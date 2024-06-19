Italy Pushes Car Fleet Renewal Yet Still Lags Behind EU Average In EVs

Jun. 19, 2024 12:45 PM ETBYDDF, BYDDY, STLA, DRIV, KARS, BATT, IDRV, LIT, CARZ, FDRV, ARKQ
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.83K Followers

Summary

  • Italy’s car renewal scheme should boost the adoption of low-emission cars such as hybrids and electric vehicles, and lead to double-digit growth in 2024.
  • Italy will still lag the EU average and the net economic impact is limited.
  • Charging infrastructure is a key requirement for progress, while EVs in the small segment could eventually help.

Italy

KeithBinns

By Paolo Pizzoli & Rico Luman

Italy introduces long-awaited subsidy programme for greener car sales

While various other countries have been scaling back subsidies, Europe’s fourth-largest car market and one of the most densely populated car countries – Italy – has introduced a

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.83K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BYDDF--
BYD Company Limited
BYDDY--
BYD Company Limited
STLA--
Stellantis N.V.
DRIV--
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF
KARS--
KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News