the financial world on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LLY
--
LLY:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News