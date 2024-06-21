Barings BDC: An 11% Yield That Has The Makings Of A Great Long-Term Investment

Jun. 21, 2024 8:00 AM ETBarings BDC Inc (BBDC)BXSL, PNNT, MRCC, ARCC, CSWC
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.48K Followers

Summary

  • Barings BDC remains an attractive investment with strong fundamentals and performance.
  • They are one of the few high-quality BDCs trading below their NAV with a 20% discount currently.
  • Strong credit quality, NAV growth, and share buybacks make Barings BDC a buy despite risks investing in smaller companies.
  • As a result, BBDC could see non-accruals tick up if the economy avoids a soft landing and falls into a recession as their smaller borrowers could face bankruptcy challenges.

Diagram Concept About Trust In Business

IvelinRadkov

Introduction

There are many high-yielding BDCs that are considered attractive investments because of their lower prices, and higher dividend yields in general. But all that glitters isn't gold. We've all heard that phrase right? Throughout my time here on Seeking Alpha, I've preached

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.48K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BBDC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBDC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBDC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News