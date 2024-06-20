3 Premiere Dividend ETFs

baona

When it comes to building wealth through the stock market, it starts with patience to see the process play out, but it also involves having a well-diversified portfolio.

Diversification ensures that your portfolio is well-balanced and by having exposure to various sectors, there is always something to lift your portfolio up. Of course, the easiest way to diversify is through the use of exchange-traded funds, or ETFs.

Today, we are going to discuss 3 well-diversified ETFs that focus on dividend paying stocks. Here are the 3 ETFs we will cover:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (VIG) iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

SCHD is going to be more of a well-balanced ETF, which includes companies that regularly increase their dividend.

VIG is going to be an ETF with the lowest dividend yield of the three, as this ETF has a strategy focusing more on dividend growth than yield.

Lastly, HDV has a strategy of focusing on companies that pay higher dividend yields, which tends to equate to lower dividend growth.

Let’s jump into each of these three ETFs.

ETF #1 - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) for years has been a favorite ETF among the dividend investing community. Not only has the company paid a consistently growing dividend, which we will look at more closely in a second, but let’s first look at performance.

As you can see below, SCHD traded in lockstep or even outpaced the S&P 500 (SPY) for much of the past 10 years. Not until 2023 when the technology craze hit, has SCHD lagged the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

Here is a look at the top 10 positions within the portfolio.

SCHD has a strategy of holding ~100 positions with companies that regularly pay uninterrupted dividends, and the holdings are updated once per year, and rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

Why do investors like SCHD?

First off, the performance has been solid, as we saw above, but secondly is the fact that the ETF blends well with an S&P 500 ETF because the sector crossover is very minimal in terms of exposure. Technology is easily the largest sector within the S&P 500, but it has the 7th largest sector exposure within SCHD, with only 9% exposure.

Here is a look at the sector breakdown:

Lastly, let’s take a look at the dividend.

Right now, you can get a 3.4% dividend yield and a dividend that has been growing for 12 consecutive years. The ETF has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 11.8%.

However, growth rate may slow after the latest changes to the portfolio, where Broadcom (AVGO) and Merck (MRK) were removed as top positions and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was one of the largest additions.

The two companies removed have faster growing dividends, especially Broadcom, whereas BMY has been performing poorly and has very slow dividend growth. I fully expect the dividend growth rate to slow.

Overall, SCHD can help balance out a portfolio, especially one that is heavy towards tech and the S&P 500.

ETF #2 - Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is one of my favorite dividend focused ETFs right now. Although, as you will see shortly, the yield is only a fraction of what SCHD has to offer, but the growth potential is much higher. The companies held within VIG are dividend growth stocks, offering a fair amount of share appreciation potential and dividend growth.

In terms of total return, the S&P 500 has outpaced VIG, but much of that has come in recent years. SPY has gained 236% over the past 10 years, compared to VIG increasing 190%.

YCharts

Here is a look at the top 10 positions for VIG:

In total, VIG has a much larger portfolio with more than 300 total positions and the top 10 accounting for nearly 30%. Looking at those top positions, only Exxon Mobil (XOM) has a dividend yield above 3%, so the focus here is not so much on yield but more focused on growth potential combined with dividend growth.

When looking at the sector breakdown, unlike with SCHD, VIG has the largest exposure to Technology with a 23% weighting. This is then followed by Financials and Health Care, combining for nearly 60% of the entire portfolio.

Here is a look at the sector breakdown:

Lastly, let’s take a look at the dividend.

Again, smaller yield than SCHD at only 1.75%, but when you compare the two dividend growth rates, VIG is increasing its growth over the past three years compared to SCHD slowing, something I expect to continue given the recent changes.

VIG currently has a 5-year DGR of 8.5%, and they have grown their dividend for the past 10 years. However, over the past 3 years the DGR has been 11.4% compared with SCHD at 8.5%.

Overall, VIG is going to give you a good combination of growth potential and dividend growth. It may not be the safety blanket that SCHD is, but if you are looking for those other things, VIG has it.

ETF #3 - iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is going to be another option for dividend seeking investors to consider. Like the other two ETF options we have looked at, HDV also has an entirely different strategy. HDV focuses less on growth or dividend growth, and instead, they focus more on companies that pay consistent dividends and have higher dividend yields.

It should come as no surprise that HDV is not going to be an ETF that will outpace the S&P 500 over a long period of time, but in volatile times and when searching for consistent returns, HDV can be a great option.

Here is a look at HDV compared to the S&P 500 over the past 10 years when it comes to total return:

YCharts

As you can see, the S&P 500 has returned 236% compared to HDV returning 107%, with much of the difference coming in the past few years when the Technology sector exploded.

Here is a look at the top 10 positions for HDV:

In total, HDV has the smallest portfolio in terms of total positions with only 81. As such, this puts even more emphasis on those top positions, which account for more than 50% of the ETF.

When looking at the top 10 positions, nothing strikes you as big time growth, so if you are searching for growth, HDV is not going to be the ETF for you. However, if solid dividend yield and low beta stocks are what you like, HDV is a great low-cost option.

When looking at the sector breakdown, Energy, Consumer Staples, and Health Care hold down the top spots, each accounting for 25%, 19%, and 17%, respectively. All three of those sectors are known as defensive sectors.

Here is a look at the sector breakdown:

Lastly, let’s take a look at the dividend.

HDV seeks out SCHD with the largest yield of the three dividend focused ETFs that we have looked at today. The current yield sits at 3.45% for HDV, but the growth rate is the slowest at just 3.4% over the past five years.

Overall, HDV gives you the high-yield, larger exposure to defensive sectors, and less volatile positions compared to the other dividend ETFs we have looked at today.

In Closing

