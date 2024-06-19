Reinhard Krull/iStock via Getty Images

European stock markets have performed well in recent years despite the EU economy fluctuating around zero growth. In fact, one of the best performing indices was the German DAX which gained 20.3% in 2023 despite a recession. YTD DAX has returned 10.4%.

That said, most US investors will not invest directly in the DAX and use dollar denominated ETFs instead. This is leading to significant underperformance and the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) has returned only 4.6% this year. The currency effect and other headwinds makes EWG a fund to avoid.

Introducing EWG

EWG was launched by Blackrock in 1996 and has nearly AUM of $936M. It is a passively managed fund which seeks to track the MSCI Germany Index. This is a slightly larger Index than the DAX and is made up of 56 stocks compared to the DAX's 40 (which has increased from 30 in recent years). As the factsheet states, the Index is "designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the German market. With 56 constituents, the index covers about 85% of the equity universe in Germany."

The holdings and weightings are very similar to DAX, with the main difference being the inclusion of DHL which replaces Airbus.

EWG v DAX (Seeking Alpha)

The exclusion of Airbus means EWG's main sector is financials instead of industrials.

EWG Sector Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

The slight differences in portfolios gives DAX a slight edge over the last year.

Data by YCharts

DAX also outperforms over 3 year and 5 year timeframes. This suggests the additional stocks in EWG are a drag on performance. The exclusion of Airbus is also a potential negative and I assume this relates to it not meeting the Germany MSCI Index requirements. Airbus actually trades on the Paris stock exchange.

Compared to its peers, EWG performs reasonably well.

EWG vs Peers (Seeking Alpha)

The main takeaway from the above chart, however, is how well HEWG performs. This is the hedged version of EWG and holds only EWG and currency hedges. Over 3 years the outperformance is much more striking.

EWG vs Peers 3yr (Seeking Alpha)

The difference between EWG and HEWG is over 17%. Obviously there may be time when this currency hedge works against HEWG but this is something that depends on the US dollar and the euro and another level of complexity. If you have a strong view that German stocks will perform well and the EURUSD exchange rate will increase, then EWG would be the best option. The risk is, you get one side of the equation right but the other wrong, e.g. EURUSD rallies but German stocks go down or vice versa.

EWG does have an attractive valuation with a PE ratio of only 12.73. This gives it plenty room for multiple expansion, although a portfolio of mainly financials and industrial stocks does mean EWG will never be valued like a portfolio of growth or technology stocks.

EWG Characteristics (iShares)

EWG pays a dividend of 2.51% (TTM). Payments are semi-annual and the last pay-out was earlier on 17th June. A rather high expense ratio of 0.5% takes the shine off the dividend.

The Case for Buying German Stocks

Data out of Germany has improved this year and there is evidence its economy has turned a corner. GDP growth in Q1 was 0.2%, up from -0.5% in the previous quarter. Manufacturing in Germany is one of the main driving forces and Manufacturing PMIs are recovering from depressed levels.

Manufacturing PMIs (Trading Economics)

Other economic data is slowly improving, but we should note the economy does not equal the stock market. As already mentioned, DAX (in euros) made a large 20% gain last year with Germany in a technical recession. Improvements in a sluggish economy are therefore not a good enough reason to buy EWG.

Another potential positive comes from the ECB's easing cycle which got underway this month. The market expects further cuts this year, but with inflation still a problem and the economy improving, the Bank may not rush into more cuts over summer. In any case, German stocks have not responded positively to the first cut which took place on the 6th June.

Data by YCharts

The cut was perhaps a "buy the rumour, sell the news" event, and the move had been signalled and fully priced several months beforehand.

Another reason for the large divergence seen above is the EU elections. This shook up EU politics, and while the European People's Party (EPP) held on to power, it was a narrow victory. Support for the Germany's ruling coalition slid, and the Social Democrats recorded their worst result in a national vote in more than a century. The big news, however, came out of France as President Macron gambled on calling a snap election in light of the large gains made by Marine Le Pen. This is weighing on the EU as a whole and won't be resolved until mid-July. Markets hate political uncertainty.

To conclude, the investment case for buying German stocks at this time is not compelling. Political uncertainty and a negative reaction to rate cuts suggest it would be better to wait till after the French election is resolved. Longer-term, the German economy should continue to recover, but it is still sluggish and only growing at 0.2% a quarter. Many metrics are still weak and don't suggest German stocks will outperform the US.

Conclusions

While German stocks have performed well, EWG has underperformed due to currency effects. The hedged version of EWG, HEWG, is more attractive, but the investment case for German stocks at this time is not compelling, mainly due to EU political uncertainty which will continue into at least mid-July.