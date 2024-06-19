Evertz Technologies Limited (EVTZF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.35K Followers

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCPK:EVTZF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 19, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Campbell - EVP of Business Development
Doug Moore - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Thanos Moschopoulos - BMO Capital Markets
Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Evertz Q4 Investor Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Brian Campbell, Executive Vice President of Business Development. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Brian Campbell

Thank you, Ena. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Evertz Technologies' conference call for our fiscal 2024 fourth quarter ended April 30, 2024, with Doug Moore, Evertz' Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Brian Campbell. Please note that our financial press release and MD&A will be available on SEDAR and on the company's investor website. Doug and I will comment on the financial results and then open the call to your questions.

Turning now to Evertz' results. I'll begin by providing a few highlights, and then Doug will provide additional details. First off, I'm pleased to report sales for the fiscal year totaled $514.6 million, an increase of 13% or $60 million from the prior year. Revenue from the recurring software services and other software segment was $188.9 million, representing 37% of total revenue in the year. International revenue increased 50% in 2024, reaching $176.6 million.

Earnings from operations totaled over $100 million. Net earnings increased 10% to $71 million, resulting in fully diluted earnings per share of $0.91 for the year versus $0.84 for the prior year. Investments in research and development totaled $134.8 million, up from $117.1 million in the prior year. Year-over-year, our cash position strengthened, closing 2024 with $86.3 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $6.6 million in 2023 net of bank indebtedness. Turning to the fourth quarter results.

Recommended For You

About EVTZF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVTZF

Trending Analysis

Trending News