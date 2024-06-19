Rocket Lab: Ticket To Ride The Space Economy Boom

Jun. 19, 2024 11:05 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Stock1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Aerospace & defense industry offers long-term gains with anti-cyclical demand, defense innovation, and commercial aerospace tailwinds.
  • The space technology market expected to double by 2033, with Rocket Lab positioned as a key player in the emerging industry.
  • Rocket Lab reported record revenues, successful missions, backlog, and profitability improvements in Q1 2024 earnings. It is also in a great spot to maintain elevated growth in the years ahead.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Flying over USA at night with city light illumination. View from space. 3D render

da-kuk

Introduction

If there's one industry we discuss a lot, it's aerospace & defense, which has a weighting of slightly more than 20% in my dividend growth portfolio.

Since the pandemic, I have accumulated shares in four major defense contractors, as

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
32.57K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT, NOC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RKLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RKLB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RKLB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News