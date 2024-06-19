PBF Energy: Recent Weakness Appears Overdone

Jun. 19, 2024 9:20 PM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.91K Followers

Summary

  • PBF Energy shares have fallen over 25% from recent highs, underperforming the S&P 500 amid concerns about the refining cycle turning.
  • Q1 earnings beat expectations, as PBF has efficiently managed operations and completed maintenance activity despite a less favorable macro.
  • PBF's strong balance sheet, efficient operations, and potential for significant capital returns make it a compelling value despite recent share price decline.
PBF Energy Refinery Close-up

MichaelRLopez

While shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) are higher than a year ago, they have fallen steadily in recent weeks and are now down over 25% from their recent high. This performance has been particularly disappointing given I rated shares a “strong buy” in

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.91K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News