It has been a long time since I reviewed the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL). The last time I looked at the NOBL ETF, I concluded it was a solid, low-cost fund investing in high-quality companies with a long history of increasing dividend payments.

However, the past year has not been kind to the dividend growth investing style encapsulated by the NOBL ETF, as equity market performance has been dominated by mega-cap technology companies and the allure of artificial intelligence ("AI"). Since my article, the NOBL ETF has only returned 9%, while the S&P 500 Index has soared higher by over 30% (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - NOBL has underperformed markets (Seeking Alpha)

But with equity markets now seemingly driven by only the "Magnificent 1" company, Nvidia (NVDA), should investors sell their holdings in the NOBL ETF and pile it all into AI-related stocks?

I believe investors should do the opposite. I believe investors should gradually reduce their exposure to the 'growth' funds that have become a one-way bet on NVDA, and redeploy into other sectors and funds like the NOBL ETF that are comprised of solid, high-quality companies. I rate the NOBL a relative buy.

Brief Fund Overview

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF tracks the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, an index created to measure the performance of companies that have consistently paid and grown dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. The NOBL ETF currently has $12 billion in AUM and charges a 0.35% expense ratio (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - NOBL overview (proshares.com)

The NOBL ETF is populated with large-cap, high-quality companies like Walmart (WMT), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and Procter & Gamble (PG) (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - NOBL top 20 holdings (proshares.com)

Overall, the NOBL ETF's sector allocations tend to be skewed towards Consumer Staples (23.9%), Industrials (22.9%), and Materials (12.4%) (Figure 4). Technology, which is predominantly younger companies in growth mode, only has a 3.0% weight in the NOBL ETF.

Figure 4 - NOBL sector exposures (proshares.com)

Dividend Growth Outperforms Over The Long-Run

Historically, the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index has outperformed equity markets over the long run, as its component companies generally exhibit stable earnings, strong balance sheets, durable business models, and long-term competitive advantages (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed in the long-run (proshares.com)

However, as with any investment strategy, relative performance can wax and wane. This is especially true in the current environment, where the market is seemingly all about one tiny sector, AI. As mentioned at the beginning of this article, the NOBL ETF has been roughly flat in the past 3 years while the S&P 500, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), has broken out to new highs (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - NOBL has relatively underperformed SPY (morningstar.com)

Markets Showing Great Divergence

However, in the last few months, I have become increasingly uneasy about the market's gains, which are led by a smaller and smaller contingent of stocks. For example, the NYSE Advance/Decline Line, a measure of market breadth, historically peaks and troughs in lockstep with the equity markets. However, the NYSE A/D line has been rolling over since May while the S&P makes new highs (Figure ).

Figure 7 - NYSE A/D line has diverged from S&P 500 Index (Author created with stockcharts.com)

Similarly, although the mega-cap heavy Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and SPY ETF are up 19% and 16% respectively YTD, the much broader iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) are only up 1% and 5%, respectively (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Broad markets have not participated in latest rally (Seeking Alpha)

Market Of One

To get a sense of how irrational markets have become, consider this stunning stat: Nvidia, with trailing 12-month revenues of $79.8 billion, is now the largest publicly traded company worth $3.3 trillion, or 41x trailing Price-to-Sales!

Readers are reminded of this famous quote from the former CEO of Sun Microsystems ("SUNW"), one of the darlings of the dot-com bubble:

"…2 years ago we were selling at 10 times revenues when we were at $64. At 10 times revenues, to give you a 10-year payback, I have to pay you 100% of revenues for 10 straight years in dividends. That assumes I can get that by my shareholders. That assumes I have zero cost of goods sold, which is very hard for a computer company. That assumes zero expenses, which is really hard with 39,000 employees. That assumes I pay no taxes, which is very hard. And that assumes you pay no taxes on your dividends, which is kind of illegal. And that assumes with zero R&D for the next 10 years, I can maintain the current revenue run rate. Now, having done that, would any of you like to buy my stock at $64? Do you realize how ridiculous those basic assumptions are? You don't need any transparency. You don't need any footnotes. What were you thinking?"

When Will We See Actual AI Adoption?

However, despite tens to hundreds of billions spent on GPUs and infrastructure buildouts, the actual use cases for generative AI are still in their infancy. While many companies are testing or trialing generative AI products, the major impediment to mass adoption is the tendency for large language models ("LLMs") to hallucinate.

For example, Google's AI chatbot embarrassingly stated that there are no countries in Africa that start with the letter K (forgetting Kenya) and recommended aspiring chefs to use glue in their pizzas. While these examples may provide entertaining copy on a slow news day, it highlights a fundamental issue with generative AI and LLMs. At their core, LLMs are giant statistical models that predict, based on a given input of words, what are the likeliest word outputs. Until the problem of hallucinations is solved, LLMs simply cannot be used for many applications that demand accuracy and precision.

Replay Of Dot-Com Bubble

For now, I am increasingly reminded of the 2000 dot-com bubble, when companies could increase market valuations by simply adding .com to their names. This cycle, we have AI startups with multi-billion dollar valuations with hardly any revenues or cloud infrastructure startups using their GPUs as collateral to raise billions in capital.

While I do not know how large the current bubble can blow, I do know that irrational markets cannot last forever, as trees do not grow to the sky. In preparation for the eventual bursting of the bubble, I have been recommending readers to high-grade their portfolios and seek hedged products like the First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS).

Coming back to the NOBL ETF, I believe its portfolio of high-quality, stable large-cap businesses will relatively outperform if/when the bubble bursts. Historically, the companies within the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index have been resilient during market drawdowns. For example, the index outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 12% in 2022 and has "outperformed the S&P 500 Index during eight of the 10 worst quarterly drawdowns since 2005".

Risks To NOBL

The biggest risk to the NOBL ETF is continued short-term underperformance, as equity markets continue to march higher driven by a select few stocks.

In the longer-run, there is a risk of a significant drawdown if/when the equity bubble eventually bursts. While NOBL's portfolio companies are high-quality, large-cap companies, they will not be immune to market drawdowns, especially as the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index itself has a 23.8 P/E, high compared to the market and history (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index has a 23.8x P/E (proshares.com)

However, I do believe future drawdowns, if any, will be relatively milder than that of the equity markets overall, since large-cap companies like Walmart and Procter & Gamble will eventually find valuation support.

Conclusion

I am increasingly convinced we are in the latter stages of an equity bubble and investors should look to high-grade their portfolios. The NOBL ETF, with its portfolio of high-quality, large-cap companies, appears to be a good place to ride out the coming storm. I rate the NOBL ETF a relative buy.