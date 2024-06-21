IvelinRadkov

Introduction

There are many high-yielding BDCs that are considered attractive investments because of their lower prices, and higher dividend yields in general. But all that glitters isn't gold. We've all heard that phrase right? Throughout my time here on Seeking Alpha, I've preached the Quality Over Quantity theme and it's something I stand by when in search of new investments.

Of course, what I consider to be higher or lower quality may be different to other investors. But hopefully my articles can give you a clear picture when deciding to invest or not. In this article I discuss the company's fundamentals, performance, and why I think Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) remains attractive and a potential long-term investment.

Previous Buy Rating

I last covered Barings BDC in an article back in March titled: This 11.4% Yielding BDC Looks Like A Future Superstar. I discussed the company's performance during the current macro environment, which impressed me despite their smaller size. Additionally, I touched on their financials that showed some solid growth over 4 quarters. Since then, the BDC's share price has remained relatively flat. However, they have continued to perform well; I'll touch more on later in this article.

Positive Performance

BBDC reported their Q1 earnings last month, getting off to a solid start for the year. Net investment income, despite declining from the prior quarter, came in above their dividend of $0.26, which is positive to see as many BDC borrowers have felt the impact from higher for longer interest rates.

NII came in at $0.28, out-earning the dividend by roughly 7.7%. And while this declined from $0.31 in Q4 due to lower dividends from JV investments, this grew year-over-year by 12%. Total investment income also grew on an annualized basis by nearly 4% from $67.20 million to $69.81 million.

Their total portfolio value also increased by $23 million from the prior quarter as a result of new investments. Gross fundings were $142 million, partially offset by $119 million in loan repayments. Solid considering the challenging economic backdrop which has seen slower M&A activity due to higher interest rates.

Additionally, BBDC already has $11 million in new commitments for the upcoming quarter with $9 million of these currently funded. So, Barings BDC has been impressively growing its portfolio, despite challenges within the sector and economy.

Strong Credit Quality

Despite lending to companies with smaller EBITDAs in the range of $10 - $75 million, their strong performance signifies the quality of their borrowers. For context, peer Blackstone Secured Lending's (BXSL) weighted-average EBITDA for their portfolio companies during their latest quarter was $193 million. And while some BDCs prefer to lend to larger companies as a result of lower defaults and stronger growth, this is not always the case. And this is evidenced by BBDC's performance.

During Q1, Barings BDC impressively managed to lower non-accruals. These stood at less than 1% on a fair value basis and just 1.5% on a cost-basis. This declined from 1.5% fair value and 2.5% at cost respectively from the prior quarter.

BBDC investor presentation

Additionally, companies that had risk ratings of 4 & 5 only accounted for $8 million at fair market value. This is a testament to their overall credit quality and performance during trying times. For comparison purposes, Pennant Park Investment (PNNT) added two new companies to non-accrual status during their latest quarter. This brought their total to 3% at fair value and 3.7% at cost.

BBDC PNNT 0.3% at cost/1.5% FV 3% at cost/3.7% FV Click to enlarge

Peer Monroe Capital (MRCC) also saw their non-accruals tick up quarter-over-quarter. Both MRCC and BBDC's first-lien exposure was similar at 82% while PNNT's was significantly lower at just 58%. However, over the past two years PNNT has been taking a more defensive posture with increased exposure to first-lien loans.

NAV Growth & Buybacks

Aside from lower non-accruals and solid growth in their financials, Barings BDC also managed to grow their NAV during the quarter. This grew from $11.28 in the prior quarter to $11.44. They also grew this year-over-year as well from $11.17 in Q1'23. This also grew slightly from $11.36 at the end of 2022.

Their balance sheet also puts the BDC in a strong position to not only capitalize on future investments, but gives them financial flexibility to repurchase shares. This is a smart move on management's part as shares trade at a decent level below their NAV price.

With no debt maturing until the second half of 2025 and them issuing $300 million of unsecured notes, this gives management flexibility in the capital structure. Their debt had weighted-average interest rates of 4.66% & 4.25%, respectively, with most of it being unsecured at 70%. Their leverage level, although it ticked up mostly from the prior quarter's 1.15x, was also healthy at 1.17x. This is also within management's target range of 0.9x - 1.25x.

BBDC investor presentation

During the quarter they repurchased 115,000 worth of shares and plan to buyback $30 million worth this year. This momentum has carried over from last year when they repurchased 1.8 million shares. This gives them increased liquidity to continue growth organically as less shares are required to pay dividends.

Still A Buy

Although their share price has dropped slightly since the start of rate hikes, in my opinion this has nothing to do with the overall quality and everything to do with their externally-managed structure.

Like Ares Capital (ARCC) who has lagged peers like Blackstone Secured Lending and Capital Southwest (CSWC) in terms of share price, BBDC has not paid any specials or supplementals. And although they've raised the dividend since then, this has only increased modestly.

Which in my opinion is a good thing as the BDC seems focused on growth & overall quality. This makes for a great and attractive long-term investment for the foreseeable future. At roughly a 20% discount to NAV at the time of writing, BBDC is one of the few, quality BDCs that remains attractive in my opinion.

Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, their share price also gives them a higher discount that their 3-year average of nearly 17%. But with their strong portfolio quality and desire for growth, I suspect the gap will close in the coming years.

Risks To Thesis

With interest rates likely to decline in the not-too-distant future, Barings BDC could see their financials impacted as a good chunk of their debt investments are floating rate at 87%. In addition to higher for longer interest rates, some are also saying the economy may see a hard landing with an increased likelihood of us falling into a recession.

BBDC focuses on smaller companies and if the economy does fall into a recession, this would put further stress on their borrowers, increasing the likelihood of increased non-accruals. Depending on the severity, this could lead to some portfolio companies having to file for bankruptcy.

Bottom Line

Barings BDC is one of the few BDCs that still trades at an attractive discount, with a 20% discount at the time of writing. Although smaller, BBDC has shown its overall quality with decreased non-accruals during challenging times. In which some of its peers have seen their non-accruals tick up modestly in the past couple of quarters.

Aside from a solid performance during their latest quarter, they also showed strong financial flexibility repurchasing shares while they trade at a discount. And although they still face some risks as a result of their smaller size and higher for longer interest rates, Barings BDC continues to perform like a superstar in the making. As a result, I continue to rate them a buy.